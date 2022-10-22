Read full article on original website
swmichigandining.com
Garcia’s Mexican Kitchen
It’s not very often I come across a restaurant I didn’t know existed in the Kalamazoo Metro area. I get around town a lot so I see the signs for new places pop up all the time. I was in Portage last week just kind of driving aimlessly....
West Michigan woman killed in house fire one day shy of birthday
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said they received the call shortly before 2 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they saw her husband outside trying to break down the back door.
WISH-TV
Michigan City experiencing washouts causing large pot holes on I-94 EB
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Several vehicles are reporting flat tires on I-94 eastbound in Michigan City due to rain causing washouts, according to Indiana State Police. Mile Marker 34 is experiencing washouts resulting in large pot holes.
WNDU
Airsoft pistol confiscated from student at Eagle Lake Elementary School
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Edwardsburg are investigating after an airsoft pellet pistol was brought to a school last week. It happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Eagle Lake Elementary School. According to a letter sent out to parents, the student was immediately removed from class and the airsoft...
WNDU
Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
Man drowns after falling off kayak into Southwest Michigan lake
PENN TOWNSHIP, MI – A man drowned Friday, Oct. 21 after falling off a kayak into Cass County’s Belas Lake. Around 7:23 a.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a kayak drifting in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat and hunting equipment was floating nearby, a news release said.
WNDU
Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - E. Day Road in Mishawaka now has some westbound lane restrictions. These are in place between Edison Lakes Parkway and Winding Brook Drive. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through this area. Crews are hoping to be done with...
95.3 MNC
Three arrested in Wabash County after stealing excavator
Three people were arrested after police say they stole an excavator from Wabash County. Deputies in Marshall County were told they excavator was at a home in the 20000 block of 14-B Road in Culver. Sure enough, when deputies arrived, they saw a pickup leaving the residence and pulling a...
WNDU
Cassopolis man drowns while kayaking on Belas Lake
Breast cancer not only affects people but threatens the health of dogs and cats as well. Trick-or-treating is back at Potawatomi Zoo, as its annual Zoo Boo event is taking place. Pokagon Art Fest held at Howard Park. Updated: 5 hours ago. The free event tied together the contributions of...
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
abc57.com
Teen pedestrian injured in crash on Fawn River Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A 13-year-old pedestrian was injured in a crash on Fawn River Road Monday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 6:55 a.m., deputies responded to Fawn River and Big Hill roads in Fawn River Township for a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
Student hit by car while waiting for bus in Southwest Michigan
STURGIS, MI – A student was hit by a car while waiting for a school bus Monday morning. A Sturgis Middle School student was hit by a car Oct. 24, on Fawn River Road before the school bus arrived, the school district said in a letter to parents. The...
abc57.com
Man injured in shooting at Washington Park
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting at Washington Park's Lot 1 early Sunday morning, according to Michigan City Police. Police received a call around 4:30 a.m. by a person whose car was struck by gunfire at the Washington Park Lot 1. While interviewing the...
abc57.com
Man accused of attempted murder in connection with shooting of brother in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A man was arrested for attempted murder on Monday in connection with a shooting that took place on Elkhart Road Saturday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 7:50 p.m. Monday night, 21-year-old Enrique Flores of Goshen was arrested on the preliminary charge. The victim of...
WNDU
Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting this past weekend in Goshen. Police say Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen was arrested Monday night on the preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the Saturday morning shooting in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
threeriversnews.com
St. Joseph County CTE breaks ground on new Habitat house
THREE RIVERS — A new house for a family in need in Three Rivers began its journey of being built last week. On Friday, Oct. 14, the St. Joseph County Career and Technical Education Building Trades program broke ground on a new house for Habitat For Humanity at the southwest corner of West Street and Armitage Street on the north side of town.
