Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance TeamThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Business SpotlightThe Maine WriterDexter, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Bangor shelter hopes discounted adoption fees will connect pets with forever homes
BANGOR, Maine — Finding cats, dogs, and other small animals' homes are always a priority at the Bangor Humane Society. To double down on connecting pets with the right families, the society has partnered with Quirk Subaru for the entire month of October. On “National Make A Dog's Day”...
Furry Friends at 4: 17-year-old Lacey needs a home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another pet looking for a home. This week she brought Lacey, a 17-year-old Chihuahua. For more information, click here.
Reduced Adoption Fees at Bangor Humane Society This Week
Saturday was National “Make a Dog's Day.” Of course, every day is National Make a Dogs Day. And every day is dogs make humans day. You know how they say 'Who rescued who.'. To help celebrate beginning today the Bangor Humane Society will feature discounted adoption fees as part of a week long effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.
Waterville Area Humane Society fundraising in honor of Robbie Coltrane, famously known as Hagrid
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Area Humane Society is honoring Robbie Coltrane, famous for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter series. The organization is offering 20-percent off all animals throughout the month of October in honor of Hagrid who was the keeper of all the lost, broken, and unusual animals.
Bangor Parks and Rec’s Touch-A-Truck & Treat
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Parks and Recs Touch-A-Truck & Treat is returning on Wednesday. Last year was a massive success. Tim Baude from Bangor Parks and Rec gives us a preview of the event.
Bangor hosting drug takeback day Friday & Saturday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor is making it easy, free and safe to dispose of expired medication. Officers from Bangor Police, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration will be at the Airport Mall parking lot on Union Street near Hannaford this Friday from 7-5 and Saturday from 10-2.
Joy The Duck returns
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - You may remember a giant yellow rubber duck floating in Belfast Harbor last summer. Take a look because it appears Joy the Duck has returned, or perhaps a relative that’s flown into town. Photos show that there’s a new addition to the beaked buoy this...
Dexter volunteers build window inserts for community
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - The days of summer are certainly behind us. With the imminent arrival of winter comes many challenges to Mainers. In Dexter, they’re taking some of these challenges head on. Volunteers from Window Dressers are working to build window inserts for the community. “The clients who...
EMCC food pantry still accepting donations after Fill the Van event
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The food pantry at Eastern Maine Community College continues to fill up after their Fill The Van event Tuesday. The van was there from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. as people could donate food and hygiene items. The school pantry, located in the Johnston Gym, allows students...
Pumpkins in the Park returns in-person for 20th celebration
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Thousands of people waited in line for a special Halloween celebration in Bangor Sunday. UCP of Maine hosted its 20th annual Pumpkins in the Park at the Anah Shrine building. Kids enjoyed indoor trick-or-treating with live music and spooky activities. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid,...
Bangor to allow development of tiny homes, permanent supportive housing
City councilors have approved a new ordinance that will allow developers to build tiny home parks in Bangor. The ordinance is another tool that the city could use to expand its local housing stock, said Bangor planning officer Anne Krieg. It also stems from an affordable housing study that the city conducted back in 2019.
Levant Fire Department awarded grant to replace CPR equipment
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Some exciting news for the towns of Levant and Stetson. First responders there are getting new equipment. Levant Fire Department has been awarded a grant to replace all of their CPR equipment. They were able to replace and upgrade their automated external defibrillators or AEDs. They...
Martha Stewart stops by downtown Ellsworth mural
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A familiar face was in Ellsworth admiring newly completed community artwork. Martha Stewart stopped by to see the finished mural on Water Street. A photo was taken and posted by Heart of Ellsworth on Friday afternoon. They say Coastal Interiors building owner and project partner Lori...
Graham Lacher’s Mom Says He Once Walked 17 Miles, Search Expands
The mother of a man missing from Bangor for months says he once walked 17 miles away from a group home, so the search is being expanded. Graham Lacher has been missing since June, after walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham is diagnosed as both autistic and schizophrenic. So far, the search has focused on Bangor, especially in the Bangor Mall area, with no results other than the discovery of his orange hat. But after sharing a story of another time Graham ran from a group home, she says the search is expanding statewide.
Missing 14-year-old Morrill girl located
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - Update: Ariana Montgomery has been located safely, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Police are asking for help locating a Morrill teen. Ariana Montgomery’s family says the 14-year-old was last seen on Oct. 14. They say she left home with an unidentified friend...
Downtown business owners fed up with growing infractions from the homeless
BANGOR — Monday Downtown Bangor business owners expressed their frustration with the disturbing behavior from Bangor’s homeless community to the Bangor City Council. “It’s so bad right now. You saw my examples of what we’re looking at outside my store window,” said business owner Roxanne Munksgaard. “I mean it’s disgusting. People defecate. I see while I’m in my store and I have customers tell me they’re afraid to come downtown to shop.”
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department goes ‘green’
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Officers with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department have gone green. Starting Monday, the color of the uniforms officers in the department wear have switched to green from the traditional brown. The color switch comes after the company the department had been using for uniforms stopped making some of the uniform’s components.
$1M restoration of old sea captain’s house in Searsport almost complete
When a retired medical provider from Florida and her daughter bought a 19th-century sea captain’s home in Searsport in 2019, they knew a lot of restoration work would have to be done to bring it back as a bed-and-breakfast. To date, they’ve invested about $1 million to tackle the...
Bangor business owners call for action in homelessness crisis
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor business owners are calling for more action from City Council when it comes to the ongoing homelessness crisis. One business owner claimed he has been assaulted. Several mentioned needles and human waste found in front of their stores repeatedly. One owner claimed customers have told...
County Commissioners award ARPA grants
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Commissioners awarded checks to local organizations for the work they do in the community. The funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will help support the programs and ongoing projects the organizations develop to serve Penobscot County. From healthcare, to education, to addiction...
