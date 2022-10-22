ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinner and a Drink: Breweries with Great Food

You don’t have to have food to be a great brewery, but it sure doesn’t hurt. There are plenty of top-tier breweries that go all in on the beer, and we get it — running a restaurant can be grueling work, especially in today’s world of staffing issues. Yet, that makes it all the more impressive when a stellar brewery also manages to be a stellar restaurant.
Yes, There’s An Actual Apartment in This Old Silo in Allegan

Last week, I asked the question, "Would you stay in a grain bin in Indiana for $100 a night?" And, surprisingly, people enthusiastically answered, "Yes!" Now, the grain bin had been remodeled to act as an Airbnb stay. So, it's not like people were just sleeping in an old, dirty building. Check out the pictures below:
