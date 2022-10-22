A financial planner from the Villages of Parkwood has been sentenced on a drunk driving charge after a hit-and-run crash at Wawa. Joshua William Cruz, 29, who lives in the family community in Oxford, will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service after pleading no contest to a charge of driving under the influence earlier this month in Sumter County Court. He also was placed on probation for one year. A charge of leaving the scene of an accident was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

OXFORD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO