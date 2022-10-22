Read full article on original website
WESH
Video shows Florida man bitten while trying to remove alligator from property
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten Tuesday morning while trying to remove an alligator from a property in Englewood. According to WINK, a call was made to Florida Fish and Wildlife around 10 a.m. regarding a gator at a home on Tacoma Avenue. The property owner had tried to remove the reptile himself and was bitten on the arm.
Deputies: Central Florida man caught on video pouring bleach into coworker’s drink
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A DeLand man has been charged with poisoning after deputies say he was caught on video pouring bleach into a coworkers drink over recent “disagreements.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the sheriff’s office, their investigation started Monday evening when...
click orlando
Man already serving life sentence indicted in 1991 Daytona Beach homicide case
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is already serving a life sentence for a brutal murder in Brevard County now faces charges for the death of a woman that has gone unsolved since 1991. A Volusia County grand jury indicted Michael Townson, 53, on a charge of first-degree...
Volusia woman convicted of killing 2 in hit-and-run crash to ask for shorter sentence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County woman convicted in a deadly hit-and-run crash will ask Wednesday for her sentence to end early. Rita Carter was arrested in 2011. State troopers said she hit and killed Javi Remon-Sanzol and Allison Sellers while they were on their motorcycle on Interstate 4 in DeLand.
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
AOL Corp
A convicted killer who confessed to another murder from '91 told Florida authorities of 'hatred for women'
A Florida man confessed to the 1991 murder of a waitress in a chance encounter at a bar, allegedly admitting that he killed her after having developed a “hatred for women,” officials said Tuesday. Michael Townson, 53, confessed to killing Linda Little while he was serving a life...
WINKNEWS.com
How to apply for help with your deductible for Ian recovery
If you live in Lee, Charlotte, Collier or DeSoto counties, your piece of $5 million could soon be headed your way. The money is to help pay your homeowner’s insurance deductible. But so far, only one county has an application ready to go. In Charlotte, the application is 10...
Volusia County residents urged to stay alert for beach hazards left by Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida, Volusia County officials say they’re still dealing with lingering problems along the coastline. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Volusia County government leaders say it could take more than a year to repair...
Caught on body-cam video: Flagler County Sheriff pulls over felon from Palatka for DUI
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palatka man with a previous felony conviction was pulled over by Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly on Monday morning after he appeared to be driving under the influence, according to a release from FCSO. Arthur James Cole, 33, was booked into the Flagler County...
WATCH: Florida Man Arrested After Deputy Finds Something In His Underwear
'Is this the Twilight Zone right now?'
click orlando
Orlando woman killed in rear-end crash in Volusia County, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando woman was killed when the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck from behind in a crash near DeLand, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 4:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 along U.S. Highway 92 in...
WINKNEWS.com
How to apply for housing insurance funds
People who live in the six counties hardest hit by Hurricane Ian can get help paying their insurance deductibles. Those six counties include Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Hardee and Sarasota. The governor made an announcement on Saturday and WINK News dug in to see how to apply since the announcement...
WINKNEWS.com
Man bitten while trying to remove alligator from Englewood East property
A man was bitten by an alligator on Tuesday morning while trying to remove it from his property in Englewood East. According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, a call came in just before 10 a.m. about a 4-foot alligator at a home on Tacoma Avenue in Englewood East. The property owner attempted to remove the alligator himself and was bitten on the arm.
Hurricane Ian: Closure of Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford extended
SANFORD, Fla. — The closure of the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford due to floodwaters from Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian has been extended. The courthouse was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 14, but that has been extended until Oct. 28. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
flaglernewsweekly.com
FCSO: Special Operation DRIVE Taking Place In Flagler County
BUNNELL, FL – In an effort to reverse the increasing rate of traffic fatalities in Flagler County, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and our partners will conduct a special version of Operation DRIVE (Distracted & Reckless Intersection Violation Enforcement) prior Halloween. The one-day county-wide traffic safety operation...
WESH
Longwood jewelry store claims burglars stole $400K worth of merchandise
LONGWOOD, Fla. — According to Albert Pagan, owner of Certified Jewelry Design off West 434 in Longwood, thieves broke into his building early Monday morning. Pagan says he was alerted by police after the owner of an adjacent business, Longwood Shoe Repair, noticed their store had some damage. Pagan...
Raleigh News & Observer
A man got pulled over during a traffic stop in Florida. Then cops looked in his underwear
A man who has had numerous brushes with the law this year was arrested yet again in Florida. This most recent offense marks the fourth time in 2022 that Stephen Joel Horton was arrested — and ninth time since 2017, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. An...
WESH
Where to participate in early voting across Central Florida
Central Florida — Early voting is about to start up in several Central Florida counties. Residents should come prepared with photo and signature identification. Find more information about early voting in different counties below:. Seminole County. Monday, Oct. 24, early voting opens in Seminole County and will be available...
Charlotte County debris clean-up not expected to be complete until spring 2023
Charlotte County Public Works told Fox 4, Charlotte County has the option to hire two more contractor companies to bring in more debris trucks but is not an option they are looking at right now.
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
