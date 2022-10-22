Read full article on original website
University of La Verne Adds Career Readiness Programs in Six In-Demand Medical FieldsUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
California witness reports cylindrical UFO hovering in Ontario Airport flight pathRoger MarshOntario, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman SaysJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
Fontana Herald News
Jurupa Hills football team wins sixth straight game, will seek undisputed Sunkist League title
After enduring some difficulties at the start of the season, the Jurupa Hills football team has used an explosive offense to obtain six straight victories and an opportunity to achieve the undisputed Sunkist League championship. The Spartans rolled to a 48-14 win over Kaiser on Oct. 21 and will now...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Trojans Set Records on Senior Night vs. Cathedral City
The Yucca Valley High School Trojans football team won 48-0 in a dominating performance over Cathedral City on Friday Night (October 21). The Trojans celebrated the senior football players and cheerleaders in a presentation before the game. Along with victory, Trojans players set school football records and have punched their ticket to the CIF Playoffs.
KESQ
Below normal temperatures and wind continue
A gusty and dusty 24 hours has come to a close leaving behind quieter conditions for clean up on Sunday. Here's a look at some of the strongest winds we saw Saturday across our area. The National Weather Service has issued another Wind Advisory for mountains to the west, the...
Man killed after crashing into oncoming traffic in Fullerton
A male driver lost his life Sunday after getting into a traffic collision in Fullerton. The fatal crash took place at La Entrada Place and Harbor Boulevard just before 3:00 p.m., according to the Fullerton Police Department. There were multiple injuries reported in addition to the driver who died. A total of three cars were involved in the fatal crash. It's unclear at this moment if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. The male who died is believed to be in his 20s. His identity has not been released.
fullertonobserver.com
Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College
Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
CBS News
Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands
The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands. The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said. A similar report...
foxla.com
SoCal braces for Santa Ana winds, power outages
LOS ANGELES - An estimated 38,000 Southern California Edison customers in high-risk fire areas face possible power shutoffs amid the first Santa Ana wind event of the season. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory from 10 p.m. Sunday to Monday afternoon for communities in the San Bernardino, Riverside and Santa Ana mountains. The advisory also applies to the San Gorgonio Pass and throughout the Inland Empire, as well as wind-prone areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Fontana Herald News
Man is shot to death in Redlands
A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Redlands on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Sheriff’s Loma Linda/Central Station responded to the 26200 block of Redlands Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Deputies arrived and...
lapl.org
Varrio Vamps Car Club and the Chulita Vinyl Club
The Varrio Vamps and the Chulita Vinyl Club are two very cool female-centric crews who prove that cars and records are not just for guys. Whatever your interests or activities, it can be rewarding to join a club of like-minded people who share the work and the play—or start your own.
3 killed in wrong-way crash on southbound 15 Freeway in Fontana
Three people were killed in a fiery wrong-way crash on the 15 Freeway in Fontana overnight, prompting the closure of most southbound lanes Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Slightly cooler temperatures, sunshine on tap in SoCal Wednesday
Southern California will be on the cooler side on Wednesday as the region sees mild temperatures and some winds.
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
onscene.tv
Violent Fatal Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley
10.21.22 | 6:51 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside, Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley responded to a two car traffic collision. When units arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles with major damage, air bags deployed in both vehicles and at least one person trapped, and a confirmed fatality.
Actor Leslie Jordan Dies in Hollywood Car Crash
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died in a car crash Monday morning when the vehicle he was driving struck a building in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of a traffic collision around 8:47 a.m., Oct. 24, for one vehicle into the side of a building on the 900 block of Cahuenga Boulevard.
Fontana Herald News
Two persons are injured in traffic collision in northern Fontana on Oct. 25
Two persons were injured in a traffic collision in northern Fontana on Oct. 25, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident occurred at about 10:15 a.m. in front of Rotolo Chevrolet in the 16600 block of South Highland Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. Officers arrived to...
sbcity.org
Arrow Launches Between San Bernardino and Redlands
San Bernardino Celebrates the Launch of the Arrow Train Line. On Friday, October 21, officials and residents from the region came together to celebrate the opening of the Arrow train line, with service to five stations over nine miles between the downtown San Bernardino Transit Center and the University of Redlands. Passenger service begins on Monday, October 24.
foxla.com
2 teens killed in Porter Ranch crash; 8 injured
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two teens were killed and eight others injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. One person is facing criminal charges, according to police. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. at 11001 N. Reseda Blvd., said the Los...
Santa Ana winds prompt advisories, power outage concerns across Southern California
Gusty Santa Ana winds have thousands of Southern California Edison customers in danger of losing power Monday morning. The quick-hitting wind event has prompted wind advisories in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The windy weather hit early Monday morning in the Inland Empire, where the advisory was issued until 2 p.m. […]
foxla.com
Victim dragged to death in Inglewood carjacking identified as La Habra man
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified the man who was dragged to death during a carjacking in Inglewood Thursday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA Crime Spree: Murder suspect who dragged and killed carjacking victim in South LA linked to Reseda shooting. La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63, was...
