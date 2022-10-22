Read full article on original website
Wisconsin prepares for toughest test of season, No. 1 Nebraska
MADISON, Wis. — On Wednesday night, the Big Ten’s top two volleyball teams will meet in a rematch of the 2021 National Championship when fifth-ranked Wisconsin hosts top-ranked Nebraska. The Badgers know they will be tested in every phase in this match as the Cornhuskers come in with...
Greg Gard determines his depth as new season approaches
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin men’s basketball held its annual secret scrimmage on Sunday with Northern Iowa and the only details Greg Gard released from it: the Badgers never trailed and he played 12 guys. Once the regular season starts, Gard will tighten up his rotation, but right now...
Barry J. Cook
Barry J. Cook, 52, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at UW – Hospital, Madison. Funeral services will be at Noon, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville, at a later date. Friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Saturday. Memorials may be made to the Barry J. Cook Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Thomas A. Karls
POYNETTE/LODI – Thomas A. Karls, age 62, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on July 25, 1960, in Madison, the son of Mienrod and Helen (Dresen) Karls. Tom was a 1978 graduate of Lodi High School. Tom was a welder...
Eugene “Mort” Mortensen
Eugene “Mort” Mortensen was born to Alvin and Raynette (Bradley) Mortensen on December 14, 1965, in Tomah, Wisconsin. He passed away three weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of bile duct cancer on October 21, 2022. He grew up in New Lisbon where he met the love of his life Anne Jasinski; they were married on October 1, 1988, shortly after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Mort spent the majority of his career with Spectrum Brands (Rayovac), recently reaching 30 years with the company. During his time there he had the opportunity to travel abroad and earn his MBA from UW-Madison. Anne and Eugene have 3 daughters: Hannah Mortensen (Isaac Lindert), Rachel Mortensen (Glenn Turner Burns), and Grace (Michael) Alger. Their first grandchild is due to arrive in late December.
Kenneth G Martin
LODI – Kenneth George Martin Sr, age 65, of Lodi, Wisconsin formerly Lombard, Illinois, passed away suddenly on October 22, 2022. He is survived by Jennifer (nee Gore) Martin, his “beautiful bride” of nearly 38 years; his children, Kenneth Martin Jr and Katrina (David) Bailey, all three of whom he was so very proud of; and grandsons Dexter and Milo Bailey, the lights of his life that outshone all the stars in the sky. Finally, Scooter, his loving and faithful pup who completely captured his heart and half his dinner plate every single night.
Phil Fahey
BELLEVILLE, Wis. — Philip M. Fahey, age 94, of Belleville, passed away October 24th, 2022, at the New Glarus Home. He was born May 7, 1928, at home in Belleville to his parents Robert and Lucile (Garvoille) Fahey. On October 13, 1956, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Wagner at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Madison. They spent their lives farming and raising their 6 children. They were members of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville, and Phil’s generosity provided the land to build the church. Phil was the (past) Chairman of the Town of Exeter and member of the Green County Zoning Board for many years. For fun he enjoyed bowling and was a member of the New Glarus and Belleville bowling leagues. He loved trips to the casino with family and friends.
Arlene A. O’Donnell
LODI – Arlene A. O’Donnell, age 96, of Lodi, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Divine Rehab and Nursing Lodi. She was born on August 19, 1926, in Swea City, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Lida (Work) Saxton. Arlene graduated high school at age 16...
Gordon “Gordy” N. Schmitz
*Services for Gordon are being rescheduled for a later date. Please check back for further details. Thank you.*. DeForest – Gordon “Gordy” N. Schmitz, age 78, died peacefully at Agrace Hospice surrounded by family on October 21, 2022. He was born on September 25, 1944 in Madison, Wisconsin to parents Adelbert and Veronia (Annen) Schmitz.
Eunice B. Kuntz
MIDDLETON – Eunice E. Kuntz, a resident of Coleman, Marinette, Madison, Birchwood and Middleton, Wis., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Heritage Assisted Living Community in Middleton. Eunice was born on March 21, 1929, to the late Leo and Edna (Hidde) Buege in Grover Township near her family farm in Coleman Township, Wis.
Kevin J. Emberson
Kevin J. Emberson, age 56, of Monroe, died Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Monroe Health Services. Kevin was born on October 4, 1966 in Monroe, the son of Roland and Joan (Phillips) Emberson. He was a 1985 graduate of Monroe High School. Following graduation, Kevin was employed at Farm and Fleet, Monroe Truck Equipment, and most recently worked as a custodian for the Monroe School District. He loved his daughters and enjoyed coaching them in youth softball. Kevin was known as a jokester, loved listening to rock and roll, and always enjoyed taking rides on his motorcycle.
James R. Reuter
STOUGHTON – James R. Reuter, 64, died at home on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2022, of natural causes. Jim was a lover of cats, an expert on rocks, a photographer, a skilled worker with gems, a talented computer helper and a kind and gentle spirit. He graduated from Riverdale High School in Muscoda in 1977, then from the Wisconsin School of Electronics.
Janet Carol “Jan” Ziegler
MADISON – Janet Carol “Jan” Ziegler, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Feb. 5, 1937, in Madison, the daughter of David and Belva (Kubly) Bowes. Jan graduated from Madison East High School in 1956. She married Vernon Ziegler on July 5, 1974, in Madison followed by a honeymoon in Hawaii.
James Joseph Bires
James J. Bires, 64, lost a 3 year battle with melanoma, on October 16, 2022, in Jacksonville, FL. His courage, positive attitude, and deep faith were a great help to him during this difficult time. Jim was born to Joe & Nancy Bires on March 5, 1958 in Madison. He...
Keith Emil “Smokey” Kamps
Keith Emil “Smokey” Kamps, 83, of Belmont, passed away suddenly on July 11 after a long battle with many health issues. Celebration of Life for “Smokey” will be from Noon – 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Sport’s Page, Belmont. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials in Smokey’s honor may be made to the Belmont Ambulance Service.
Barbara J. Walser
Barbara J. Walser, age 71, died on October 9, 2022, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. She was born on July 28, 1951, in Madison, WI to parents Josephine E. (Hatcher) and Clarence H. Walser. Barbara completed high school at James Madison Memorial and further studied at...
Robert Anthony Haworth
MIDDLETON – Robert Anthony Haworth, age 75, passed away in Madison, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on June 14, 1947, to Horace and Kathleen Haworth in Retford, England. After graduating from high school in 1965, he went on to study Physics and earn a Ph.D. in Biophysics at the University of Manchester. Having come to faith in Christ during his college years, he joined the Physics Department Christian Group where he met his future wife, Alison. They were married on July 19, 1969. In 1973, Rob accepted a postdoc position at the Enzyme Institute in Madison, kicking off a 35-year career in heart research at the University of Wisconsin.
JoAnn F. Wagner
JoAnn F. Wagner went to walk with the angels on October 24, 2022. She spent the last several months of her life holding the hand of her husband Bill, the love of her life, and in the company of her children and grandchildren. JoAnn dedicated her entire life to bringing joy to her family. If you spent any time at all with JoAnn, you knew she had undying love for her family, a sharp wit (somewhat sassy) and that she had stars in her eyes for her grandchildren and great children. If you asked each child separately who was “Mom’s favorite,” he or she would all secretly say they were. JoAnn had the ability to make each child or grandchild think they were the most important person in the world.
Mary Catherine Hauser
SUN PRAIRIE – Mary Catherine Hauser, age 75, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Oct. 26, 1946, in Madison, the daughter of Thomas and Lucille (Crowley) Peck. Mary graduated from Madison East High School in 1964...
Jerry Dean Shipman
Jerry Shipman, age 81, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. He was born October 29, 1940, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of Rose Maxine (Hannah) and Samuel Kelly Shipman. Jerry graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1958 and Drake University in 1962. Jerry was an astonishing high school athlete in football, basketball, and track. He was awarded first team All-State football, won first place in pole vault at Drake Relays High School Division, and first place Iowa High School as a senior. At Drake University, Jerry played football, basketball, and track for his first two years and ended his last two years with track only. He held the pole vault record there until the mid-80’s.
