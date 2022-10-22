JoAnn F. Wagner went to walk with the angels on October 24, 2022. She spent the last several months of her life holding the hand of her husband Bill, the love of her life, and in the company of her children and grandchildren. JoAnn dedicated her entire life to bringing joy to her family. If you spent any time at all with JoAnn, you knew she had undying love for her family, a sharp wit (somewhat sassy) and that she had stars in her eyes for her grandchildren and great children. If you asked each child separately who was “Mom’s favorite,” he or she would all secretly say they were. JoAnn had the ability to make each child or grandchild think they were the most important person in the world.

ARLINGTON, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO