Kilgore, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KLTV

Lightning considered suspected cause of Rusk County house fire

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A residential fire on FM 1798 in the southern part of Rusk County broke out early Tuesday morning. Around 1 a.m. Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem VFD responded to the residential structure fire. Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the fire, according to officials.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Emergency crews respond to tanker truck fire in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Early this morning Lufkin police and fire crews responded to a tanker truck that was fully engulfed by fire. The tanker, driven by Sylvester McCaleb Jr., 63, of Louisiana, was northbound on South First Street across from Texas Timberjack when the fire began around 12:18 a.m., according to a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Henderson police, fire departments respond to scene where vehicle struck pedestrian

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson police officers as well as Henderson firefighters are at the scene of what they called a serious wreck on Tuesday night. According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on U.S. Hwy 79, just in front of Dairy Queen. They said there is a large presence of first responders at this scene, so drivers should either avoid the area or use caution if you must pass through.
HENDERSON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Rusk County working forest fire started by power lines

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County firefighters are working a one acre forest fire. The Reklaw Volunteer Fire Department is at the scene on CR 4248 and Tuff Street. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management said the blaze was caused by power lines. Law enforcement said the storms from Monday night did not […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

DPS releases name of pilot killed in Henderson County plane crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety has released the name of a lone pilot killed in a plane crash at Lake Palestine on Friday. According to DPS and a report from the Federal Aviation Administration, Jimmie A. Blackwell, 79, of Cedar Park, died as the pilot and sole occupant of a Vans RV12 single-engine propellor plane that crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine on Friday, Oct. 21. No information has been released regarding the cause of the crash.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Six people displaced after Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Fire Department announced Monday they responded to a residence on fire Saturday evening. Their announcement said that fire crews arrived at 610 Hilltop Dr. to find smoke and flames emerging from the back of the residence. Officials said fire crews managed to put out the fire, but unfortunately the fire […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview police investigate shooting on Oak Street

Monday night at 7:20 p.m. a shooting in a Longview neighborhood was caught on video.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Authorities say the fire doesn't look suspicious.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home

PANOLA COUNTY, TX
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys Gilmer skating rink’s arcade game room

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Anderson said about 18 games were destroyed, an estimated value of about $70,000. Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious.
GILMER, TX
CBS19

1 arrested after gunfire damages vehicle in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has been arrested on unrelated warrants after gunfire damaged a vehicle Monday night in Longview. Longview police said officers were called to the 600 block of Oak Street in regarding multiple fired gunshots at 7:20 p.m. When they arrived, officers couldn't find any shooting victims but they did locate gunfire damage to a vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
cbs19.tv

Intersection in Bullard to be closed this Thursday

BULLARD, Texas — On Thursday, the intersection of County Road 3801 and U.S. Highway 69 in Cherokee County will be closed for crews from the Texas Department of Transportation to overlay hot mix onto the roadways. The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Signs...
BULLARD, TX

