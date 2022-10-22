Read full article on original website
Teenager arrested in East Texas accused of capital murder in Dallas
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was arrested in East Texas on Tuesday for a capital murder charge, said law enforcement. Julio David Falcon, 17, was take into custody in Grand Saline in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street around 5:30 p.m. He was wanted by the Dallas Police Department. The Grand Saline […]
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was His
More details on the killing of a Methodist Hospital Labor and Delivery nurse and a social worker are now emerging. Dead are Jacqueline Pokuaa, a 45-year-old social worker, and Katie Annette Flowers, a 63-year-old nurse.
Police seeking information related to south Dallas shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking information related to a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.On Oct. 25 at about 5 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of S. Vernon Avenue.When police arrived to the scene, they found 48-year-old Clarence Howard, shot and lying on the ground in front of an apartment. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers, at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.
Suspect in Methodist Hospital shooting was arrested by Dallas Police in March and Carrollton Police in June
CARROLLTON, Texas — Nestor Hernandez was arrested twice this year while out on parole, law enforcement sources confirm to WFAA. Dallas Police arrested Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in Saturday's Methodist Hospital shooting, on March 9 for a parole violation during a minor accident investigation. He was released to his parole officer in April, Dallas Police said.
WFAA
Ankle monitor cut | More revealed on how Methodist Hospital shooting suspect violated parole
Nestor Hernandez, 30, faces capital murder charges in the double homicide shooting at Dallas Methodist Hospital. He'd been arrested twice while on parole this year.
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed in Homicide at 3200 Vernon Ave
On October 25, 2022, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of S. Vernon Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Clarence Howard, a 48-year-old male, shot and lying on the ground in front of an apartment. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 193813-2022. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers, at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.
Oddee
Man Accused of Shooting Dallas Woman to Death After She Beat Him in Basketball
A Texas man took a ball game too seriously and shot his friend. There’s such a thing as being a sore loser. And there’s this guy. Police officers in Dallas, TX, recently arrested one Cameron Hogg and charged him with murder. Hogg, 31, stands accused of shooting to death another Dallas resident, Asia Womack.
keranews.org
Have you noticed nails in Dallas streets? Police say they've caught the 'nail bandit'
Have you found nails scattered across your Dallas-area neighborhood?. Police say they've found the "nail bandit" responsible. Police in the Park Cities have noticed roofing nails strewn across streets and intersections over the last few weeks — a string of incidents they say was connected to a Grand Prairie man arrested in Collin County on Monday.
fox4news.com
Minute of silence to be held Wednesday for healthcare workers killed in Dallas hospital shooting
DALLAS - A minute of silence will be held across North Texas on Wednesday to honor the two healthcare workers killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday. The two women killed were simply doing their jobs. One former Methodist nurse who worked alongside one of them...
fox44news.com
New details emerge in the investigation of a 3-year-old’s death
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) -The arrest affidavit of Capital Murder suspect 33-year-old Jay Isaiah Allen shows the timeline of events that lead to the death of 3-year-old Quintavious Trejo. In the affidavit, a family member says Allen them on Saturday, Oct. 22nd and admitted that he made a mistake. The...
fox4news.com
Two healthcare workers killed in Dallas hospital shooting identified
DALLAS - The two healthcare workers killed in the deadly shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday have been identified. Methodist confirmed the roles of the two employees who were shot on Monday. Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, was a social worker. She was shot when she entered the new mother’s...
fox4news.com
Plano shooting suspect accused of dropping nails in streets and parking lots
PLANO, Texas - Police think they’ve found the man who spread nails on the road in several North Texas neighborhoods to damage people's tires. Kevin Genter was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting in Plano. Police said he was driving around the Toyota Headquarters Campus firing a gun....
ketk.com
Official: Dallas shooter was attending birth at hospital
DALLAS (AP) — The 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child, a Texas prison official said Sunday. Nestor Hernandez was granted...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Nurse, Social Worker Identified, Details of Fatal Shooting at Methodist Hospital Released
Two hospital employees killed in a shooting Saturday at Methodist Dallas Medical Center have been identified by authorities Monday who also released new details in the ongoing investigation into the double fatal shooting. Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia, along with Methodist Health System Chief of Police Glen Fowler, gave...
After Shooting At Toyota Headquarters In Plano, Man Arrested
On October 24, Kevin Genter of Grand Prairie was arrested after gunshots were fired at the Toyota headquarters in Plano, Texas. Genter, the so-called “Nail Bandit,” is also alleged to have dropped nails throughout the company’s parking lot prior to the shooting. On October 22, officers were...
Suspect in Deadly Texas Hospital Shooting Was Attending the Birth of a Child
The man suspected of gunning down two nurses at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Texas on Saturday was out on parole and was permitted by state officials to be at the facility for the birth of a child, authorities said on Sunday.Thirty-year-old Nestor Hernandez had been out for a year on parole and wearing an ankle monitor when he allegedly opened fire at the hospital, killing two.He’s accused of shooting &killing nurse & social worker at Dallas Methodist Hospital. Court documents: Nestor Hernandez was released from prison in October after serving time for aggravated robbery. He was allowed to be...
Mansfield ISD board secretary arrested on assault, family violence charge
MANSFIELD, Texas — Mansfield ISD's board secretary was arrested last week, and the district's board of trustees is in the process of addressing the issue. According to police, Mansfield officers arrested Bianca Benavides Anderson while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. on Oct. 22.
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas increasing security at hospital after shooting kills two nurses
DALLAS - Methodist Dallas Medical Center is increasing the number of police officers on campus, after a shooting killed two of its nurses on Saturday. The hospital released a statement saying, at this time they cannot release more information about the shooting, due to the ongoing police investigation. Methodist Dallas...
fox4news.com
Driver killed in shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland, police say
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on LBJ Freeway Sunday. Officers were dispatched to an accident on southbound LBJ between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive around 6:20 p.m. Police found the driver of the vehicle had been shot. Paramedics took the driver to an...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth activist still hoping to find person who killed his brother one year ago
FORT WORTH, Texas - A prominent North Texas activist is not giving up in his search for answers about who killed his brother exactly one year ago. Cory Session’s brother, Kevin Kennard, was found murdered in Fort Worth. Still, no one has been arrested or charged. Session is now...
