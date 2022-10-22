ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, MI

jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard October 25, 2022

LCAA pool play at Columbia Central: The Golden Eagles went 1-2 on the night losing in three sets to Blissfield and Clinton, but defeating Onsted in two sets. Ava Lyke finished with 66 digs, Allie Jarchow recorded 20 kills and 10 blocks, Berlynn Lyke dished 61 assists, and Jadyn Richardson tallied 20 kills for CCHS.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

3rd Annual Halloweentown Trunk or Treat 10-25-22 | Photo Gallery

3rd Annual Halloweentown Trunk or Treat, Keeley Park, presented by Jackson County Parks. 10-25-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV. 3rd Annual Halloweentown Trunk or Treat, Keeley Park, presented by Jackson County Parks. 10-25-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV.
MLive.com

Tough test for Addison in playoff opener

ADDISON -- The Addison Panthers are in the playoffs once again. This is not unfamiliar territory for a program which just capped off its sixth winning regular season record in a row. But it is unfamiliar territory for some of the actual players on Addison’s relatively young roster this fall....
ADDISON, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Ribbon Cutting Event. Jackson Public Schools invites you to a Ribbon Cutting Event. Introducing the Jackson High School Aquatic Center and the Al Glick Athletic Center. 4:45 PM: Aquatic Center Ribbon Cutting. 5:30 PM: Al Glick Athletic Center Ribbon Cutting. Refreshments and tours provided. JHS Marching Band Fundraiser at Panera...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Replacement of 100-year-old bridges closes streets in Jackson

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson will close two roads for the entire winter. The Michigan Department of Transportation said Detroit and Van Buren streets will be closed for the winter as crews work to replace two railroad bridges. The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which are closed due to the construction. They are expected to reopen Nov. 23.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Monday, October 24, 2022

All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Dave Swartout, Head Coach, Lumen Christi State Championship Ladies Golf with athletes Ashley Hilderley & Anna McClure. Lloyd McCormick, Bibles & Burgers. Amanda and Briston Bamm, Nevermore Decor Store. 9 AM and 11 AM. All...
JACKSON, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
WWMTCw

Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating how a car ended up crashing into a Battle Creek home Tuesday afternoon. The car smashed into the home on N. 20th Street, south of Goguac Avenue just before 2:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Loud boom: Butane sparks...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning. The house, located on Plains Road, was a “total loss.” Multiple fire departments worked to contain the blaze. According to the Mason Fire Department, a married couple escaped through...
EATON RAPIDS, MI

