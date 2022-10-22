Nevada county begins conspiracy-inspired ballot hand count. PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — A county in Nevada has started an unprecedented hand count of its midterm election ballots, a process fueled by voting machine conspiracy theories that raises concerns about early results being leaked ahead of Election Day. Nye County got clearance from the state Supreme Court last week for the process to start Wednesday — with conditions that it take numerous steps to prevent early vote tallies in any race from being reported publicly. The secretary of state’s office was reviewing Nye County’s written proposal, which included scrapping plans to livestream the hand count. Interim Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf told reporters he was moving ahead with what he called a compliant hand-count process.

