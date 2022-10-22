ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo ‘Twerks’ and Models Her New ‘Pet Me’ Yitty Collection in Cozy Maxi Dresses and Fuzzy Onesies

By Amina Ayoud
 3 days ago
Lizzo showed off some pieces from Yitty’s new collection entitled Pet Me on her Instagram.

The new collection features a wide range of items made of a plush faux-fuzzy fabric including maxi dresses and cozy onesies . The “Good As Hell” songstress cuddled up and modeled multiple jumpsuits along with maxi dresses and robes, all while barefoot. The cozy line is available now on the Yitty website , just in time for the holidays.

The star’s first few outfits consisted of a hoodie and matching comfy flared sweatpants in red, gray, black and pink with heart shaped pockets on the butt. The flutist twerked and jumped it out, stressing that each onesie was super comfortable before the clip transitioned to a shot of the Grammy Award-winner wearing a warm white robe that she shrugged off halfway through to reveal a strapless maxi dress made of that same plush fabric in white, then red and gray.

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Lizzo put the white robe on again, discarding it once more to reveal a two piece set in white and then in red which she showed off from the back, doing a twirl. The style consisted of a cropped tube top and high waisted stretchy trousers. Beyond the merchandise, Lizzo’s hair was slicked up into a ponytail, the ends curled along with her baby hair. Her makeup was rosy, matching the line’s Valentine’s Day meets Christmas color scheme.

Although the rapper isn’t wearing any footwear in this video, it would be remiss to not acknowledge the “Good As Hell” singer’s penchant for modern and stylish shoes. Lizzo tends to gravitate toward statement heels and sharp pumps in many colors and prints. She also favors chunky sneakers, combat boots, and unconventional but cozy fuzzy slides.

Lizzo is currently on her “The Special Tour” which began in Sept.

PHOTOS: Lizzo’s Style Evolution

Comments / 71

Edward Mitchell
2d ago

I seem to recall see it on the news America is overweight something needs to be done why are we glorifying her it can't be good for her heart there must be a lot of strain on it

2d ago

Ran into her once. Literally ran into her when I turned to quick in a McDonalds line in New York and she was right behind me. She is a big woman, but her arm had a lot of sweat or water on it. I don’t know why her arm was so wet.

ABRAHAM & ISAAC
2d ago

who wants to see her twerk?? Ray Charles?? enough already!!

