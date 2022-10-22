Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover the Gene Responsible for Human’s Big Brain
Brain organoids shed light on the evolution of the human brain. Great ape animal studies have long been prohibited in Europe due to ethical concerns. An alternative to using animals in studies is the use of so-called organoids, which are three-dimensional cell structures that can be generated in the lab and are just a few millimeters in size.
scitechdaily.com
Newly Discovered Protein Could Help Save Lives
University of Arizona researchers have found a protein that could be used to produce life-saving antifungals. Yeasts are everywhere, including within and around our bodies, much like bacteria. And, like bacteria, yeasts may infect you and make you sick. Approximately 150 million people are infected by yeast each year, and about 1.7 million people die from it, primarily immunocompromised individuals.
Still never had Covid? Thank your genes: Three in 10 people have a genetic quirk that blocks infection
Some people might never get Covid thanks to their genes, scientists say. Researchers from the University of Oxford have found that people who have a particular mutation produce a larger antibody response after getting vaccinated. Around 30 to 40 per cent of people have the gene, known as HLA-DQB1*06. The...
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Transparent wood could help us end our reliance on petroleum based plastics
It may not be as eco-friendly as glass but is definitely better than polyethylene.
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Uncover Why Adults’ Hearts Don’t Regenerate
As heart cells mature in mice, the number of communication pathways called nuclear pores dramatically decreases. Although this might protect the organ from damaging signals, it could also prevent adult heart cells from regenerating. This is according to new research conducted by scientists from the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine (UPMC).
scitechdaily.com
New Study Reveals a More Complex Climate History Than Previously Thought
A recent study reveals the complexities of temperature trends over the last 12,000 years. Because climate measurements seldom go back more than 150 years, we depend on climate models to predict the future, however, these models cannot be fully tested. Understanding the Earth’s historical climate history over a longer duration provides us with a valuable opportunity to put climate models on longer periods and minimize uncertainty in climate predictions. Changes in the average surface temperature of the Earth throughout the present interglacial Epoch, the Holocene (about the last 12,000 years), have been extensively debated in this context during the previous decades. According to historical temperature reconstructions, the average global temperature peaked approximately 6,000 years ago and then declined until the industrial revolution, when the current climate crisis began.
scitechdaily.com
Discovery Could Dramatically Speed Up the Search for Extraterrestrial Life
Planets orbiting the most common star type may be uninhabitable. An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf — the most abundant type of star in the universe — appears to have no atmosphere at all. This dramatic discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets.
Phys.org
Most Americans do trust scientists and science-based policy-making
Most Americans—81%—think government investments in scientific research are "worthwhile investments for society over time," according to the Pew Research Center's latest survey on public perceptions of science. A similar proportion said they have at least "a fair amount" of confidence that scientists act in the public's best interests:...
A newly developed AI-based method can accurately predict wildfires
Wildfires have caused extreme fire damages across the globe, along with many deaths. It is significant to know when wildfires are spreading, and where, to prevent loss of life. Realizing this important information in advance is key. Forecasting wildfire danger can be a difficult task because of the complexity involving climate system, interactions with vegetation and socio-economic components.
scitechdaily.com
New Method Exposes How Artificial Intelligence Works
The neural networks are harder to fool thanks to adversarial training. Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers have developed a novel method for comparing neural networks that looks into the “black box” of artificial intelligence to help researchers comprehend neural network behavior. Neural networks identify patterns in datasets and are utilized in applications as diverse as virtual assistants, facial recognition systems, and self-driving vehicles.
nextbigfuture.com
DARPA Wireless Power Beaming
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies,...
scitechdaily.com
Stanford Researchers Make a Cancer Breakthrough – Clever Synthesis of Rare Cancer-Fighting Compound
A new and improved way to produce an acclaimed cancer-fighting compound. Researchers at Stanford University have found a rapid and sustainable approach to synthesizing a promising cancer-fighting compound right in the lab. Because there is only one plant species that produces the substance naturally, and that species only grows in a tiny region of Northeastern Australia’s rainforest, the compound’s availability has been restricted.
scitechdaily.com
New Record Efficiency Achieved by Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells
In the 1990s, mesoscopic dye-sensitized solar cells (DSCs) were invented by Brian O’Regan and Michael Grätzel, taking on the latter’s name – the world-famous Grätzel cells. DSCs convert light into electricity through photosensitizers. These are dye compounds that absorb light and inject electrons into an array of oxide nanocrystals which are subsequently collected as electric current.
Phys.org
New technology developed for single-cell analysis
The ability to analyze the properties of individual cells is vital to broad areas of life science applications, from diagnosing diseases and developing better therapeutics to characterizing pathogenic bacteria and developing cells for bioproduction applications. However, the accurate analysis of individual cells is a challenge, especially when it comes to a cell's biophysical properties, due to large property variations among cells even in the same cell population as well as the presence of rare cell types within a larger population.
scitechdaily.com
New Findings Shed Light on the Mystery of How Cells Handle Stress
A specific enzyme may play dual roles in cell health according to a recent study from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. A team of researchers from the University of Massachusetts Amherst investigated the mysteries surrounding how cells handle stress in a recent study that was published in the journal Cell Reports. Researchers found that a damage-repairing enzyme known as ClpX may not only mutate to fix multiple cellular issues but can also react to shifting levels of cellular energy to maintain cell health.
Phys.org
New potential from one-pot, one-step polymer synthesis
Making complex polymers with precisely controlled structures is much simpler thanks to a new one-pot, one-step synthesis procedure. Now published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, research at Hokkaido University brings a new level of control to making long and geometrically interlinked polymer molecules from several alternating molecular units joined in a controlled sequence.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Track Down a “Mystery Gene”
The gene matures the skeleton of the cell. “I’m a professional pin-in-a-haystack seeker,” geneticist Thijn Brummelkamp responded when asked why he succeeds at finding proteins and genes that others have missed, despite the fact that some have remained elusive for as long as forty years. His research group at the Netherlands Cancer Institute has once again identified one of these “mystery genes” – the gene that guarantees the final form of the protein actin, a key component of our cell skeleton – is produced. These findings were recently published in the journal Science.
Phys.org
Graphs may prove key in search for Holy Grail of quantum error correction
In February 2019, JQI Fellow Alicia Kollár, who is also an assistant professor of physics at UMD, bumped into Adrian Chapman, then a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Sydney, at a quantum information conference. Although the two came from very different scientific backgrounds, they quickly discovered that their research had a surprising commonality. They both shared an interest in graph theory, a field of math that deals with points and the connections between them.
