East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
First responders on scene of vehicle-pedestrian crash in Rusk County
KLTV
Lightning considered suspected cause of Rusk County house fire
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A residential fire on FM 1798 in the southern part of Rusk County broke out early Tuesday morning. Around 1 a.m. Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem VFD responded to the residential structure fire. Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the fire, according to officials.
KTRE
Emergency crews respond to tanker truck fire in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early this morning Lufkin police and fire crews responded to a tanker truck that was fully engulfed by fire. The tanker, driven by Sylvester McCaleb Jr., 63, of Louisiana, was northbound on South First Street across from Texas Timberjack when the fire began around 12:18 a.m., according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
Officials: Henderson crash on HWY 79 involving a vehicle and pedestrian
KLTV
Henderson police, fire departments respond to scene where vehicle struck pedestrian
Rusk County working forest fire started by power lines
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County firefighters are working a one acre forest fire. The Reklaw Volunteer Fire Department is at the scene on CR 4248 and Tuff Street. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the blaze was caused by power lines. Law enforcement said the storms from Monday night did not […]
KLTV
DPS releases name of pilot killed in Henderson County plane crash
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety has released the name of a lone pilot killed in a plane crash at Lake Palestine on Friday. According to DPS and a report from the Federal Aviation Administration, Jimmie A. Blackwell, 79, of Cedar Park, died as the pilot and sole occupant of a Vans RV12 single-engine propellor plane that crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine on Friday, Oct. 21. No information has been released regarding the cause of the crash.
Six people displaced after Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Fire Department announced Monday they responded to a residence on fire Saturday evening. Their announcement said that fire crews arrived at 610 Hilltop Dr. to find smoke and flames emerging from the back of the residence. Officials said fire crews managed to put out the fire, but unfortunately the fire […]
KLTV
Officials say electrical issue likely caused coffee shop fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities were called to a fire at an apartment above a local coffee shop Sunday morning in downtown Henderson. Electrical problems are considered the likely cause of the fire. The coffee shop beneath the apartment had recently opened. While firefighters were able to save the building...
Tragic Crane Accident Leaves 1 Dead at this Texas Chemical Plant
A tragic accident left one worker dead at a Texas chemical plant. Nestled inside Longview, Texas is Eastman Chemical Co. The chemical plant is the largest industrial employer in the area employing around 1,500 workers. Joyce Crane is a crane service company with over 160 workers on its team. Some...
KLTV
Longview police investigate shooting on Oak Street
Monday night at 7:20 p.m. a shooting in a Longview neighborhood was caught on video. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious. Infant among 6 injured when car...
KLTV
Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious. Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. “I was like, man, that’s crazy....
KLTV
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
A grant was approved today in Panola County’s Commissioners Court to provide the necessary tools for a trapper, provided through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension services, to help control the feral hog population. “Two or three litters a year of pigs; they spread faster than you can kill them, but he does do a good job trapping and then he eliminates them,” says Panola County Judge David Anderson.
inforney.com
East Texas news briefs: Mount Pleasant fire captain dies; employee dies at East Texas chemical plant
MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Fire Department Capt. Robby Bragg died over the weekend, according to a media release from the city. Bragg, 46, succumbed to injuries sustained in a “tragic accident while visiting friends in the Tyler area” on Thursday night, according to the city. The...
Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Tyler on Troup Highway
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man died after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officials said Caleb Roach, 46, was struck in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Troup Highway around 12:13 a.m. Officials said he […]
KLTV
Fire destroys Gilmer skating rink’s arcade game room
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Anderson said about 18 games were destroyed, an estimated value of about $70,000. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious.
Front porch blown off house in Jacksonville during Monday night storm
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — A round of severe weather moved through East Texas on Monday night, and some areas saw more damage than others. Jerry Phifer, a Jacksonville resident, said that around 11:27 p.m. the storm hit their house. “About that time it sounded like a Union Pacific railroad was coming through my front yard,” […]
1 arrested after gunfire damages vehicle in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has been arrested on unrelated warrants after gunfire damaged a vehicle Monday night in Longview. Longview police said officers were called to the 600 block of Oak Street in regarding multiple fired gunshots at 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers couldn't find any shooting victims but they did locate gunfire damage to a vehicle.
cbs19.tv
Intersection in Bullard to be closed this Thursday
BULLARD, Texas — On Thursday, the intersection of County Road 3801 and U.S. Highway 69 in Cherokee County will be closed for crews from the Texas Department of Transportation to overlay hot mix onto the roadways. The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Signs...
46-Year-Old Caleb Roach Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Tyler (Tyler, TX)
According to the Texas Police, a pedestrian accident was reported in Tyler on Tuesday at midnight. The officials stated that a pedestrian crash occurred at the 3700 block of Troup Highway.
