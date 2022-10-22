ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Bowie State falls at home to Chowan

By Tolly Carr
 3 days ago

As the season begins to wind down in the CIAA, Bowie State appears to have lost its stranglehold on the Northern Division. The Bulldogs (4-4 overall, 3-3 CIAA) fell on Saturday afternoon 21-15 to Chowan University (5-3 overall, 5-1 CIAA) in Bowie, Maryland.

The Hawks opened up the scoring in the first quarter with a three play 80 yard drive. Rashad McKee hooked up with Laurence King for a 73 yard touchdown.

Bowie State got a big break midway through the second quarter after a fumbled punt return from Chowan. Demetrius Moore fumbled the ball at the four yard line and it was recovered by Bowie’s Tyron Ferguson. Larry Williams scored on a one yard run. The extra point attempt was blocked. Chowan took a 7-6 lead into the half.

The Bulldogs would take a 9-7 lead at the 5:03 mark of the third quarter on a 45 yard field from Justin Zavala.

Teams exchange leads

The lead wouldn’t last long as Chowan answered on the ensuing possession. The Hawks put together a six play 62 yard touchdown drive that ended with Rashad McKee finding EJ Gatling for an 11 yard score. Chowan retook the lead 14-9.

Midway through the fourth quarter Bowie State responded with a one yard Larry Williams go ahead touchdown. The seven play 83 yard drive put BSU back on top 15-14.

With six minutes remaining Rashad McKee and Malik Tobias teamed up to break the backs of Bowie State. The pair connected for a 61 yard pass play that proved to be the difference. Chowan held on for the 21-15 win.

King led Chowan in receiving with 114 yards and a touchdown. Tobias had 94 yards to go with his score.

Corey Johnson had 68 yards receiving for Bowie State. Dion Golatt Jr . was 20-40 passing for 226 yards.

McKee had 273 yards passing for Chowan with three touchdowns, completing 17 of his 33 attempts.

Bowie State is now eliminated from the CIAA Championship race. Two consecutive losses at home puts the Bulldogs out of contention with just two games remaining in the season.

Chowan has a showdown next week against unbeaten Virginia Union that will put first place in the Northern Division on the line. That game is in Richmond at Virginia Union.

