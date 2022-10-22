ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Driver Crashes Into Mattapan Home; 1 Taken to Hospital

The driver of a vehicle apparently slammed into a home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on the 600 block of Morton Street, and as of 5 a.m., one lane going each direction was still closed. One person was taken to the hospital after the crash,...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Neighbors — and a Skateboard — Helped Save an Antique Organ From the Landfill

A group of neighbors in Boston's Jamaica Plain helped save an antique organ from the landfill last week... with a little help from a passing skateboarder. Universal Hub reports that a photo of the "Golden Toned" organ, which is about 100 years old, was posted on the Everything Free JP Facebook page last week, telling people the large musical instrument had been placed on the curb on Weld Hill Street in Forest Hills on trash day.
BOSTON, MA
californiaexaminer.net

Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting

On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia found dead

A 72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia has been found deceased. According to Chief of Police William Kingsbury, a missing person search by the Holliston, Milford, Millis and Medway Police Departments resulted in police locating the body of Howard White, who was initially reported missing from his home in Medway by a family member on October 23, 2022.
HOLLISTON, MA
CBS Boston

Woman, teenage girl attacked on Waltham trail

WALTHAM - A Waltham woman wants to warn her neighbors and the running community - after she said she was assaulted twice while jogging around Riverwalk Park last week. "The man was sitting here, and watched me run past," she said, pointing to a map on her phone. "He followed me down the riverwalk to the east and then assaulted me closer to Moody Street so he could bike off into traffic and not be seen," she recalled. She kept running and said the same man in an orange sweatshirt riding a bike, grabbed her from behind again....
WALTHAM, MA
NECN

‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say

Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

'Death after death after death': 3 dead in separate weekend shootings in Boston

BOSTON — Three lives were lost due to gun violence in the city of Boston last weekend, and community leaders are saying enough is enough. The first deadly shooting happened Saturday at 1 a.m. in Dorchester on Baird Street. The victim, 36-year-old Daniel Sanders, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police release identity of victim in Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed in Dorchester Saturday. Boston Police announced the victim was Daniel Sanders, 36, of Dorchester. Police said they found Sanders around 1 a.m. Oct. 22, while responding to a report of a shooting near Baird...
BOSTON, MA
WBEC AM

Here’s The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Mystery in Billerica as FBI Searches for Evidence in Concord River

The FBI is conducting an underwater search for evidence in the Concord River in Billerica, Massachusetts, but they aren't saying what case the investigation is connected to. The Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team, which is out of New York, is searching for "specific evidence," according to a news release from the FBI Boston Division. Local police are not involved with the search.
BILLERICA, MA
NECN

Man Killed in Monday Morning Shooting Across From Worcester Church

A man was fatally shot Monday morning across the street from a church in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police. Authorities responded around 8:40 a.m. to a shooting on Burncoat Street, across from the Church on Seven Hills. A 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police...
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Mother killed in early morning Mattapan shooting

BOSTON – A woman was killed early Sunday morning during a shooting in Mattapan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Fairlawn Ave.Boston police officers found an adult woman who had been shot. Boston EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition told WBZ-TV that the victim was a 34-year-old mother and her 12-year-old son witnessed the shooting. "The loss of a life to this type of violence and tragedy is heartwrenching. It's painful so we're saddened that we're experiencing just another instance of community trauma where a young life has been lost," said Peterson. A...
BOSTON, MA

