you,dont,know,me
3d ago
damn at the DUI's in the villages ..its an everyday thing and yet allow golf carts to still be on the roads even though they have theor own golf cart roads they still cross and drive down major highways ...where are these security guards in the gaurd shacks at every entrance ..
villages-news.com
Driver with revoked license due to DUI arrested after caught back behind wheel
A driver with a revoked license due to a previous drunk driving conviction was arrested after he was caught back behind the wheel of a car. Robert Leroy Fourman, 60, of Weirsdale, was driving a gray Toyota passenger car at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Fennell Boulevard when an officer ran the license plate and discovered it belonged to a 1999 GMC SUV, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Villager facing DUI charge after crash in roundabout
A Villager is facing a charge of driving under the influence after a crash in a roundabout earlier this year. Michael K. McDonald, 62, who lives in the Amelia Villas in the Village of Summerhill, was taken into custody on a warrant last week at his home. Following his arrest,...
villages-news.com
Woman with history of unwanted appearances jailed after alleged attack on deputy
A woman with a history of recent unwanted appearances was jailed after allegedly attacking a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. Kersten Charlotte Capra, 33, of Lady Lake, was acting in a bizarre manner when she struck a deputy Friday afternoon during the investigation of a trespassing complaint, according to an arrest report.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman arrested after allegedly clobbering man friend
A Leesburg woman was arrested Saturday night after allegedly slamming her fist into her man friend’s face. The man said that he and 33-year-old Evelyn Nicole Godfrey had been arguing about their relationship when Godfrey hit him with her fist. The man went outside the residence located in the 400 block of June Drive in Leesburg and called 911.
Man Stopped While Driving With $1 Million In Cash Sentenced to Prison
An Orlando man who was stopped by police while driving with $1 million cash in his vehicle has been sentenced to prison on federal charges. Credit: Seksan Mongkhonkhamsao (Getty Images)
ocala-news.com
Man arrested on DUI charge allegedly kicks, threatens MCSO deputies
A 29-year-old Tampa man who failed a field sobriety test is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly threatened and kicked several Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Sunday, October 23, at approximately 4 a.m., an MCSO deputy was traveling in the area of SW Highway 484 and the...
villages-news.com
Hit-and-run suspect tracked down thanks to camera at Morse Gate
A hit-and-run suspect has been tracked down thanks to a camera at the Morse Gate in The Villages. A man driving a pest control truck reported that he had been rear-ended on Oct. 8 when he stopped to yield to golf carts when passing through the gate at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said the silver SUV that hit his vehicle quickly fled the scene. The incident was captured on the video at the gate.
villages-news.com
Villager previously sent to anger management jailed after fight at restaurant
A Villager who had previously been ordered into anger management has been jailed after a fight at a restaurant at a town square in The Villages. Wildwood police were called to investigate the fight which occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Prima Italian Steakhouse at Brownwood Paddock Square. The...
villages-news.com
Man with gun arrested in stolen pickup at Wildwood Truck Wash
A man with a gun was arrested in a stolen pickup at the Wildwood Truck Wash on State Road 44. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received a tip at about noon Saturday that the silver Ford F-150, which had been reported stolen the previous day in Wildwood, had been traveling on State Road 44. A deputy spotted the pickup in a bay at the truck wash. When the truck emerged from the truck wash, the driver was ordered to the ground. He was identified as 28-year-old DeQuan JaQuade Scott of Wildwood.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office discovers fallen officer from 1893
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will hold a memorial event this week for James George Binnicker, a deputy who was killed in 1893 and is the earliest recorded Line of Duty death for the sheriff’s office. On September 29, 1893, Binnicker was shot by a prisoner he was...
Volusia woman convicted of killing 2 in hit-and-run crash to ask for shorter sentence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman convicted in a deadly hit-and-run crash will ask Wednesday for her sentence to end early. Rita Carter was arrested in 2011. State troopers said she hit and killed Javi Remon-Sanzol and Allison Sellers while they were on their motorcycle on Interstate 4 in DeLand.
villages-news.com
Financial planner from Parkwood sentenced in DUI hit-and-run crash
A financial planner from the Villages of Parkwood has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge after a hit-and-run crash at Wawa. Joshua William Cruz, 29, who lives in the family community in Oxford, will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service after pleading no contest to a charge of driving under the influence earlier this month in Sumter County Court. He also was placed on probation for one year. A charge of leaving the scene of an accident was dismissed as part of the plea deal.
Deputies: Driver who approached boy at school bus stop determined to be ‘innocent misunderstanding’
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies said a suspicious incident involving an East Ridge Middle School student waiting for a bus was an “innocent misunderstanding.”. Deputies said the 12-year-old was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Oct 20, when a man in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
villages-news.com
One-legged man known as ‘Ponce de Leon’ arrested with gun
A one-legged man known by the alias “Ponce de Leon” was arrested with a gun after violating an injunction and getting into an altercation over a dog. Mario Arteaga, 62, who lives in the Harbor Hills community in Lady Lake, was arrested Monday evening by Lake County sheriff’s deputies after violating an injunction obtained by his neighbor. Arteaga was taken into custody at Marion County Road and Saddle Ridge Lane in Weirsdale, not far from Harbor Hills.
WCJB
Marion County Sherriff’s officials have information about fallen deputy from 1800′s
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputy Binnicker began his employment at the Marion County sheriff’s office in 1893. This was nearly 130 years ago. On the day of his death, Binnicker was guarding a prisoner who said he needed to retrieve gold that he buried near Reddick in order to pay for his attorney.
‘A horrible situation’: Hillsborough County man shoots elderly relative in head, calls 911, deputies say
A Hillsborough County man confessed to murdering one of his relatives late Monday night, according to deputies.
WCJB
Ocala man wanted after cashing over $10,000 in fraudulent checks
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Officers are searching for a fraud suspect who collected thousands of dollars in cash from a bank. Ocala Police released the image of the suspect on social media on Monday, in hopes somebody will be able to identify and turn them in. Officers say...
Marion County deputy killed in the line of duty to be honored 129 years after his death
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County deputy was shot and killed after taking a carriage ride to supervise a prisoner while he dug up gold to use to pay his attorney. Court records recently uncovered that Deputy James George Binnicker’s death on Sept. 29, 1893 was the first known line-of-duty death in the department’s history.
villages-news.com
Drug seller who only sold to ‘friends’ jailed on probation violations
A woman nabbed earlier this year with an alleged drug-dealing ledger has been jailed on multiple probation violation warrants. Kimberly Sue Varnum, 42, who formerly lived in Weirsdale and now lists an address in The Villages, was being held without bond over the weekend at the Marion County Jail on multiple probation violations out of Lake County.
villages-news.com
Brawl with boyfriend prompts another trip to jail after previous arrests
A woman’s brawl with her boyfriend prompted another trip to jail after previous arrests led to a probation sentence. Holly Marie Keightley, 46, of Lady Lake was jailed without bond Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Her booking at the jail follows her arrest earlier this month after...
