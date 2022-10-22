Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
'Bright-green substance' released into Tittabawassee River, says City of Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. —The City of Midland is currently investigating the presence of a bright-green substance that was released into the Tittabawassee River Tuesday. The City of Midland announced on October 25 that an unknown substance was leaked into the river from a sewer drain on Main St. near State St.
Heavy police, CSI presence on Grovenburg Road in Lansing
6 News is in the area and there are three Lansing Police cars and one Michigan State Police car.
Parents demand answers at first Atherton school board meeting after teacher arrested
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Parents are still asking for official communication from Atherton Community Schools after a veteran teacher was arrested last week and charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student. It wasn’t until many parents’ children came home...
Midland investigating after bright green substance found flowing into Tittabawassee River
MIDLAND, MI -- Midland City staff is investigating after a bright green substance was seen flowing into the Tittabawassee River from a storm sewer pipe. Midland issued an alert about the situation about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. City staff said they are working to contain the substance, test and...
WNEM
New development for Flint Township
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast!. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your...
WNEM
15-year-old reported missing in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 15-year-old boy was reported missing in Flint. Czar Almani-Eugene Lembrick, also known as CJ, was last seen on Oct. 17 about 4 p.m. He was seen leaving the 4000 block of Greenbrook Lane. Czar is described as 6′1″, 240 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair....
nbc25news.com
Flint community honors Mark Baldwin at dedicated mural
FLINT, Mich. — The Flint community came together Sunday night to honor Flint native Mark Baldwin. Baldwin worked to make Flint a better place by building up community gardens, cleaning up the city, and guiding the youth of Flint. Photojournalist Alvin Brown takes us to a memorial service Sunday...
WNEM
Flint Police looking for parents of child found this morning
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is searching for the parents of a little girl who was found Wednesday morning. She was found just before 6 a.m. in the 2500 block of Paducah Street in Flint. If you have any information, please call the Flint Police Department at...
nbc25news.com
Chemical leak reported at Dow in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. — Midland County emergency management was notified Tuesday afternoon about a chemical leak at Dow in Midland. Dow, located on S. Saginaw Rd in Midland, reported a Dowtherm A (biphenyl) chemical leak at around 2:00 p.m. on October 25. See statement from Midland Counter Emergency Operations Center:
nbc25news.com
Bay City has a new Director of Public Safety
BAY CITY, Mich. - A new Director of Public Safety has been appointed in Bay City. Caleb Rowell effectively took the helm on October 26th. Rowell has worked for the Bay City Department of Public Safety for over two decades. You can learn more about his career here. “We are...
WNEM
‘Critical’ condition: Genesee County needs ambulances
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County has an ambulance shortage that is being described as “critical.”. “We have, for a long period of time, had problems with shortages with EMS units in the county,” said Bruce Trevithick, executive director of the Genesee County Medical Control Authority, the oversight agency for all county EMS.
Historic mansion in Saginaw’s Cathedral District listed for $299,900
SAGINAW, MI — A historic mansion for sale in Saginaw’s Cathedral District just hit the market for $299,900. The 2,120-square-foot home located at 732 S. Warren Ave. on the city’s East Side is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
wsgw.com
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Celebrating New Saginaw Location
Rendering of new location in Old Town Saginaw (source: Great Lakes Bay Health Centers) Great Lakes Bay Health Centers is opening a new location in Old Town Saginaw with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at 3:30 Tuesday afternoon. Located at 700 Court Street, the 30,000 square foot building...
Trick-or-treating times for Halloween 2022 in mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, MI — Halloween is almost here, and costumed trick-or-treaters on the hunt for candy will soon be filling neighborhoods throughout mid-Michigan. This year, Halloween falls on Monday, Oct. 31. There are trunk-or-treating events offered throughout the month, but if you plan to participate in traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating on...
abc12.com
Angry parents sound off at Atherton Community Schools board meeting after teacher's arrest
Parents expressed outrage at the Atherton Community Schools board meeting hours after band and choir teacher Jerry Cutting was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. Angry parents sound off at Atherton school board meeting after teacher's arrest. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office announced six counts of first-degree...
nbc25news.com
Prep Boys Soccer: Frankenmuth, Goodrich fall in regional semi-finals
PONTIAC, Mich. - It was a rough day for Mid-Michigan boys soccer teams as Frankenmuth fell to Imlay City 2-1 and Goodrich lost a shootout to Hamtramck 3-2 in the regional semi-finals. Other scores include Riverview knocking off Fenton 3-1, Elk Rapids held on to beat Freeland 2-1 and Detroit...
Ascension St. Mary’s neurosurgeon honored with prestigious award
SAGINAW, MI - A Saginaw-area neurosurgeon is being honored with a prestigious award for his work and service to the community. The Ascension St. Mary’s Foundation announced on Monday, Oct. 24 that Dr. Joseph Adel was awarded the Spirit of St. Vincent Award. According to Ascension, the award is presented annually to a highly respected physician who has rendered long and noteworthy service to the Great Lakes Bay community and beyond.
WNEM
Police: Saginaw man seriously injured in shooting
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left a Saginaw man injured. Police were called to the 2600 block of Narloch Street in Saginaw about 3:50 a.m. on Monday for the shooting. Investigators say a 47-year-old Saginaw man was shot inside a vehicle by another...
What percent of Lansing is white?
Lansing is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Lansing?
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan
Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
