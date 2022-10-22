Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Julian Marley, son of Bob Marley, launches West Michigan-grown cannabis brand
Bob Marley's son Julian is entering the world of producing and marketing cannabis with the help of a West Michigan-based company
Meijer Sports Complex announces $11M expansion
The West Michigan Sports Commission, which owns the Meijer Sports Complex that serves youth and adult amateur athletes, announced an $11 million expansion set to begin construction in 2024.
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
Whitmer stops in W MI on campaign trail
With 16 days left until the general election, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped in Wyoming on Sunday for her 'Getting Things Done' road trip tour.
Trinity Health Saint Mary’s eyes large housing, retail redevelopment in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Trinity Health Saint Mary’s wants to construct a nine-story building containing housing, retail space, a grocery store, and offices for community service providers on what’s now 10 parking lots across from its hospital on Jefferson Avenue SE. The building, part of what Saint...
Growing West Side homeless population on edge after killing
John Schlotter, who is homeless, said he had heard about the brutal death on Oct. 19 of Santino Ysasi behind the now-closed Saint James Catholic Church.
Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach
Park officials are asking visitors to not climb up and down the bluff because that will cause more damage and cause more erosion.
Mother: East Kentwood High School student unknowingly given edible
An investigation is underway at East Kentwood High School after a student reportedly ended up in the hospital after eating a marijuana edible.
revuewm.com
Dinner and a Drink: Breweries with Great Food
You don’t have to have food to be a great brewery, but it sure doesn’t hurt. There are plenty of top-tier breweries that go all in on the beer, and we get it — running a restaurant can be grueling work, especially in today’s world of staffing issues. Yet, that makes it all the more impressive when a stellar brewery also manages to be a stellar restaurant.
Shoreline Drive road narrowing study changes lanes in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – The experimental narrowing of a Muskegon thoroughfare is switching lanes starting this week. One lane in each direction of Shoreline Drive/Business U.S. 31 are being shut down for several weeks as part of a road diet study. The city of Muskegon decided to coincide the first...
New 140-acre nature preserve opens in Allegan
The purchase of the property was completed in December 2021, but it took years of effort to help the preserve take shape.
Dispatch: Two shot in Muskegon Heights
Two people were hurt in a shooting in Muskegon Heights on Monday.
WWMT
18-year-old Kalamazoo man charged in high speed chase across Calhoun, Kalamazoo Counties
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was charged in connection to the group of five teens who lead law enforcement in a high-speed chase in multiple counties over the weekend, according to deputies. James Jackson, 18, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned in Calhoun County District Court Monday on two...
Deputies: 5 arrested after 2 chases near Battle Creek
Suspects led deputies on two chases around the Battle Creek area and then nearly to Kalamazoo before being arrested, authorities say.
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan
Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?
This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
Did You Know There’s A Little Island Getaway Right By Kalamazoo?
I love continuing to discover new things since I moved here in 2017. One thing I had never seen was Maple Isle located in Paw Paw, which is an island park that looks like it's the ultimate kid hang out, but also a nice place to picnic for the family as well.
AG: Forest Hills Financial founder stole $260,000, gambled in 3 states
The founder of a West Michigan financial services firm is facing charges he embezzled client funds and used the cash to gamble in three states, among other spending.
Kent Co. Clerk: Absentee voters, ballot drop box observers should avoid contact
The Kent County Clerk says there are reports of people observing ballot drop off boxes. Lisa Posthumus Lyons says it's nothing to worry about.
Goog’s is back: New concept with burgers, market reopens Wednesday
A community favorite in Holland is reopening its doors after more than two years.
Comments / 0