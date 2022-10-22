Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard October 25, 2022
LCAA pool play at Columbia Central: The Golden Eagles went 1-2 on the night losing in three sets to Blissfield and Clinton, but defeating Onsted in two sets. Ava Lyke finished with 66 digs, Allie Jarchow recorded 20 kills and 10 blocks, Berlynn Lyke dished 61 assists, and Jadyn Richardson tallied 20 kills for CCHS.
MLive.com
Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 high school football first-round playoff matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI - High school football’s second season kicks off this week in Michigan, as teams from across the state put their regular-season results behind them and focus on the playoffs. This tournament marks the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s second year using a playoff points formula, and three...
jtv.tv
3rd Annual Halloweentown Trunk or Treat 10-25-22 | Photo Gallery
3rd Annual Halloweentown Trunk or Treat, Keeley Park, presented by Jackson County Parks. 10-25-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV. 3rd Annual Halloweentown Trunk or Treat, Keeley Park, presented by Jackson County Parks. 10-25-22. Photos by Bart Hawley, JTV.
MLive.com
Tough test for Addison in playoff opener
ADDISON -- The Addison Panthers are in the playoffs once again. This is not unfamiliar territory for a program which just capped off its sixth winning regular season record in a row. But it is unfamiliar territory for some of the actual players on Addison’s relatively young roster this fall....
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Two Bandits Brewing expands hours, schedules 1st Birthday Bash
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After being open for almost a year, Two Bandits Brewing in downtown Coldwater recently announced expanded business hours. They are now open from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Two Bandits Brewing will be celebrating its first birthday with a Birthday Bash on...
jtv.tv
Events of Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Ribbon Cutting Event. Jackson Public Schools invites you to a Ribbon Cutting Event. Introducing the Jackson High School Aquatic Center and the Al Glick Athletic Center. 4:45 PM: Aquatic Center Ribbon Cutting. 5:30 PM: Al Glick Athletic Center Ribbon Cutting. Refreshments and tours provided. JHS Marching Band Fundraiser at Panera...
WILX-TV
Replacement of 100-year-old bridges closes streets in Jackson
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson will close two roads for the entire winter. The Michigan Department of Transportation said Detroit and Van Buren streets will be closed for the winter as crews work to replace two railroad bridges. The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which are closed due to the construction. They are expected to reopen Nov. 23.
jtv.tv
Monday, October 24, 2022
All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Dave Swartout, Head Coach, Lumen Christi State Championship Ladies Golf with athletes Ashley Hilderley & Anna McClure. Lloyd McCormick, Bibles & Burgers. Amanda and Briston Bamm, Nevermore Decor Store. 9 AM and 11 AM. All...
Hillsdale, Reading receive multi-million dollar water infrastructure grants
The funding can be used to replace water lines, water mains, storm sewer lines and other related facilities.
Deputies: 5 arrested after 2 chases near Battle Creek
Suspects led deputies on two chases around the Battle Creek area and then nearly to Kalamazoo before being arrested, authorities say.
Morning Sun
Hometown grieves loss of 18-year-old CMU student who died in U.S.-127 crash
Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
U-M's Donovan Edwards on Michigan State: "We're going to win and...leave them no mercy"
Several Wolverines weren't shy about hiding their confidence last week against of the annual Michigan-Michigan State game...
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?
If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
WWMTCw
Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating how a car ended up crashing into a Battle Creek home Tuesday afternoon. The car smashed into the home on N. 20th Street, south of Goguac Avenue just before 2:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Loud boom: Butane sparks...
Heavy police, CSI presence on Grovenburg Road in Lansing
6 News is in the area and there are three Lansing Police cars and one Michigan State Police car.
WILX-TV
Eaton Rapids house fire considered ‘total loss’
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities in Eaton County are investigating a house fire that happened early Tuesday morning. The house, located on Plains Road, was a “total loss.” Multiple fire departments worked to contain the blaze. According to the Mason Fire Department, a married couple escaped through...
Direct flights to Orlando from Kalamazoo begin service
A new service heading to Orlando is taking its first flight from the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport.
45-Year-Old Mollie Royce Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Branch County (Branch County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on M-60 near Blosson Road in Branch County on Saturday around 1 a.m.
