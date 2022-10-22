ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

beckersspine.com

9 things to know about Mayfield Brain & Spine

Cincinnati-based Mayfield Brain & Spine has been serving patients in Ohio and Kentucky since 1947. Here are nine things to know about the practice:. 1. Mayfield Brain & Spine has four locations in Cincinnati and West Chester, Ohio, and Crestview Hills, Ky. 2. Twenty-two surgeons work across the clinic's locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Funeral held for Dayton woman killed in Hurricane Ian

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services were held for the Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian in September on Saturday. According to the obituary, services for Nishelle Lynn Harris-Miles were held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel in Dayton. Harris-Miles is described as the life of the party and […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Catholic Central School faces 2nd false threat in a month

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield Catholic school went into lockdown Tuesday morning after police received a hoax call concerning an active shooter. Catholic Central School posted on Facebook Tuesday saying that Springfield police were called to the school for a lockdown situation around 9:56 p.m. Within two minutes of the initial call, police were […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Gold Star offers BOGO chili in celebration of Bengals win

After a Bengals win over the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, Gold Star is celebrating all day today with Who Dey Ways. If you purchase any three, four or five-way you will get another of your choice of way for free. Customers can enjoy this celebration at any Gold Star location...
CINCINNATI, OH
103.3 WKFR

Historic Ohio Mansion For Sale Once Belonged to Varnish Magnate

Having recently watched Netflix's The Watcher series, I suddenly find myself obsessed with historic old homes. This property listed in Dayton, Ohio is quite frankly a steal at only $219,900. Once owned by the President of Thresher Varnish Company, H.C. Hopkins, the Colonial Revival "Hopkins House" sits on a corner...
DAYTON, OH
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Meghan Mongillo from WKRC-TV Local 12 News?

Meghan Mongillo is one of the top news anchors in Cincinnati, which is why her absence at the WKRC-TV studio is being felt. Local 12 viewers want to know what happened to Meghan Mongillo and if she is leaving WKRC-TV. Her viewers can rest easy because the journalist is not going anywhere. She is on temporary leave for health reasons and will return soon. If you’ve followed Mongillo online and on Local 12, you’d know she’s a breast cancer survivor spreading awareness about the disease. Here’s what she said about her absence from WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hooning or driving recklessly is becoming a big problem in Dayton, and now the city is cracking down, with speed tables going up along Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. There have been several accidents over the last several years, including one that killed four people. The...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Wilbraham Road in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Wilbraham Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus

Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
COLUMBUS, OH
wfft.com

Former Ohio college physician faces multiple rape charges

XENIA, Ohio (AP) — A former campus physician at Antioch College in southwest Ohio has been charged with multiple counts of rape and other sex crimes involving 15 women between 2017 and last year. Donald Gronbeck, 42, was indicted Thursday in Greene County on 50 felony and misdemeanor charges...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Minster’s JBoutique opens new location in Piqua

PIQUA — Julie Fausey of Minster recently opened a new location for her boutique, JBoutique, in Piqua at 124 W. Water St. Fausey originally started her boutique in Minster seven years ago by herself. She did all the shopping to fill the store, ran the register and did all of the day-to-day jobs such as stocking, cleaning and organizing the store were up to her to complete as she ran the store herself.
PIQUA, OH

