Elevated levels of red tide impact Sarasota’s south county beaches
Officials with the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County have posted signs, warning the public of red tide at beaches throughout the area.
‘That’s not progress:’ Some fear Sarasota expansion of Lakewood Ranch Southeast
he Sarasota County Commission unanimously approved a land use change and gave the green light for a new development called Lakewood Ranch Southeast, which would bring 5,000 homes across 4,100 acres between University Parkway and Fruitville Road.
Sarasota County crews hope to save hundreds of young trees toppled by Ian
VENICE, Fla. — Trimming crews in Sarasota County are still trying to clear up the mess after strong winds from Hurricane Ian toppled thousands of trees across Florida. Many trees managed to hold their own against the wind but were left leaning. In Sarasota County, crews have started to...
fox13news.com
North Port works to fix eroded water control structures to help make them stronger before future storms
NORTH PORT, Fla. - As Hurricane Ian slowly moved through North Port, heavy winds and rain followed. Areas that were already saturated with water began to experience flooding. The City of North Port said its water control structures did their job despite some erosion. Now, work is underway to fix the damage and make them stronger.
Mysuncoast.com
Myakka City residents provided with shower and laundry facilities
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People in East Manatee County who have been struggling to find clean water are being provided with some relief for the time being. According to Manatee County’s Information Outreach Manager Bill Logan, they started receiving complaints about residents not being able to use their showers or wash their clothes due to contaminated well water.
NBC 2
Man bit by 4-foot-long alligator in Englewood East
ENGLEWOOD EAST, Fla. — A man was trying to remove the alligator from his property before getting injured Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, a call came in just before 10 a.m. about a 4-foot alligator at a home in Englewood East. The homeowner decided to remove...
Mysuncoast.com
Crisis Cleanup organization extends deadline for victims of Ian
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government is urging residents who need assistance cleaning debris from Ian to reach out to a group that is working to dispose of debris. The organization Crisis Cleanup, who so far had worked over 8,100 Hurricane Ian-related cases so far, has extended...
Longboat Observer
Longboat details concerns surrounding St. Armands winter festival
The town of Longboat Key, which has a long history of expressing concerns about traffic tie-ups in St. Armands Circle, has crafted a letter on behalf of its citizens opposing a new, monthlong winter festival approved by the city of Sarasota for the holiday season. The proposed event was passed...
Charlotte County debris clean-up not expected to be complete until spring 2023
Charlotte County Public Works told Fox 4, Charlotte County has the option to hire two more contractor companies to bring in more debris trucks but is not an option they are looking at right now.
amisun.com
Hurricane Ian brings surge of tourism
ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Hurricane Ian may not have flooded the Island with water, but there has been a different kind of surge since the storm’s passing – tourism. Island residents are accustomed to having a break this time of year from the busy summer and winter tourist seasons, which have been returning to normal since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in early 2021.
Debris removal still a major problem in Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian, residents say
The Lazy River Village in Sarasota County was hit hard by Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
Repair costs at Myakka City animal sanctuary tripled by Hurricane Ian damage
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Inside the walls of Farmhouse Animal & Nature Sanctuary, 120 animals both large and small, are kept under careful care by rescuers. The trouble is, those walls are falling apart after Hurricane Ian swept through Myakka City. Lisa and Dave Burns, the sanctuary’s owners, say...
Longboat Observer
Dignitaries open The Bay with ribbon-cutting
City, county and state dignitaries and even one from Washington, D.C., took part in last week’s ceremonial opening of The Bay Park on Sarasota’s bayfront. Many dressed in The Bay’s signature blue, which coincidentally matched the nearly cloudless sky, as county and city commissioners joined members of the Bay Park Conservancy, state Sen. Joe Gruters, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and others to cut the ribbon on the park’s first phase.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Sarasota is Florida’s Hidden Haven for Waterfront Living
Just south of Tampa on Florida’s west coast, Sarasota is rising as a hotspot for luxury real estate development and experiencing an incredible level of growth across all sectors – from real estate to tourism and everything in between. Six islands line Sarasota's extensive coastline, each revealing its...
Fire Rips Through Ruskin Mobile Home
RUSKIN, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire late Tuesday morning in Ruskin. “Our dispatch center received a 911 call from a first-party caller who reported smoke and flames coming from their home,” said HCFR. Engine 28 was the
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County ends its Red Light Camera program
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County announced Tuesday that it will be ending its Red-Light Camera program. The contract between the county and red-light camera vendor Conduent expired at midnight on Oct. 15. Conduent will no longer process payments and all mailings have stopped. Despite the program ending, that does...
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County to ask FEMA for private road debris removal
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to obtain approval to reimburse the county for removing debris from private roads. Currently the county is not picking up debris from private roads because it does not have an assurance from FEMA that will...
WINKNEWS.com
Man bitten while trying to remove alligator from Englewood East property
A man was bitten by an alligator on Tuesday morning while trying to remove it from his property in Englewood East. According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, a call came in just before 10 a.m. about a 4-foot alligator at a home on Tacoma Avenue in Englewood East. The property owner attempted to remove the alligator himself and was bitten on the arm.
Mysuncoast.com
Multiple units respond to overnight structure fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Fire Department dispatched several units to an overnight house fire on 6th Street West. According to officials, they arrived on scene at 12:07 a.m. and found smoke in the single-story home. Cedar Hammock Fire District showed up for mutual aid. Firefighters encountered...
amisun.com
Sea Hagg to be sold at auction
CORTEZ – After 25 years in business, the Sea Hagg, 12304 Cortez Road W., is being sold and an online auction of some 1,000 nautical, decorative and architectural items is underway. “This auction is going to be held in two parts and is online only,” said Brian Hollifield, owner...
