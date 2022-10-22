ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 3

Related
WESH

Video shows Florida man bitten while trying to remove alligator from property

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten Tuesday morning while trying to remove an alligator from a property in Englewood. According to WINK, a call was made to Florida Fish and Wildlife around 10 a.m. regarding a gator at a home on Tacoma Avenue. The property owner had tried to remove the reptile himself and was bitten on the arm.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How to apply for housing insurance funds

People who live in the six counties hardest hit by Hurricane Ian can get help paying their insurance deductibles. Those six counties include Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Hardee and Sarasota. The governor made an announcement on Saturday and WINK News dug in to see how to apply since the announcement...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man bitten while trying to remove alligator from Englewood East property

A man was bitten by an alligator on Tuesday morning while trying to remove it from his property in Englewood East. According to the Florida Wildlife Commission, a call came in just before 10 a.m. about a 4-foot alligator at a home on Tacoma Avenue in Englewood East. The property owner attempted to remove the alligator himself and was bitten on the arm.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

FCSO: Special Operation DRIVE Taking Place In Flagler County

BUNNELL, FL – In an effort to reverse the increasing rate of traffic fatalities in Flagler County, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and our partners will conduct a special version of Operation DRIVE (Distracted & Reckless Intersection Violation Enforcement) prior Halloween. The one-day county-wide traffic safety operation...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Longwood jewelry store claims burglars stole $400K worth of merchandise

LONGWOOD, Fla. — According to Albert Pagan, owner of Certified Jewelry Design off West 434 in Longwood, thieves broke into his building early Monday morning. Pagan says he was alerted by police after the owner of an adjacent business, Longwood Shoe Repair, noticed their store had some damage. Pagan...
LONGWOOD, FL
WESH

Where to participate in early voting across Central Florida

Central Florida — Early voting is about to start up in several Central Florida counties. Residents should come prepared with photo and signature identification. Find more information about early voting in different counties below:. Seminole County. Monday, Oct. 24, early voting opens in Seminole County and will be available...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy