Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pedestrian killed in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead. The crash happened in the area of west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue around 7:41 p.m. At this time, very little is being released about the incident. We expect to...
Authorities investigating crash that kills pedestrian in western Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle v. pedestrian crash that occurred Tuesday night in western Sioux Falls. The incident took place near the intersection of 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue shortly after 7:30 P.M. The pedestrian eventually died from...
Name Released in Lincoln County Fatal Accident
A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash east of Harrisburg. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control proceeding eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The vehicle went into the ditch and eventually rolled.
Man in wheelchair/vehicle crash last week in Sioux Falls has died
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A 64-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained last week after being struck by vehicle in Sioux Falls. According to police, the man, who was in a wheelchair had been attempting to cross the street near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue last Wednesday, October 20th, when the accident occurred. The 39-year-old driver of the vehicle did not see him. Officer Sam Clemens said today, the man has passed away. No tickets or citations have been issued and the investigation is ongoing. Drugs, alcohol, or speed did not appear to be contributing factors.
Police: Man in wheelchair died from Wednesday’s crash injuries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say the man in a wheelchair who was hit by a car last Wednesday, Oct. 20, died from his injuries. Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said the accident occurred near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue around 7:30 p.m. The 39-year-old driver from Sioux Falls was eastbound, and the 64-year-old man in the wheelchair had left a private drive and was attempting to cross the street heading north.
Minnesota Man Killed in Rollover Crash
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a rollover crash in western Minnesota claimed the life of a Edgerton man Tuesday afternoon. The crash report says 40-year-old Eric Dalle was traveling south on Hwy. 91 when the SUV he was driving went off the road and rolled into the ditch around 4:45 p.m. The deadly crash occurred about 15 miles east of Pipestone.
Drivers Escape Injury In Semi vs. Car Crash
No injuries were reported when a semi-truck and car collided at an intersection west of Sioux Center Monday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 3:30 Monday at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and 390th Street, two miles west of Sioux Center. 16-year-old Jessi...
Omaha woman identified in Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Omaha, Nebraska woman has been identified in a fatal two-car crash last Wednesday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by 64-year-old Denise Barraclough of Omaha was traveling east on 258th Street when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection. The vehicle collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse traveling north on Highway 11.
Paullina Teen Injured in Southwest Minnesota Shooting
Hills, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Southwest Minnesota are investing a weekend shooting incident that is said to have injured a teenager from Paullina. KELO Radio in Sioux Falls reports the incident happened Saturday night in the Rock County community of Hills when shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle occupied by three men who had been told to leave a birthday party shortly before.
Woman unharmed after scary experience with ride share
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say a woman in a ride-sharing vehicle traveling on the interstate had a scary experience over the weekend. “She noticed that the driver missed the exit, and then he made some comments that kind of made her feel I guess not safe is probably the best way, kind of unwarranted or unwanted comments. They passed by a couple of exits, she used the app and basically notified that there was an emergency and at some point in time, he turned around and dropped her off nearby, near the destination,” said Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
One killed in rollover crash
GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO.com) — A one vehicle rollover crash has left one person dead. On Friday at at 2:30 p.m., the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of 245 th Street and 484 th Ave south of Garretson, for a single-vehicle rollover crash. When responders...
Sioux Falls man arrested after stabbing 3 over weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars — accused of stabbing three strangers over the weekend. Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Pettigrew on Sunday. He’s charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. At 9 a.m. Sunday, police say Pettigrew stabbed a 28-year-old woman...
1 killed in Minnehaha County rollover crash
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County responded to a fatal single-vehicle roll-over crash Friday afternoon. According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 245th Street and 484 Avenue. A single male occupant was found deceased...
Sioux Falls man cited on charge of OWI
LARCHWOOD—A 31-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited Thursday, Oct. 20, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence in Lyon County. The citing of Kyle John Petersen stemmed from the stop of 2010 Ford Escape for speeding about 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, on 100th Street near the Ashley Avenue intersection about five miles northwest of Larchwood, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Man arrested for violations at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Ruthven man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of improper use of a handicapped parking space; possession of an open container of alcohol; interference with official acts; no valid driver’s license; and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
Rock Valley man jailed on charge of OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 33-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Rolando Calderon Frausto stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup on 16th Street near 12th Avenue for failing to stop for a stop sign in Rock Valley, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
One person dead after crash in northeastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person died and two others were injured Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash in northeastern Sioux Falls. Authorities say a Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on 258th Street when it failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 11, colliding with a northbound Chevy Traverse.
