New development for Flint Township

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast!. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your...
15-year-old reported missing in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Flint. Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, also known as CJ, was last seen on Oct. 17 about 4 p.m. He was seen leaving the 4000 block of Greenbrook Lane. Czar is described as 6′1″, 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair....
Flint community honors Mark Baldwin at dedicated mural

FLINT, Mich. — The Flint community came together Sunday night to honor Flint native Mark Baldwin. Baldwin worked to make Flint a better place by building up community gardens, cleaning up the city, and guiding the youth of Flint. Photojournalist Alvin Brown takes us to a memorial service Sunday...
Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
Chemical leak reported at Dow in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. — Midland County emergency management was notified Tuesday afternoon about a chemical leak at Dow in Midland. Dow, located on S. Saginaw Rd in Midland, reported a Dowtherm A (biphenyl) chemical leak at around 2:00 p.m. on October 25. See statement from Midland Counter Emergency Operations Center:
Bay City has a new Director of Public Safety

BAY CITY, Mich. - A new Director of Public Safety has been appointed in Bay City. Caleb Rowell effectively took the helm on October 26th. Rowell has worked for the Bay City Department of Public Safety for over two decades. You can learn more about his career here. “We are...
‘Critical’ condition: Genesee County needs ambulances

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County has an ambulance shortage that is being described as “critical.”. “We have, for a long period of time, had problems with shortages with EMS units in the county,” said Bruce Trevithick, executive director of the Genesee County Medical Control Authority, the oversight agency for all county EMS.
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Celebrating New Saginaw Location

Rendering of new location in Old Town Saginaw (source: Great Lakes Bay Health Centers) Great Lakes Bay Health Centers is opening a new location in Old Town Saginaw with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at 3:30 Tuesday afternoon. Located at 700 Court Street, the 30,000 square foot building...
Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
Prep Boys Soccer: Frankenmuth, Goodrich fall in regional semi-finals

PONTIAC, Mich. - It was a rough day for Mid-Michigan boys soccer teams as Frankenmuth fell to Imlay City 2-1 and Goodrich lost a shootout to Hamtramck 3-2 in the regional semi-finals. Other scores include Riverview knocking off Fenton 3-1, Elk Rapids held on to beat Freeland 2-1 and Detroit...
Ascension St. Mary’s neurosurgeon honored with prestigious award

SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw-area neurosurgeon is being honored with a prestigious award for his work and service to the community. The Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation announced on Monday, Oct. 24 that Dr. Joseph Adel was awarded the Spirit of St. Vincent Award. According to Ascension, the award is presented annually to a highly respected physician who has rendered long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community and beyond.
Police: Saginaw man seriously injured in shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left a Saginaw man injured. Police were called to the 2600 block of Narloch Street in Saginaw about 3:50 a.m. on Monday for the shooting. Investigators say a 47-year-old Saginaw man was shot inside a vehicle by another...
