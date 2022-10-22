Read full article on original website
Camp Anderson Fear Fest underway in Tyrone
TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — Things got spooky in Tyrone on Saturday, and if you missed out, you still have another shot! With Halloween in the air, Camp Anderson held their annual Fear Fest to get people in the holiday spirit. The fest ran on Friday and Saturday and will run again on Friday, Oct. 28 […]
wccsradio.com
RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY
A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Duncansville, PA USA
I was walking my dog and she was going to go for it and I grabbed it quick enough. It must of blown from a tree or something because it was on the ground near Martins in Duncansville. Anyway it was really cool to find this. I had never heard of it and enjoyed looking at the pics of the other hearts that were found. Things like this always bring on a smile. 😊
Way Fruit Farm’s last fall hurrah
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – This weekend the Way Fruit Farm of Port Matilda will be hosting its last fall hurrah. The events will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 from 3 – 7 p.m. and then on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be apple picking, stop in the […]
U.S. 23 lanes near Ann Arbor closing for bridge maintenance project
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Bridge maintenance on U.S. 23 just north of Ann Arbor will close lanes on the major commuter route for two days. Michigan Department of Transportation officials said the two right lanes will be off-limits to southbound U.S. 23 traffic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25-26.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Injured, One Life-Flighted Following Crash on Interstate 80 in Graham Township
GRAHAM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two individuals were injured after a 76-year-old driver experienced a medical episode and crashed into an embankment in Graham Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash occurred at 2:22 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, on Interstate 80 in Graham Township,...
Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
Crews handle Blair County farm fire, explosions
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were quick to respond to a farm fire where they had to deal with various explosions due to the flames. The fire started Friday afternoon along Piney Creek Road inside of two storage buildings. The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief at the scene said that it was two storage buildings […]
WJAC TV
Area school district initiates 'internal lockdown' in response to shooting in Monroe Twp.
Everett, PA (WJAC) — As authorities responded to the scene of an attempted homicide Monday morning in Monroe Township, where police found two juveniles with gunshot wounds, officials with the Everett Area School District say they were working to keep their students and staff safe. District Superintendent David Burkett...
One dead after tractor-trailer hit a person on I-99
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 99, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened when a tractor-trailer was driving north on I-99 in the morning of Oct. 25. At around mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, just south of the Bald […]
WJAC TV
Fire at Somerset County home under investigation
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Investigators are looking into what started a fire at a home in Somerset County. Crews arrived on the scene in the 6500 block of Somerset Pike in Jenner Township around 5:20 p.m. Sunday to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Six local departments...
Police: Altoona man jailed for hitting vehicles with curtain rod before chase
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A police chase has ended in an Altoona man seeing time behind bars on felony charges, according to police. Altoona police said in the charges filed, that on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 22, 41-year-old Marchello Dodson was hitting vehicles with a white curtain rod and threatening to fight people while at […]
4 taken to hospital after crash in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were flown and two people were driven to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in Shade Township Monday. The crash occurred at the 700 block of Monument Road around 7 p.m. on Oct. 24, according to Somerset County 911. State police said the driver of the […]
One rescued after severe entrapment in Blair County crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders rescued a driver following a single-vehicle crash on Route 22 Saturday in Blair County. On Oct. 22 after 11 p.m., crews were sent to Route 22 in the area of Drass Lane by Rispolis Fruit Market for a report of heavy entrapment from a single-vehicle crash. When they […]
Burns delivers $123,000 for two Cambria County boroughs
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced that he secured $123,000 to help two local boroughs purchase equipment and replace streetlights with energy-efficient LED bulbs. “I know how tough it can be for local governments to fund major equipment or other projects, so I worked with these two boroughs to find state […]
Police investigating shooting near Altoona apartment building
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating after a shooting happened near an apartment building on Sunday night in Altoona. Altoona police wrote in a Facebook post, that two black men in a dark sedan got into an argument with another man over a traffic complaint near City Hall Commons along the 1300 block of 12th […]
wtae.com
Eight charged after kidnapping and homicide of 19-year-old Indiana County man
EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Dilltown-area man who had been missing since Oct. 20 was found dead on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers discovered the body of Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, on Oct. 22 in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township, Indiana County. The Indiana County coroner ruled Garreffa's death a homicide.
Over $44 million goes towards infrastructure projects, Wolf announces. 2 local counties to get water upgrades
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced that over $2 million in infrastructure funding will be heading towards projects in Somerset and Clearfield counties. The millions that are heading to the two counties come from more than $44 million in funding from Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) that will be going towards multiple infrastructure projects […]
