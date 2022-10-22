Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Kansas Speaks: Survey shows how Kansans are feeling on key issues
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New insights surface Tuesday into how Kansans are viewing the state of the state. Fort Hays State University Docking Institute released its annual Kansas Speaks survey, conducted between September and early October. It includes many questions on the issues being debated during Campaign 2022. More than...
republic-online.com
Kansas Republicans seize on false report about drag show to attack Gov. Laura Kelly
Derek Schmidt, GOP nominee for governor, attacked Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly over a false report that state funding was used for a drag show in Wichita. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
garnett-ks.com
Kansas Gov. Kelly, Lt. Gov. Toland groom kids with state-funded drag shows
Hurry moms and dads – there’s still time to take your kids to Wichita this weekend to see a Halloween drag queen show paid for by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland and their Kansas Department of Commerce – oh, and your tax dollars. Are...
KAKE TV
Billionaire donates millions to Kansas foundation
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sunflower Foundation announced today that it has received a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million from billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. “That she chose our foundation...
Kansas Speaks: Do Kansans trust the outcome of elections?
WICHITA, Kan. (Kansas.com) — As Kansans prepare to decide a razor-thin governor’s race and other key contests up and down the midterm ballot, a weighted survey analysis from Fort Hays State University says 69.1% of adult residents have faith in the integrity of Kansas elections. More than two-thirds of Kansans trust the outcome of state […]
Endangered Kansas species get helping hand with $4.3M investment
More than $4 million will be invested in Kansas wildlife to help support endangered species after approval from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
hppr.org
Kansas voters with disabilities blocked by restrictive legislation, voting rights advocates say
Kansas voting rights advocates say legislation passed over the past two years hurts disabled voters and voters of color in Kansas, diminishing their ability to cast ballots in the November election. Ami Hyten, executive director of the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center, said she was concerned about the effect of...
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
Officials plan to truck 6,000 gallons of water from Missouri River across Kansas
An agency charged with conserving groundwater in arid western Kansas plans to truck thousands of gallons of water from the Missouri River nearly 400 miles almost to the Colorado border. Half of the 6,000 gallons drawn from the river will be poured onto a property in Wichita County. The other...
In Iran, women have put their lives on the line for basic rights. In Kansas, we barely notice.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Sam Bailey is a senior at Emporia State University, majoring in communication, and is a staffer on the student newspaper, The Bulletin. Did you hear her screams? […] The post In Iran, women have put their lives on the line for basic rights. In Kansas, we barely notice. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Area counties among Kansas' Rural Champions
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly this week announced the 12 grant recipients of the Rural by Choice Champions Program (Rural Champions) that launched earlier this year in collaboration with the Patterson Family Foundation. The selected Rural Champions will be a part of a statewide network of grassroots individuals tackling...
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KWCH.com
RSV cases on rise again in Kansas, across U.S.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A common respiratory virus in children hospitalizes more than 50,000 each year. Adding to the concern this year is the earlier-than-usual start in the colder-weather season for cases to be rising. Symptoms of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or “RSV,” are similar to that of the cold and, medical experts say, there’s not a cause for panic as long as parents who believe their children might have the virus seek treatment immediately.
bluevalleypost.com
Here’s your voter primer for 2 Kansas amendments on Nov. 8 ballot
Two more questions appear on the ballot in the November 8 general election proposing modifications to the state constitution. Although they won’t be as high-profile as the proposal to remove the constitutional protection of abortion rights (which ultimately failed), they will be important in subtler ways to the way state and local governments operate.
Wind gusts close to 70 mph reported in Kansas
The National Weather Service is reporting the highest wind speeds so far on Sunday.
KAKE TV
Extremely dry conditions lead to fires across Kansas
(Update) - As the sun sets on Kansas Sunday night, several fires state-wide continue to burn. As of 9:15 p.m., firefighters are working multiple grass fires in Ellis, Ness and Trego counties. People are advised not to go to the fire areas to look around or take photos. Plan alternate routes if you need to travel, and stay off the following roads/intersections:
Farmers hopeful as rain hits parts of Kansas
Farmers are hoping the recent rainfall could help their crops and make an impact on the dry conditions.
republic-online.com
New poll: Hispanics in Florida back DeSantis over Crist
(The Center Square) – Hispanics in Florida are backing Gov. Ron DeSantis over his Democratic challenger and former Republican governor Charlie Crist, according to a new Telemundo/LX News poll. Among 625 registered Hispanic voters surveyed, 51% said they were likely to vote for DeSantis, 44% for Crist. The majority,...
WIBW
Kansas National Guard to break ground on new $18.7 million headquarters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas National Guard will break ground on its new $18.7 million headquarters. The Kansas National Guard says that at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, it will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Joint Force Headquarters building at the 190th Air Refueling Wing, Forbes Field, 5920 SE Coyote Dr.
KAKE TV
'We have been waiting for rain like this almost all summer': Kansas farmers get much needed rain
MULVANE, Kan. (KAKE) - The ground in the eastern part of the state is a lot more moist than it was Sunday. It's what farmers have been praying for to help with their winter wheat. Kansas has not seen rain in this amount throughout the summer, as farmers have been...
