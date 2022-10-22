ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Southern Lehigh boys soccer knocks off previously unbeaten Northwestern in OT to capture league title

By Desmond Boyle
 3 days ago
LehighValleyLive.com

College football roundup: Northampton’s Kerbacher finds the end zone twice for Mercyhurst

Parkland High School graduate Devin Bartholomew produced another award-winning Saturday in helping East Stroudsburg University defeat Interstate 80 rival Bloomsburg 27-21. Bartholomew kicked field goals of 49 and 40 yards, was 3-for-3 on PATs and averaged 61.6 yards for his five kickoffs to earn PSAC East Division Special Teams Player of the Week for the second time this season. He is second in Division II in field goals made per game (1.75).
NORTHAMPTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Aziz, Warren Hills get quick playoff chance to reverse narrow Montville loss

Jayden Aziz and his Warren Hills football teammates face an intriguing challenge in their opening North 2 Group 3 football sectional game Friday night at Montville (7). It will come exactly two weeks after the Blue Streaks lost 27-26 to the Mustangs in a Super Football Conference Liberty Blue Division game. This time, of course, the stakes are a lot higher between the No. 5 sectional seed Warren Hills (4-4) and No. 4 seed Montville (6-3) – the season is on the line.
MONTVILLE, NJ
FOX43.com

Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change. Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

From personal tragedy to trophy wins: Local bodybuilder finds success

Williamsport, Pa. — Through major life changes and tragedies, a local bodybuilder became the overall winner in the men’s bodybuilding category at an Allentown event Oct. 1. The path to the Big Cat Classic event for Ryan Troutman, 40, was marked by tragedy prior to Troutman stepping onto the stage. Troutman was the person to find the body of his mother-in-law Robin Prentiss when she passed away following a heart...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies fans in Berks rush to get World Series merchandise

READING, Pa. - "It seems like forever ago." Talking to Phillies fans following the firing of then skipper Joe Girardi. Now, that very same fan from a few months back is in search of new merch for the fall classic. “I was looking for a Harper jersey today,” said Sam...
READING, PA
CBS Philly

Montgomery County business playing big role in World Series: "We're keeping them safe"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A small Montgomery County business has a big role in the World Series games happening in Philadelphia next week. The company makes all the foam padding for the field and walls, and a lot of padding is needed.Think about the walls in the outfield or the railings by the dugout. All of it needs to be covered by safety padding, and at Citizens Bank Park, all of it is done by one company.You might watch the Phillies to see professional baseball.Bobby Mancino sees games differently. "We watch for padding," Mancino said. "So we're looking at the padding."Mancino...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

A look at the local race for new twister-shaped Pa. Senate district | Armchair Lehigh Valley

Editor’s Note: This story first appeared on Armchair Lehigh Valley and is being published on lehighvalleylive.com as part of a partnership with the website, which aims to give voters factual information in a nonpartisan way to help them make informed decisions at the polls. Armchair Lehigh Valley is run by publisher Katherine Reinhard and editor Robert H. Orenstein, two longtime journalists who formerly worked at The Morning Call in Allentown. Learn more about Armchair Lehigh Valley and subscribe here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Threat prompts evacuation at Lehigh Valley Charter Arts HS

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A high school in Bethlehem was evacuated Monday morning while police investigated a threat. An anonymous threat involving the Lehigh Valley Charter Arts High School was reported shortly after 8 a.m., said Bethlehem police. School administrators decided to evacuate the building, in the city's south side, while...
BETHLEHEM, PA
