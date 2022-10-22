ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Uncovering Florida

Tiny Home Festival, Christmas Towns & Rocket Launches: See the Top Florida Events Happening this November

With October soon coming to a close, Thanksgiving will be the next major holiday for many Floridians to celebrate--but that doesn't mean you will have to wait a month to plan something fun! There are many things to do in November throughout the Sunshine State including a tiny home festival, rocket launch, and the start of several Christmas events--to name a short few on this list of our top picks for the best Florida events happening in November. What's more, most of these events don't overlap or they run for several days/weekends, which means more time to fit all the fun into your schedule!
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair

CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

The Rinker House, built by a Florida cement tycoon, is back on the market in Tampa Bay

A massive home built by the prominent Rinker Family, whose concrete company arguably poured more cement than anyone in Florida's history, is back on the market in Belleair. Located at 140 Willadel Dr., the home was built in 1991 by the late Marshall Rinker Jr. and his wife Mary. Marshall's father, Marshall E. "Doc'' Rinker Sr, founded the concrete company Rinker Materials Corp. in 1926, and turned the one man, one truck operation into a half-billion dollar company with over 70 plants and work sites throughout Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
OCALA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, and those that live in Florida or like to go there often on vacation can definitely confirm this. If you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Florida that are great choices for both a fun weekend getaway, as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Flooded homes hit Central Florida real estate market

Flooded homes from Hurricane Ian are now hitting the real estate market in Central Florida. It's a trend realtors are expecting to see more of in the coming months. Local realtor Jennifer Grasso shared that for many local homeowners, this is proving to be too much to come back from. Leading them to list their homes at steep discounts.
FLORIDA STATE
townandtourist.com

15 Best and Cheapest Liveaboard Marina in Florida (Prices Included!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Those fortunate enough to live aboard their very own boat, know what an incredible experience it is. The world is yours to explore, as you can dock at just about any marina in the world and venture out onto land. One popular destination for this lifestyle is Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News

Tolls returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation said tolls will be returning to all Florida roads starting late Monday night. FDOT said starting Monday at 11:59 p.m., tolls that had been suspended to help with the evacuation and recovery from Hurricane Ian will resume. In the Tampa Bay...
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Texas vs. Florida: Which State Is Better To Live In?

Texas and Florida have both become top-rated destinations for those who are looking for a new home. Both states have their own unique attributes, but they also have quite a few similarities that you might not even consider. If you are considering making a move and want to know a bit more about each state, keep reading to see whether Texas or Florida is the better place to go.
FLORIDA STATE
Modern Globe

Chosen Florida Circle Ks to Become Weed Dispensaries

Rendering of Rise Dispensaries in a Circle KGreen Thumb Industries Inc. People with a medical marijuana card may soon buy weed from their local convenient store. Green Thumb Industries Inc has just partnered with Circle K to open 10 mini dispensaries throughout the state. Green Thumb will lease space from Circle K in Florida in order to open Rise Dispensaries. These weed dispensaries will be within Circle K and allow those with a medical marijuana card to buy products with ease.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy