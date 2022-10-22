ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Linn County Campgrounds Close For Season Tomorrow

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The Linn County Conservation's modern campgrounds are closing for the season tomorrow. Tonight is the final night to camp at Morgan Creek, Pinicon Ridge, and Wanatee parks. Water is already off at the sites. The campgrounds officially close at 1 p.m.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Scott County Supervisor candidate Jean Dickson

Rain expected to increase in coverage and intensity this morning into the afternoon hours, with highs in the 40's to low 50's. East Moline Police Sergeant in critical condition, suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours ago. An East Moline police officer is in critical condition after attempting to make contact...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Officer injured during investigation in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline police officer was injured while conducting an investigation in the area of 19th Street and Morton Drive. According to a lieutenant with the East Moline Police Department, it happened around 6:30 p.m., and the officer was taken to a hospital to treat their injuries.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KCJJ

Almost 100 REC customers lose power after car hits power pole near West Liberty

Nearly 100 electrical customers were without power Sunday night after a car hit a power pole near West Liberty. That’s according to Muscatine County dispatchers, who received reports of the accident near the intersection of 130th Street and Davis Avenue, southwest of West Liberty, just after 10:30pm. REC reported an estimated 98 customers lost power as a result.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa

Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

One Injured in Linn County Motorcycle Crash

(Linn County, IA) -- One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Linn County. Robins Police say the crash happened around 3pm Sunday when the motorcyclist, 19 year-old Kiliegh Burge from East Moline, Illinois, lost control of the bike, went into a ditch, and crashed into a tree. He was flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in stable condition. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to Bettendorf house fire Sunday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday in Bettendorf. The Bettendorf Fire Department responded around 1:36 a.m. Sunday to a report of a house fire in the 2500 block of Brambleberry Court, according to a media release. Firefighters first on the scene said the house had...
BETTENDORF, IA
KCRG.com

Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday at approximately 1:59 am, Iowa City Police responded to the 200 block of Van Buren St. for a report of shots fired in an alleyway. Responders arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid until the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Coroner releases name of man fatally shot in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man fatally shot in Rock Island Saturday. Coroner Brian Gustafson said an autopsy was scheduled Monday for Tavian Petersen-Brown, 26, of Davenport. Around 12:24 a.m. Saturday, Rock Island police responded to...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Police: Juvenile charged in connection to Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A juvenile was charged Tuesday in connection to the two people injured after a shooting in Burlington Saturday, according to police. The Burlington Police Department, with the help of Des Moines County deputies, West Burlington police and Des Moines County Sheriff’s K-9, officers found the person of interest in the shooting Saturday, according to a media release.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Police: Davenport man arrested after eluding police, crash Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he eluded police and crashed in Davenport Sunday. Brett L. Roelandt, 31, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; felon in possession of a weapon, a Class D felony; fifth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor; and other citations.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

More than a dozen fire departments respond to large fire near West Liberty

Multiple fire departments fought a large field fire that spread to multiple buildings near West Liberty Friday night. West Liberty firefighters tell KCJJ they were dispatched to a field fire near Bayfield Road at 2:15 Friday afternoon. The fire quickly grew, leading to a total of 14 surrounding fire departments being sent to the scene. Among those responding included Muscatine, West Branch, Nichols, Wilton, Durant, Atalissa, Wapello, Tipton, Montpelier, Conesville, Columbus Junction, and Fruitland.
WEST LIBERTY, IA

