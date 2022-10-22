ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas man who sold gun to hostage-taker gets nearly 8 years

DALLAS (AP) — A man who sold a pistol to a man who used it to hold four hostages inside a Texas synagogue before being fatally shot by the FBI was sentenced Monday to nearly eight years in prison for a federal gun crime, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
