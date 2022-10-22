Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
Village of Romeoville Job Fair - 10/26Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Related
Good Samaritan Recounts Stunning Tri-State Carjacking
A frightening encounter on the Tri-State Tollway Thursday morning unfolded after a woman was carjacked by a group of suspects being pursued by police, and a Good Samaritan is sharing her story. “All I saw was a maroon sedan with all four doors opened in the left lane, and a...
CPD Searching For Suspect Who Hid in USPS Van, Attempted to Assault Mail Carrier
As the number of assaults and robberies on letter carriers in the Chicago area continues to rise, police have released enhanced surveillance video of the suspect who they say on Saturday in the city's Little Village neighborhood hid inside a U.S. Postal Service van and then attempted to sexually assault the van's letter carrier.
‘We're All Extremely Concerned:' North Side Residents Meet With CPD After String of Violent Crime
Residents and business owners of Chicago's 19th district this week will have the opportunity to address police directly through a series of community conversations after a string of recent violent crime -- from carjackings, to armed robberies, to abductions -- has left the neighborhood on edge. "Like anyone that lives...
North Side Residents Share Concerns With Police Amid Rash of Violent Crime
Chicago police from the 19th district are hosting "conversations with a commander" to gather public input and develop a strategic plan for next year as highly-publicized crimes impact the North Side. At a meeting in Lincoln Park on Tuesday, community members were invited to ask questions and provide feedback to...
1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side
Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
NBC Chicago
CPD Searches for Answers After 8-Year-Old Fatally Shot Inside Douglas Apartment Building
Chicago police are trying to piece together the events that led up to the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy Monday evening inside an apartment building in the city's Douglas neighborhood, officials say. The shooting was reported at approximately 5:48 p.m. at the Lawless Gardens apartment complex in the 3600...
Watchdog: CPD Overlooked Evidence While Investigating Cop's Ties to Proud Boys
The city’s top watchdog says the Chicago Police Department overlooked incriminating evidence while looking into an officer’s ties to the far-right Proud Boys, and failed to consider whether he should be fired for lying to investigators. Officer Robert Bakker’s relationship with members of the Proud Boys ultimately resulted...
Man Killed, 3 Others Wounded in Drive-By Shooting in Little Village
A man was killed and three other people were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. According to Chicago police, at about 1:15 a.m., a group of people were standing near a car in the 3200 block of West 30th Street when a dark sedan pulled up and someone inside fired shots.
Robber Hits 2 Men in Head With Gun, Both Seriously Injured: Lake County Sheriff
An investigation is underway after a robber struck two victims in the head with a gun early Sunday in unincorporated Round Lake, authorities said. At around 12:30 a.m., deputies were called to a home in the 24500 block of West Forest Avenue for a reported robbery, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
Family Outraged After Waukegan Substitute Teacher Allegedly Assaults Student
A family is demanding more action after an eighth-grade student in suburban Waukegan was punched in the face during an altercation Tuesday. Brandon Cole, a student at Jack Benny Middle School, said that he was having an argument with another student in a classroom when the unidentified teacher attacked him.
Witness Describes Scene Where 5 Shot During Illegal Street Race in Brighton Park
Chicago police were called around 4 a.m. Sunday to the city's Brighton Park community for reports of a massive car caravan. They arrived to find roughly 100 cars and people taking over the intersection of Kedzie and Archer avenues, with drivers drifting and doing donuts. Then, shots rang out. Five...
Hyundai Stolen on Chicago's North Side in Crime Similar to Viral TikTok ‘Challenge'
A woman says that her car was stolen from her home in Humboldt Park, with thieves potentially using a tactic that has gained notoriety on social media in recent months as thefts have skyrocketed in Chicago. The victim in the case says that her car was stolen from her home,...
NBC Chicago
New Phone Call Scam Is Targeting Lake County Residents, Officials Warn
Authorities are warning residents to be wary of a new phone call scam that has been circulating through Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Department has issued a fraud alert about the ploy, stating that scammers posing as officials are calling residents to inform them that there is an active warrant issued for their arrest.
Parking Garage Catches Fire on Near West Side
No one was injured when a parking garage caught fire Tuesday afternoon on the Near West Side. About 3:45 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of fire at a parking garage of an apartment building in the 700 block of South Ashland Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department. No...
‘A Lot of Fire:' Residents, Management Stunned After Parking Garage Goes Up in Flames
A condominium complex’s parking garage on Chicago’s Near West Side caught fire Tuesday afternoon, destroying numerous cars and causing a scare for people in the surrounding homes. Smoke filled the area for hours near Ashland Avenue and Flournoy Street, just across the street from Rush Hospital. “We saw...
Public Safety ‘Wonder Woman' Uses Experience to Help Victims of Domestic Violence
Wearing a bright red cape with the Wonder Woman emblem on the back, Yvette Hunter walks the halls of The Loretto Hospital in Chicago's Austin neighborhood with an extra-special superpower. Hunter earned the "Wonder Woman" nickname from a fellow public safety officer. "The fact that I am a woman and...
‘I Could Have Died': Glenview Doctor Says Apple Watch Led to His Rescue
Dr. Thomas Ficho points to a window well outside his Glenview home. "I could have died down there," he said, "but my watch called 911." Ficho was wearing his fifth-generation Apple Watch while he was power washing the bricks on the north side of his house when he said he tried to use the cover on the window well as a steppingstone to reach higher. That’s when he said the cover moved and he plunged five feet into the basement egress well.
Illinois Election 2022: Your Guide to Voting in the Midterms
Note: As votes are counted across Illinois on election night, you can track results live on NBCChicago.com and in the NBC Chicago app. The 2022 midterm elections are well underway in Illinois, with early voting now open across the state ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. Here's a look at some essential resources and information to help you feel prepared and informed as you perform your civic duty and make your voice heard.
Kankakee High School Teacher Fired After Being Captured on Video Using a Racial Slur Toward a Student
Kankakee School District 111 during a school board meeting on Tuesday voted to terminate a Kankakee High School teacher who earlier this month was captured on video using a racial slur towards a student in class. In the incident, the teacher called the student a slur as he was leaving...
Woman Claims Hair Straightener Caused Uterine Cancer, Files Lawsuit in Chicago
Thirty-two-year-old Jenny Mitchell had been using chemical hair relaxers and straighteners for more than two decades by the time of her diagnosis of uterine cancer. After a full hysterectomy, she said she is now experiencing menopause. On Friday, Mitchell filed a lawsuit against L'Oreal, USA, one of a number of...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0