ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Badger Herald

Football: Four Badgers enter transfer portal as Jim Leonhard era begins

A flurry of now-former Badger football players have entered the transfer portal following former head coach Paul Chryst’s dismissal Sunday, Oct. 2. After a disastrous 34–10 blowout to former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema’s Illinois Fighting Illini, UW athletic director Chris McIntosh decided that was the breaking point for the underperforming Badgers as he fired Chryst the next day.
MADISON, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Hunt celebrates half-century at Stoughton Trailers

Lifelong Stoughton resident Steve Hunt enjoyed quite a work party on Friday, Oct. 21, as the long-time Stoughton Trailers employee was celebrated by friends, family and co-workers for his 50th year with the company. And besides the decorations, speeches, and refreshments, Stoughton Trailers presented him with a check for $50,000.
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Chad Lewis takes Wisconsinites on paranormal journey through the state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just in time for Halloween, researcher and author Chad Lewis is taking Wisconsinites on a paranormal journey Saturday. For over two decades, the author and Wisconsin native has traveled the world in search of the ‘strange and unusual.’ Lewis stopped at Madison libraries to share his findings and talk abut the spookiness that exists here in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
veronapress.com

Verona Area School District: Board approves 10% decline in tax rate

Taxpayers in the Verona Area School District will have the lowest school property tax rate in more than two decades, and district leaders assured that exceeding prepayment of debt for Verona Area High School would remain a priority. That message was made clear when the Verona Area School District Board...
VERONA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Emergency crews on scene of 2 separate accidents south of West Bend, WI

October 23, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – Emergency crews are on scene of a motorcycle accident on Highway P and Mile View Road. Traffic is being detoured in both directions. The initial call came in around 8 p.m. Sunday evening, October 23, 2022. One person in their 30s was reportedly transported to the hospital.
WEST BEND, WI
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health resign, plan to start independent group

Several orthopedic surgeons at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Madison, Wis. are resigning, saying they want to start an independent practice, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Oct. 25. Most of the resigning surgeons turned in 90-day notices in September, the report said. The journal didn't specify how many surgeons...
MADISON, WI
veronapress.com

Rachel Amanda (Zoerb) Murrell

Rachel Amanda (Zoerb) Murrell, age 99, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. She was born on July 26, 1923, in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the daughter of Alfred and Amanda Zoerb. She grew up in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, lived most of her life in Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and most recently resided in Verona, Wisconsin. She was married to John Burt Murrell from 1950 until his death in 1981. She was an avid reader with a preference for non-fiction and loved the theater, concerts, gardening and sports.
MADISON, WI
spmetrowire.com

BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d

Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
BELMONT, WI
x1071.com

Car vs Semi Collision in Dodgeville

Dodgeville Police and officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded to a car versus semi collision on North Bequette Street in Dodgeville Saturday evening around 5:30pm. A report says that at least one person was injured in the crash and that Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Fire Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway18 and Highway 23. Only minor injuries were reported. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
DODGEVILLE, WI
veronapress.com

Verona Optimist Club Friend of the Youth awarded to Dee Baldock, Terry Dvorak

Dee Baldock and Terry Dvorak, both of the Verona Area Community Theater (VACT), were named the recipients of the Optimist Club of Verona’s Friend of the Youth 2022 Award. A ceremony was held on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Verona Senior Center, in which Baldock and Dvorak were awarded plaques by Optimist club president Jodi Farritor, who nominated the two.
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

Fitchburg tactical response, rollover wreck linked

-A small town foundation recently received a real shot in the arm--a $5 million grant. Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing. Protesters gather on UW campus...
FITCHBURG, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy