Kansas State

KWCH.com

Kansas Speaks: Survey shows how Kansans are feeling on key issues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New insights surface Tuesday into how Kansans are viewing the state of the state. Fort Hays State University Docking Institute released its annual Kansas Speaks survey, conducted between September and early October. It includes many questions on the issues being debated during Campaign 2022. More than...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Billionaire donates millions to Kansas foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sunflower Foundation announced today that it has received a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million from billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. “That she chose our foundation...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas Speaks: Do Kansans trust the outcome of elections?

WICHITA, Kan. (Kansas.com) — As Kansans prepare to decide a razor-thin governor’s race and other key contests up and down the midterm ballot, a weighted survey analysis from Fort Hays State University says 69.1% of adult residents have faith in the integrity of Kansas elections. More than two-thirds of Kansans trust the outcome of state […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

In Iran, women have put their lives on the line for basic rights. In Kansas, we barely notice.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Sam Bailey is a senior at Emporia State University, majoring in communication, and is a staffer on the student newspaper, The Bulletin. Did you hear her screams? […] The post In Iran, women have put their lives on the line for basic rights. In Kansas, we barely notice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Area counties among Kansas' Rural Champions

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly this week announced the 12 grant recipients of the Rural by Choice Champions Program (Rural Champions) that launched earlier this year in collaboration with the Patterson Family Foundation. The selected Rural Champions will be a part of a statewide network of grassroots individuals tackling...
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

RSV cases on rise again in Kansas, across U.S.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A common respiratory virus in children hospitalizes more than 50,000 each year. Adding to the concern this year is the earlier-than-usual start in the colder-weather season for cases to be rising. Symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or “RSV,” are similar to that of the cold and, medical experts say, there’s not a cause for panic as long as parents who believe their children might have the virus seek treatment immediately.
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

Here’s your voter primer for 2 Kansas amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

Two more questions appear on the ballot in the November 8 general election proposing modifications to the state constitution. Although they won’t be as high-profile as the proposal to remove the constitutional protection of abortion rights (which ultimately failed), they will be important in subtler ways to the way state and local governments operate.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Extremely dry conditions lead to fires across Kansas

(Update) - As the sun sets on Kansas Sunday night, several fires state-wide continue to burn. As of 9:15 p.m., firefighters are working multiple grass fires in Ellis, Ness and Trego counties. People are advised not to go to the fire areas to look around or take photos. Plan alternate routes if you need to travel, and stay off the following roads/intersections:
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas National Guard to break ground on new $18.7 million headquarters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas National Guard will break ground on its new $18.7 million headquarters. The Kansas National Guard says that at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, it will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Joint Force Headquarters building at the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes Field, 5920 SE Coyote Dr.
KANSAS STATE

