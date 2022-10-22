ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In this Oak Cliff ZIP code renters are the majority of residents

More than 52% of residents in the Oak Cliff ZIP code 75233 are renters, according to data from RentCafe. The website analyzed data from the 50 largest cities in the United States and found 101 ZIP codes that turned majority renter in the decade 2011-2020. The 75233 ZIP code includes...
Nominate your favorite East Dallas spots for Business of the Year Awards

The Greater East Dallas Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its annual Business of the Year Awards. There are five categories for businesses and entrepreneurs to be considered under:. BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: This award is given to recognize the most outstanding East Dallas business of the year. ENTREPRENEUR...
