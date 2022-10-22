Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the titleThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
NECN
Driver Crashes Into Mattapan Home; 1 Taken to Hospital
The driver of a vehicle apparently slammed into a home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on the 600 block of Morton Street, and as of 5 a.m., one lane going each direction was still closed. One person was taken to the hospital after the crash,...
whdh.com
Canadian man arrested in connection with bomb threats made at Boston Children’s, other Boston sites
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 42-year-old Canadian man has been arrested in connection with a series of bomb threats made against Boston institutions last month, according to Boston Police. Police said that, beginning on Sept. 9, a Boston Children’s Hospital received several online bomb threats. Over the next four days, several...
NECN
Boston Neighbors — and a Skateboard — Helped Save an Antique Organ From the Landfill
A group of neighbors in Boston's Jamaica Plain helped save an antique organ from the landfill last week... with a little help from a passing skateboarder. Universal Hub reports that a photo of the "Golden Toned" organ, which is about 100 years old, was posted on the Everything Free JP Facebook page last week, telling people the large musical instrument had been placed on the curb on Weld Hill Street in Forest Hills on trash day.
NECN
NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Woman Wrongly Charged for Not Returning Bluebike
Bluebikes are all over Boston — public transportation via 4,000 bicycles, with 400 stations in 11 municipalities. Melissa Pesta relies on them to get to work from Somerville to Boston. "I use Bluebikes every day to get to and from work," said Pesta. "Unless it's raining, then I'll try...
Police investigating after 12-year-old boy hit by car, hospitalized in Lynn
Police in Lynn are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car and hospitalized in Lynn Tuesday. According to the Lynn Fire Department, the child was struck in the area of Essex and Chatham Street around 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon. The boy lost and then regained consciousness before being transported to a North Shore children’s hospital.
californiaexaminer.net
Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting
On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
WCVB
Boston mayor calls string of deadly shootings 'extremely alarming,' community leaders ask for action
BOSTON — A reverend in Boston is calling for more police on the streets in certain neighborhoods following a string of deadly shootings that Mayor Michelle Wu called "extremely alarming." Early Saturday morning, Boston police said 36-year-old Daniel Sanders was fatally shot on Baird Street in Dorchester. On Sunday,...
fallriverreporter.com
72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia found dead
A 72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia has been found deceased. According to Chief of Police William Kingsbury, a missing person search by the Holliston, Milford, Millis and Medway Police Departments resulted in police locating the body of Howard White, who was initially reported missing from his home in Medway by a family member on October 23, 2022.
Woman, teenage girl attacked on Waltham trail
WALTHAM - A Waltham woman wants to warn her neighbors and the running community - after she said she was assaulted twice while jogging around Riverwalk Park last week. "The man was sitting here, and watched me run past," she said, pointing to a map on her phone. "He followed me down the riverwalk to the east and then assaulted me closer to Moody Street so he could bike off into traffic and not be seen," she recalled. She kept running and said the same man in an orange sweatshirt riding a bike, grabbed her from behind again....
NECN
‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say
Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
WCVB
'Death after death after death': 3 dead in separate weekend shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Three lives were lost due to gun violence in the city of Boston last weekend, and community leaders are saying enough is enough. The first deadly shooting happened Saturday at 1 a.m. in Dorchester on Baird Street. The victim, 36-year-old Daniel Sanders, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.
whdh.com
Boston Police release identity of victim in Dorchester shooting
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday. Boston Police announced the victim was Daniel Sanders, 36, of Dorchester. Police said they found Sanders around 1 a.m. Oct. 22, while responding to a report of a shooting near Baird...
Here’s The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
NECN
Mystery in Billerica as FBI Searches for Evidence in Concord River
The FBI is conducting an underwater search for evidence in the Concord River in Billerica, Massachusetts, but they aren't saying what case the investigation is connected to. The Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team, which is out of New York, is searching for "specific evidence," according to a news release from the FBI Boston Division. Local police are not involved with the search.
bpdnews.com
The Men and Women of the Boston Police Department Remember the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Samuel Reynolds 51 Years Ago
BPD Remembers: On Friday October 22, 1971, officer Samuel Reynolds succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained the day before in the area of 89 Bickford Avenue while attempting to stop a vehicle related to a burglary. He was survived by his wife and two children and was laid to rest at...
25 Investigates: The pivotal decision that sent Harmony Montgomery to live with her father
MANCHESTER, NH — 25 Investigates has been covering the Harmony Montgomery case in-depth since the very beginning, including the pivotal decision that placed Harmony in her father, Adam Montgomery’s custody. Boston 25 News Anchor and Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh was the first to report on the lack of...
Framingham Police: Boston Man Smashes Window With Victim Inside Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Boston man at 1 a.m. at the Walmart parking lot at 121 Worcester Road on Sunday morning, October 23. Police arrested at 1:12 a.m. Paulus G. Lewis, 34, of 846 Huntington Avenue in Boston. He was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200.
Woman shot and killed in Mattapan, Boston Police say
BOSTON — An 33-year-old woman was shot and killed in Mattapan early Sunday morning, according to Boston Police. Shortly before 5 a.m., Boston Police officers responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 40 Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan. When officers arrived, they found Jasmine Burrell...
NECN
Man Killed in Monday Morning Shooting Across From Worcester Church
A man was fatally shot Monday morning across the street from a church in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police. Authorities responded around 8:40 a.m. to a shooting on Burncoat Street, across from the Church on Seven Hills. A 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police...
Mother killed in early morning Mattapan shooting
BOSTON – A woman was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mattapan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Fairlawn Ave.Boston police officers found an adult woman who had been shot. Boston EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition told WBZ-TV that the victim was a 34-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son witnessed the shooting. "The loss of a life to this type of violence and tragedy is heartwrenching. It's painful so we're saddened that we're experiencing just another instance of community trauma where a young life has been lost," said Peterson. A...
Comments / 0