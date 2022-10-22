Man dead after house fire in Allegheny County, fire crews say
CLAIRTON — A Clairton Volunteer Fire Department member says a 26-year-old man is dead after a house fire.
Allegheny County dispatchers confirm first responders were sent to the 1100 block of Toman Avenue at around 8:15 Saturday morning.
Firefighters say the man was found dead at the scene along with a family cat and dog.
The Allegheny County Fire Marshall is investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
