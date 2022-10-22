ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, CA

z1077fm.com

Yucca Valley Trojans Set Records on Senior Night vs. Cathedral City

The Yucca Valley High School Trojans football team won 48-0 in a dominating performance over Cathedral City on Friday Night (October 21). The Trojans celebrated the senior football players and cheerleaders in a presentation before the game. Along with victory, Trojans players set school football records and have punched their ticket to the CIF Playoffs.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ

Below normal temperatures and wind continue

A gusty and dusty 24 hours has come to a close leaving behind quieter conditions for clean up on Sunday. Here's a look at some of the strongest winds we saw Saturday across our area. The National Weather Service has issued another Wind Advisory for mountains to the west, the...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
CBS LA

Man killed after crashing into oncoming traffic in Fullerton

A male driver lost his life Sunday after getting into a traffic collision in Fullerton. The fatal crash took place at La Entrada Place and Harbor Boulevard just before 3:00 p.m., according to the Fullerton Police Department. There were multiple injuries reported in addition to the driver who died. A total of three cars were involved in the fatal crash. It's unclear at this moment if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. The male who died is believed to be in his 20s. His identity has not been released. 
FULLERTON, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College

Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
FULLERTON, CA
CBS News

Officials warn hikers of 2 mountain lion sightings in Redlands

The City of Redlands is warning hikers and residents after two recent reported sightings of a mountain lion in the canyon areas of south Redlands. The most recent sighting was reported south of Gateway Ranch, 31313 Live Oak Canyon Road, on the Saha'tapa Loop Trail, officials said. A similar report...
REDLANDS, CA
foxla.com

SoCal braces for Santa Ana winds, power outages

LOS ANGELES - An estimated 38,000 Southern California Edison customers in high-risk fire areas face possible power shutoffs amid the first Santa Ana wind event of the season. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory from 10 p.m. Sunday to Monday afternoon for communities in the San Bernardino, Riverside and Santa Ana mountains. The advisory also applies to the San Gorgonio Pass and throughout the Inland Empire, as well as wind-prone areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
SANTA ANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is shot to death in Redlands

A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Redlands on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Sheriff’s Loma Linda/Central Station responded to the 26200 block of Redlands Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Deputies arrived and...
REDLANDS, CA
lapl.org

Varrio Vamps Car Club and the Chulita Vinyl Club

The Varrio Vamps and the Chulita Vinyl Club are two very cool female-centric crews who prove that cars and records are not just for guys. Whatever your interests or activities, it can be rewarding to join a club of like-minded people who share the work and the play—or start your own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Violent Fatal Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley

10.21.22 | 6:51 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside, Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley responded to a two car traffic collision. When units arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles with major damage, air bags deployed in both vehicles and at least one person trapped, and a confirmed fatality.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Key News Network

Actor Leslie Jordan Dies in Hollywood Car Crash

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died in a car crash Monday morning when the vehicle he was driving struck a building in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of a traffic collision around 8:47 a.m., Oct. 24, for one vehicle into the side of a building on the 900 block of Cahuenga Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two persons are injured in traffic collision in northern Fontana on Oct. 25

Two persons were injured in a traffic collision in northern Fontana on Oct. 25, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident occurred at about 10:15 a.m. in front of Rotolo Chevrolet in the 16600 block of South Highland Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. Officers arrived to...
FONTANA, CA
sbcity.org

Arrow Launches Between San Bernardino and Redlands

San Bernardino Celebrates the Launch of the Arrow Train Line. On Friday, October 21, officials and residents from the region came together to celebrate the opening of the Arrow train line, with service to five stations over nine miles between the downtown San Bernardino Transit Center and the University of Redlands. Passenger service begins on Monday, October 24.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

2 teens killed in Porter Ranch crash; 8 injured

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two teens were killed and eight others injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles. One person is facing criminal charges, according to police. The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. at 11001 N. Reseda Blvd., said the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA

