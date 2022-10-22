ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Myakka City residents provided with shower and laundry facilities

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People in East Manatee County who have been struggling to find clean water are being provided with some relief for the time being. According to Manatee County’s Information Outreach Manager Bill Logan, they started receiving complaints about residents not being able to use their showers or wash their clothes due to contaminated well water.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Man bit by 4-foot-long alligator in Englewood East

ENGLEWOOD EAST, Fla. — A man was trying to remove the alligator from his property before getting injured Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, a call came in just before 10 a.m. about a 4-foot alligator at a home in Englewood East. The homeowner decided to remove...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Crisis Cleanup organization extends deadline for victims of Ian

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Government is urging residents who need assistance cleaning debris from Ian to reach out to a group that is working to dispose of debris. The organization Crisis Cleanup, who so far had worked over 8,100 Hurricane Ian-related cases so far, has extended...
Longboat Observer

Longboat details concerns surrounding St. Armands winter festival

The town of Longboat Key, which has a long history of expressing concerns about traffic tie-ups in St. Armands Circle, has crafted a letter on behalf of its citizens opposing a new, monthlong winter festival approved by the city of Sarasota for the holiday season. The proposed event was passed...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
amisun.com

Hurricane Ian brings surge of tourism

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Hurricane Ian may not have flooded the Island with water, but there has been a different kind of surge since the storm’s passing – tourism. Island residents are accustomed to having a break this time of year from the busy summer and winter tourist seasons, which have been returning to normal since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in early 2021.
ANNA MARIA, FL
Longboat Observer

Dignitaries open The Bay with ribbon-cutting

City, county and state dignitaries and even one from Washington, D.C., took part in last week’s ceremonial opening of The Bay Park on Sarasota’s bayfront. Many dressed in The Bay’s signature blue, which coincidentally matched the nearly cloudless sky, as county and city commissioners joined members of the Bay Park Conservancy, state Sen. Joe Gruters, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan and others to cut the ribbon on the park’s first phase.
SARASOTA, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Sarasota is Florida’s Hidden Haven for Waterfront Living

Just south of Tampa on Florida’s west coast, Sarasota is rising as a hotspot for luxury real estate development and experiencing an incredible level of growth across all sectors – from real estate to tourism and everything in between. Six islands line Sarasota's extensive coastline, each revealing its...
SARASOTA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Fire Rips Through Ruskin Mobile Home

  RUSKIN, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire late Tuesday morning in Ruskin. “Our dispatch center received a 911 call from a first-party caller who reported smoke and flames coming from their home,” said HCFR. Engine 28 was the
RUSKIN, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County ends its Red Light Camera program

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County announced Tuesday that it will be ending its Red-Light Camera program. The contract between the county and red-light camera vendor Conduent expired at midnight on Oct. 15. Conduent will no longer process payments and all mailings have stopped. Despite the program ending, that does...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County to ask FEMA for private road debris removal

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to obtain approval to reimburse the county for removing debris from private roads. Currently the county is not picking up debris from private roads because it does not have an assurance from FEMA that will...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man bitten while trying to remove alligator from Englewood East property

A man was bitten by an alligator on Tuesday morning while trying to remove it from his property in Englewood East. According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, a call came in just before 10 a.m. about a 4-foot alligator at a home on Tacoma Avenue in Englewood East. The property owner attempted to remove the alligator himself and was bitten on the arm.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Multiple units respond to overnight structure fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Fire Department dispatched several units to an overnight house fire on 6th Street West. According to officials, they arrived on scene at 12:07 a.m. and found smoke in the single-story home. Cedar Hammock Fire District showed up for mutual aid. Firefighters encountered...
BRADENTON, FL
amisun.com

Sea Hagg to be sold at auction

CORTEZ – After 25 years in business, the Sea Hagg, 12304 Cortez Road W., is being sold and an online auction of some 1,000 nautical, decorative and architectural items is underway. “This auction is going to be held in two parts and is online only,” said Brian Hollifield, owner...
CORTEZ, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy