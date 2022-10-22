Read full article on original website
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Buckeyes end 4-game homestand Wednesday hosting MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Related
5 shootings near 5 Columbus bars in past 2 months
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Our CrimeTracker 10 team is tracking five shootings near five different bars in Columbus in just over the past two months. Police say a 40-year-old man was shot Saturday night just before midnight. According to reports, many of these shootings are spilling out into parking lots late at night.
NBC4 Columbus
Historic Buxton Inn damaged by fire
What are the graduation rates for Columbus City Schools?. What are the graduation rates for Columbus City Schools? FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3TTRP7M. Beatty commends Fetterman for Pa. Senate debate. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3TYtRsc. Franklin Township in danger of losing police coverage. Franklin Township in danger of losing police coverage. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3N86xFV.
Overnight fire ruins Columbus home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A house has been destroyed after a fire claimed the second floor early Tuesday morning. Fire crews were called at around 3:15 a.m. to the 800 block of St. Clair Avenue in the Milo-Grogan area to a house that was engulfed in flames. The cause has not been identified and the […]
Columbus homicide investigating north side stabbing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the city’s north side. Police said the incident was reported at approximately 2:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive. The victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Hospital in […]
Police: Teen brings loaded handgun to south Columbus high school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is wanted after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun to a south Columbus high school Monday. According to police, the suspect left South High School on the 1100 block of Ann Street and then returned at approximately 1:55 p.m., when he was stopped and searched by […]
Columbus schools to add metal detectors following shooting threats
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple incidents of students bringing loaded guns to Columbus City Schools have prompted the district to buy metal detectors. After a 17-year-old boy brought a loaded handgun to South High School Monday, district officials told NBC4 that at least 60 metal detectors will be installed in high schools throughout the city […]
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested in deadly shooting outside east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting outside a bar in east Columbus. Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is charged with murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler, according to court documents. According to court documents, Williams, Chandler, and two...
Ghost tours and haunted houses in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is home to the largest and scariest haunted experiences in Ohio, including the Ohio State Reformatory Escape from Blood Prison, Carnage Haunted House and many more. Fernando’s Funeral: Oct. 28-29 Join the Kelton House for a guided tour with stories of the generations of Keltons that once lived. The Kelton House – […]
1 dead in fiery Hilltop crash involving stolen vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pole in the Hilltop neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue after the driver of a stolen Hyundai Elantra ran a red light at the intersection, attempting to turn southbound on Georgesville Road, according to police.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, October 28-30, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Fall festivals are starting up at local pumpkin farms! Fall Festivals typically take place on the weekends and include hayrides, pumpkin picking, plus tons of other outdoor activities! Click the link above for a complete list of pumpkin farms and fall festivals in Central Ohio!
Woman shot while driving, two children unharmed in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was shot in her car while driving then checked herself into a hospital early Wednesday morning. According to Columbus police the woman was driving along East 17th Avenue in the South Linden area, between Cleveland Avenue and Joyce Avenue, when she heard a single gunshot. A bullet then came […]
Trick and treat: Masked person steals candy from church in Newark
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is wanted for suspected burglary and criminal damaging at a church in Newark. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary alarm at the Marne United Methodist Church on Licking Valley Road NE in Newark on Tuesday, October 18 at around 5:30 p.m. The arriving officer and the […]
WSYX ABC6
Father pleads for accused killer of 21-year-old Columbus man to surrender
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving father is asking an accused killer to surrender to Franklin County deputies. Detectives have an arrest warrant for Justus Robertson, 19, in connection with a July 7 homicide that took the life of a 21-year-old Columbus man. The southeast side neighborhood is still...
Man, 40, dead after east Columbus shooting near bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday evening near a bar on the east side. Officers went to the 1000 block of Country Club Road just before 11:50 p.m. and found Jeffery Chandler, 40, with a gunshot wound. Police say Chandler was pronounced dead at the […]
Two injured in stabbing at assisted living facility in Powell
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people were stabbed, and one person is in custody after an incident at the Abbington of Powell Assisted Living facility. Just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was called to the assisted living facility on the 3900 block of Bradford Court after a married couple was […]
Missing child alert issued for teen last seen at Canal Winchester High School
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing persons alert for a teenage girl who was last seen at Canal Winchester High School. Honestly Jones, 15, was seen on a school surveillance camera at 8:10 a.m. walking away from Canal Winchester High School. She was wearing blue jeans with […]
KemperSports to manage Glenross Golf Club in Delaware — its fifth in Central Ohio
DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two weeks after announcing a management deal for four Central Ohio golf courses, a Chicago-based company has reached an agreement to take the reins of another local venue. Glenross Golf Club in Delaware is now under management by KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company. The agreement […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fairfield County, OH
Located in the U.S. state of Ohio, Fairfield County covers an area of 509 square miles and is part of the Columbus, Ohio, Metropolitan statistical area. Apart from Lancaster—the county seat—Fairfield has other notable cities, including Carroll, Baltimore, Pleasantville, and Millersport. With its diverse attractions, Fairfield County offers...
Highball Halloween returns in person to Columbus’ Short North
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Highball Halloween, one of the nation’s most elaborate costume parties, is back in the Short North for its 15th anniversary Saturday, and this year’s party is for people of all ages. The event is being held in person for the first time in two years and also marks the first time […]
Firefighters extinguish kitchen blaze at Granville’s Historic Buxton Inn
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Buxton Inn in Granville. The fire started at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, but the Granville Fire Department was successful in extinguishing it before 10 a.m. The fire began in the kitchen, which is considered to be a complete loss, according to the […]
