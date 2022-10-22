HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson police officers as well as Henderson firefighters are at the scene of what they called a serious wreck on Tuesday night. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on U.S. Hwy 79, just in front of Dairy Queen. They said there is a large presence of first responders at this scene, so drivers should either avoid the area or use caution if you must pass through.

HENDERSON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO