Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Durham workers speak out about workers’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary's Phillips Farms is Hosting Many Fall Attractions Until October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
communitynewspapers.com
Willis McGahee’s Journey from Miami Central Rocket to Miami Hurricane
February 4, 2000: Willis McGahee of Miami Central High School signs his letter of intent to attend the University of Miami. McGahee is pictured with his mother Jannie Jones in the school library. Before he was a Miami Hurricane, Willis McGahee played for the Rockets of Miami Central High School. McGahee transferred to Central from Miami Springs High prior to his senior year in 1999. At 6’1 and 215 pounds, McGahee had the size and speed to be one of the great running backs in Dade County history. He appeared to be on his way to breaking the county single-season rushing record. But in the fifth game of the season, McGahee suffered a serious knee injury that sidelined him for the remainder of his high school career. He finished with 677 yards and scored 11 touchdowns on just 77 carries. Photo by JC Ridley.
Prospect Profile: Vincent Shavers, Monsignor Pace
Vincent Shavers is a highly touted linebacker in South Florida in the Class 2024. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound prospect plays for Monsignor Pace High School in Miami Gardens. Shavers is a versatile athlete for the Spartans on both sides of the field. Already one of the area’s top juniors, his upside ...
Mario Cristobal to Joe Rose: "We Will be a Championship Program"
“We will be a championship program.” That is what University of Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal told Joe Rose on Monday morning. It may seem tough to believe after Saturday’s loss to Duke
miamicurated.com
Private Rooms at Restaurants in Miami – Part 1
Over the past year readers have asked me to recommend top private rooms at restaurants in Miami. I have taken your requests to heart and put together a list of some of Miami’s best dining experiences and their private dining options, just in time for holiday parties and family reunions. You’ll find everything from rooms for 10 to others for several hundred, and even buyouts of the entire restaurant, all at different price points. For those of you whose choice will be dictated by the kind of cuisine you’d like as well as the size of the room or restaurant, I’ve indicated cuisine type. Where I’ve written up a restaurant there’s a link except in the case of steakhouses which you can find in my recent blogposts with clicks at the end. Here is Part 1 in a two part series. Happy celebrating!
secretmiami.com
Miami’s Most Anticipated Mini-Golf Bar Is Now Open
Get your game face ready because a new mini-golf bar has arrived in Brickell and it’s unlike any putt-putt course you’ve seen!. With 27,000 square feet to play in, Puttshack Miami comprises of three separate nine-hole courses alongside crafty cocktails and a tempting menu. The playground is fully lit up by neon lights, which give off more of an upscale nightclub vibe than your typical golf course.
Click10.com
Local Black leaders upset after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – There are questions about the future of historic Virginia Key after the mayor of Miami refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees. That decision has angered many local Black leaders. N. Patrick Range II is the now-former chairman of the...
communitynewspapers.com
Construction begins on Pine Park Villas in Pinecrest
SCAROFA Properties, a third-generation family business, has begun construction on Pine Park Villas – a luxury townhome enclave in the Village of Pinecrest featuring a limited collection of 18 residences. The private community is the unique vision of Stephane Rosarion, principal of Miami-based SCAROFA Properties, which is developing the project.
The Spritz and Pizza Trend Continues With Miami’s Best New Restaurants
Carnivores, prepare to be impressed by Miami’s newest dining fixtures, with two recent restaurant openings focused on meatier mains. Cocktail lovers will surely rejoice, as well, with two concepts pairing delicious food with creative tipples, be it pizza or Caribbean fare. And those with a sweet tooth will surely be enticed with our final address, known for over-the-top, Insta-friendly, locally crafted desserts.
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bocadoro, Frank Pepe Pizzeria, and Sipsip
Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida restaurant for New Haven-born Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in Plantation, a new vendor hailing from Spain at MIA Market, and the new rooftop bar and restaurant at the Mayfair House in Coconut Grove. Know of any openings that aren't on our...
Click10.com
Police in Miami, Coral Springs search for 2 young girls who are missing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade and Broward County are searching for two missing young girls. Miami police are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Ashley Nicole Garcia. She was last seen Saturday in the Little Havana area of the City of Miami. Garcia is...
What's the origin of the Cuban sandwich? Researchers set out to settle the debate
The origin of the sandwich has been a long-standing debate between Tampa and Miami, which both claim ownership. The truth is neither came up with it.
insideradio.com
FCC Decision On Miami’s ‘Caracol Radio’ Could Impact Ownership Structure Of TV Group.
Carlos Vasallo’s America-CV Station Group is calling claims it is improperly controlling news-talk “Caracol Radio 1260” WSUA Miami “groundless” and says a former Florida congressman who does not agree with Vasallo’s politics is trying to use “unfounded allegations” to block America-CV Station Group’s effort to rework the ownership structure of its television stations in Miami and Puerto Rico.
Miami New Times
Knaus Berry Farm Opens for Season: Time for Cinnamon Rolls!
It's October, the moist shroud has lifted from Miami's skies, and the intoxicating scent of freshly baked cinnamon rolls is in the air!. Knaus Berry Farm, the Homestead farmstand that's famous for its freshly baked cinnamon rolls, is now open for the season. Knaus has a passionate following, with people...
This Is Florida's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
South Florida Times
Carey-Shuler honored with roadway in Miami-Dade
Miami, Fla. – Former longtime Miami-Dade County Commissioner and the ﬁrst Black woman to serve on the board, Dr. Barbara Carey-Shuler will have a roadway named in her honor, paving the way for the younger generation to serve in government and making an impact on people’s lives in the Black community.
Click10.com
Dirty Dining: Dead rodent and roaches found inside Miami Beach eatery
Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach, or fly issues during an inspection last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Two of the places listed below were ordered shut. According to state records, there was a dead rodent, rodent droppings, and a...
southbeachtopchefs.com
Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach getting new event center
Fontainebleau Development plans a five-story building with nearly 50K of new ballroom space and an underground garage. In an effort to boost business conference bookings at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Jeffrey Soffer’s firm has begun construction on a new five-story event center on a former surface parking lot adjacent to his iconic oceanfront resort.
Video provides clue in deadly I-95 shooting of motorcyclist in Miami
MIAMI - It could be a break in the case of a young motorcyclist who was gunned down this past weekend on I-95.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that Miami Police have released a new cell phone that they say shows an "unknown offender."They hope someone will recognize him. They say it shows the shooter on an orange and white KTM dirt bike fleeing southbound on I-95 around 7:30 p.m. near N.W. 75th St. Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva says police do not have a good description to release of the shooter or know what age he may be. They are also...
brevardtimes.com
NOAA: Invest 94L 2022, Projected Path, Spaghetti Models Update
MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 94L which may form into a subtropical or tropical cyclone over the Atlantic. Invest 94L is a trough of...
