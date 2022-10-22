Farm Share distributes food to residents in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Florida’s largest food bank distributed food to Floridians in Mount Dora on Saturday.

Farm Share helped pass out fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church.

Residents were required to arrive at the Lake County event in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact with COVID-19.

The nonprofit serves all 67 counties in Florida and said they have handed out more than 751 million pounds of food to those who are struggling with food insecurity.

Farm Share has a network of soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches and senior centers across the state for free.

