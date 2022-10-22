ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgman, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1240 WJIM

Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
swmichigandining.com

Garcia’s Mexican Kitchen

It’s not very often I come across a restaurant I didn’t know existed in the Kalamazoo Metro area. I get around town a lot so I see the signs for new places pop up all the time. I was in Portage last week just kind of driving aimlessly....
PORTAGE, MI
WNDU

Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
ELKHART, IN
MLive

Man drowns after falling off kayak into Southwest Michigan lake

PENN TOWNSHIP, MI – A man drowned Friday, Oct. 21 after falling off a kayak into Cass County’s Belas Lake. Around 7:23 a.m., Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a kayak drifting in the northwest corner of the lake. No one was on the boat and hunting equipment was floating nearby, a news release said.
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Three arrested in Wabash County after stealing excavator

Three people were arrested after police say they stole an excavator from Wabash County. Deputies in Marshall County were told they excavator was at a home in the 20000 block of 14-B Road in Culver. Sure enough, when deputies arrived, they saw a pickup leaving the residence and pulling a...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Cassopolis man drowns while kayaking on Belas Lake

Breast cancer not only affects people but threatens the health of dogs and cats as well. Trick-or-treating is back at Potawatomi Zoo, as its annual Zoo Boo event is taking place. Pokagon Art Fest held at Howard Park. Updated: 5 hours ago. The free event tied together the contributions of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Teen pedestrian injured in crash on Fawn River Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A 13-year-old pedestrian was injured in a crash on Fawn River Road Monday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 6:55 a.m., deputies responded to Fawn River and Big Hill roads in Fawn River Township for a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

Man injured in shooting at Washington Park

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting at Washington Park's Lot 1 early Sunday morning, according to Michigan City Police. Police received a call around 4:30 a.m. by a person whose car was struck by gunfire at the Washington Park Lot 1. While interviewing the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Man arrested, charged with attempted murder of brother in Goshen shooting

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting this past weekend in Goshen. Police say Enrique Flores, 21, of Goshen was arrested Monday night on the preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection to the Saturday morning shooting in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road.
GOSHEN, IN
threeriversnews.com

St. Joseph County CTE breaks ground on new Habitat house

THREE RIVERS — A new house for a family in need in Three Rivers began its journey of being built last week. On Friday, Oct. 14, the St. Joseph County Career and Technical Education Building Trades program broke ground on a new house for Habitat For Humanity at the southwest corner of West Street and Armitage Street on the north side of town.
THREE RIVERS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy