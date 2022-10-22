City, county and state dignitaries and even one from Washington, D.C., took part in last week’s ceremonial opening of The Bay Park on Sarasota’s bayfront. Many dressed in The Bay’s signature blue, which coincidentally matched the nearly cloudless sky, as county and city commissioners joined members of the Bay Park Conservancy, state Sen. Joe Gruters, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and others to cut the ribbon on the park’s first phase.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO