FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
Winton Woods football team supports head coach after his father's death
Winton Woods football coach Chad Murphy was given the game ball after he led the Warriors to victory Friday night, just four days after his father's death.
beckersspine.com
9 things to know about Mayfield Brain & Spine
Cincinnati-based Mayfield Brain & Spine has been serving patients in Ohio and Kentucky since 1947. Here are nine things to know about the practice:. 1. Mayfield Brain & Spine has four locations in Cincinnati and West Chester, Ohio, and Crestview Hills, Ky. 2. Twenty-two surgeons work across the clinic's locations.
Funeral held for Dayton woman killed in Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services were held for the Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian in September on Saturday. According to the obituary, services for Nishelle Lynn Harris-Miles were held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel in Dayton. Harris-Miles is described as the life of the party and […]
Catholic Central School faces 2nd false threat in a month
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield Catholic school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a hoax call concerning an active shooter. Catholic Central School posted on Facebook Tuesday saying that Springfield police were called to the school for a lockdown situation around 9:56 p.m. Within two minutes of the initial call, police were […]
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
linknky.com
Gold Star offers BOGO chili in celebration of Bengals win
After a Bengals win over the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, Gold Star is celebrating all day today with Who Dey Ways. If you purchase any three, four or five-way you will get another of your choice of way for free. Customers can enjoy this celebration at any Gold Star location...
Historic Ohio Mansion For Sale Once Belonged to Varnish Magnate
Having recently watched Netflix's The Watcher series, I suddenly find myself obsessed with historic old homes. This property listed in Dayton, Ohio is quite frankly a steal at only $219,900. Once owned by the President of Thresher Varnish Company, H.C. Hopkins, the Colonial Revival "Hopkins House" sits on a corner...
From Methodism To Pleasure: The Origin Of Some Curious Cincinnati Street Names (F to P)
Peruse this second installment of stories behind peculiar and prominent Cincinnati street names. The post From Methodism To Pleasure: The Origin Of Some Curious Cincinnati Street Names (F to P) appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?
Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
dayton247now.com
Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Wilbraham Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Wilbraham Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Lanes reopen on I-75 NB in Dayton after car flips
According to ODOT, the left two lanes were blocked on I-75 northbound at Needmore Road.
buckeyefirearms.org
Report: Nan Whaley's City of Dayton pays $615,000+, shutters ShotSpotter system after 4 years
WKEF (ABC Dayton) is reporting that the City of Dayton has decided to shut down the city's pricey ShotSpotter system after just four years, admitting the expensive system has led to an average of just 18.5 arrests per year despite having spent over $615,000. From the article:. In 2023, Dayton’s...
adventuremomblog.com
Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus
Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
Fox 19
Suspect arrested, victim identified in connection with shooting near UC’s campus
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that severely injured one person near UC’s campus. According to court records, Devin Bell, 24, did shoot Desco Strickland in the right leg on Monday in the 100 block of Calhoun Street around 4 a.m. Officers at the...
Wynonna Judd expanding ‘The Judds’ tour to Dayton
The tour will stop at Wright State University's Nutter Center on Saturday, February 11.
wfft.com
Former Ohio college physician faces multiple rape charges
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — A former campus physician at Antioch College in southwest Ohio has been charged with multiple counts of rape and other sex crimes involving 15 women between 2017 and last year. Donald Gronbeck, 42, was indicted Thursday in Greene County on 50 felony and misdemeanor charges...
miamivalleytoday.com
Minster’s JBoutique opens new location in Piqua
PIQUA — Julie Fausey of Minster recently opened a new location for her boutique, JBoutique, in Piqua at 124 W. Water St. Fausey originally started her boutique in Minster seven years ago by herself. She did all the shopping to fill the store, ran the register and did all of the day-to-day jobs such as stocking, cleaning and organizing the store were up to her to complete as she ran the store herself.
WKRC
Local author takes a deep dive into Cincinnati's mob past in 'Not in Our Town'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When you think of a city run by the mob, Cincinnati doesn't usually come to mind. But a new book by a local author takes a deep dive in the Tri-State's criminal past. Peter Bronson talks about his new book "Not in Our Town".
