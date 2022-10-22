ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmen, WI

Holmen Area Community Center celebrates 1st Annual Pumpkin Fest

By Charlotte Hansen
 3 days ago

HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT)–The Holmen Area Community Center had its inaugural Pumpkin Fest to help get area families and businesses in the Halloween spirit.

Businesses and kids alike were asked to decorate pumpkins to help support businesses

Families got to go trick or treating and costumes were highly encouraged.

“It’s just such a great opportunity for younger generations to kind of come together with older generations, which is really what we stand for at the Holmen community center,” said Program Director Aubrey Stetter-Hesselberg. “This is just really encouraging and very great to see.”

More than 300 pumpkins were decorated this year.

