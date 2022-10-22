ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

3 elementary school students dead in fatal car crash

By Nicole Sanders
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) died after a fatal car accident on Oct. 19.

According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were six, eight and nine years old.

The children were traveling with their parents in Le Flore County, Oklahoma, at the time of the accident.

North Carolina men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says

The MCSD Crisis Intervention Team is made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents and school personnel at difficult times such as this. They are currently at Dorothy Height and will remain at the school throughout next week.

Kimberly A. Wright, Muscogee County School District

There is no further information available at this time.

