Wichita Falls, TX

Hospice of WF host fall carnival to thank community for support

By Dylan Jimenez
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Hospice of Wichita Falls is thanking the community for all it does by hosting some carnival fun.

Hospice officials say Saturday was a perfect day to bring back the fall carnival, especially after not being able to host the event the past few years due to COVID.

Kiddos got to enjoy various games, activities, and food.

Jake Truette SAYS Hospice is happy to have this event so the public can have some fun.

“We take real pride in being involved in this community. We’ve been a community based organization since 1985, so everything we do, we want to make sure in some way the community knows about that partnership and we are always looking for opportunities to give back,” Truette said.

Everything was free of charge to the community and Truette says it’s just their way of saying thank you for all the support.

Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

