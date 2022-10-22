Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms
With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
Clarence Thomas Slammed After Freezing Lindsey Graham Testimony: 'Disgrace'
Thomas' Monday decision prompted a new wave of calls for his impeachment from the Supreme Court.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
How Much is John Fetterman Worth?
John Fetterman, 53, is an American politician currently serving as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He is the Democratic candidate for the upcoming U.S. Senate race in the same state, going up...
Kearney Hub
Jan. 6 panel aids Georgia investigation of Trump
ATLANTA — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is winding down, but the panel is handing Fulton County prosecutors something valuable before it disbands: key evidence about what former President Donald Trump and his top advisers knew as they pressed Georgia officials to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.
Kearney Hub
Poll: Most in US want more action on climate change
WASHINGTON — Nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change, according to a new poll that shows limited public awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest-ever investment to combat global warming. Democrats in Congress approved...
Kearney Hub
AP News Summary at 3:05 p.m. EDT
Nevada county begins conspiracy-inspired ballot hand count. PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — A county in Nevada has started an unprecedented hand count of its midterm election ballots, a process fueled by voting machine conspiracy theories that raises concerns about early results being leaked ahead of Election Day. Nye County got clearance from the state Supreme Court last week for the process to start Wednesday — with conditions that it take numerous steps to prevent early vote tallies in any race from being reported publicly. The secretary of state’s office was reviewing Nye County’s written proposal, which included scrapping plans to livestream the hand count. Interim Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf told reporters he was moving ahead with what he called a compliant hand-count process.
Arizona GOP chair asks Supreme Court to block phone records from Jan. 6 panel
The chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to temporarily shield her phone records from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in support of former President Trump. The emergency filing by Kelli Ward is the latest twist in her months-long effort to...
Kearney Hub
University of Florida faculty to consider no-confidence vote on Ben Sasse this week
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse could receive a vote of no confidence by University of Florida faculty before he even is confirmed as that university's president. The UF Faculty Senate will consider a vote of no confidence regarding the university's presidential selection process at an emergency meeting Thursday. Sasse, a Nebraska Republican, was announced as the sole finalist to become the school's 13th president last month, leading to immediate backlash.
