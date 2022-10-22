Isaac Okoro to step into Cleveland Cavaliers’ starting lineup for Darius Garland, sources say

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Evan Mobley is off to a slow start in his second season. He knows it. He admits it. But there’s little concern at this point. “I’m just going to stay consistent with it,” Mobley said following shootaround on Wednesday morning. “I know shots are going to start falling and I’m going to be in a better position to take those shots as well. I’ve just got to stick with it. It’s only three games in. We’ve still got a lot more to go.”

