Beloved screen icon Angela Lansbury, who captivated the masses with her memorable roles as the widowed mystery writer on Murder, She Wrote and Mrs. Potts in Beauty & The Beast, had one final wish before her death at 96, RadarOnline.com can exclusively confirm. So, what was it? To be remembered "as an OK gal," she said in a 2020 cover story. At the age of 94, Lansbury looked back on her illustrious decades-long career in Hollywood and said she felt more than grateful for what she had accomplished. The London-born star revealed that "being a character actor" provided her...

14 DAYS AGO