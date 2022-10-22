Thunder vs. Nuggets: Five takeaways from OKC's road loss to Nikola Jokic, Denver

DENVER — Nikola Jokic, who had little interest in scoring before the fourth quarter, spun around Mike Muscala and rumbled toward the rim.

Muscala tried to recover, but he was too late. A foul was called and Jokic finished the three-point play.

“MVP” chants echoed throughout Ball Arena.

The Joker pulled off the right tricks at the right times Saturday night in the Nuggets’ 122-117 win against the Thunder , which has a knack for playing the Nuggets close.

Last season, the Thunder and Nuggets split the season series 2-2. On Saturday, neither team led by more than six points — two possessions — at any point in the fourth quarter.

The Nuggets are Western Conference contenders and the Thunder is young and rebuilding, so what is it about this matchup?

“I’m not sure,” said Josh Giddey, who had his second double-double in as many games. “We kind of spoke of that coming in. They’re a tough team.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander thought about the question for a few seconds.

“I can’t really tell you to be honest,” the Thunder star said. “They just come up on the schedule, we have a game plan and follow it.”

The game plan against Jokic was a steady diet of double teams. Whenever Jokic caught the ball in the post, two Thunder players swarmed him.

But double-teaming Jokic is a double-edged sword. When one man is left open, you can count on Jokic to find him.

“Even when we were double-teaming him, just the way he holds the ball behind his head at that angle, it’s very unique,” Muscala said. “I’ve never really played against somebody that can do that.”

Jokic’s and-1 over Muscala gave the Nuggets a three-point lead with a minute left. Jokic had 19 points, 16 rebounds and 13 assists, tying Wilt Chamberlain for sixth on the all-time triple-doubles list with 78.

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon hit what felt like a dagger 3-pointer to put Denver up six points with 2:30 to play, but Giddey gave the Thunder life with a three-point play with 17 seconds left.

That was OKC’s last gasp, as it fell to 0-2 ahead of its home opener Sunday night against the Timberwolves.

In Game 2 last season, the Thunder lost by 33 points to the lowly Rockets. Saturday marked significant year-to-year improvement.

Giddey had 19 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in the loss.

Gilgeous-Alexander was marvelous again with 28 points and seven assists.

SGA is averaging 30 points per game after missing most of training camp and all six of the Thunder’s preseason games due to an MCL sprain.

“I feel good physically,” SGA said, before adding that he’s still catching up on his timing and touch.

“I’m not where I want to be.”

That’s good news for the Thunder and bad news for anyone who has to stay in front of him.

Thunder bench leads surge

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault isn’t strict in sticking to rotations.

One minute and 30 seconds into the second half, Daigneault replaced starters Aleskej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl with Darius Bazley and Mike Muscala.

“I just thought the physicality to start the half wasn’t where it needed to be,” Daigneault said.

Bazley played tremendous defense and Muscala and Tre Mann kept the Thunder afloat offensively with 18 and 13 points respectively off the bench.

OKC’s bench outscored Denver’s bench 47-33, and Daigneault stuck with Muscala and Mann in crunch time over Robinson-Earl and Pokusevski, who played just 12 minutes.

Muscala, who shot 4-of-7 from 3-point range, traded buckets with Jokic in the fourth quarter.

“Mike was giving them problems all night,” Daigneault said. “When you’re playing behind like that, getting offense on the floor is important.”

And when the Thunder needed a stop, Daigneault turned to Bazley.

“He was blocking shots, he was active, he was playing inside of himself,” Daigneault said.

What’s up with Lu Dort?

Luguentz Dort made a couple of clutch buckets in the fourth quarter, but he got off to a brutal start.

Dort jacked up five 3-pointers in the first quarter, and he missed all of them. Only one was a corner attempt — the kind of shot Dort should be hunting.

It felt like the Thunder could’ve gotten better looks, but Daigneault didn’t blame Dort.

Daigneault said “it’s a team-wide thing” that starts with Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander and Giddey, the Thunder’s primary ball handlers.

“We have to be willing to give up a good shot for a great one,” Daigneault said, adding that the Thunder’s ball movement improved from Game 1 to Game 2.

Dort finished 3-of-13 from the floor, including 1-of-7 from 3-point range. He did get to the free throw line, where he shot 6-of-8.

Dort, now in his fourth year, is off to a 2-of-13 start from 3-point range.

Scheduling quirk

NBA schedules can be imbalanced, particularly early in the season.

The Nuggets were playing their third game in four nights while the Thunder had two days off before Saturday night.

After playing the first leg of a back-to-back Friday night in Golden State, the Nuggets didn’t arrive in Denver until around 3 a.m Saturday.

“We can bitch and complain about the schedule,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said before the game. “It is what it is at this point. It’s not changing.”

The Thunder, meanwhile, slept in its own bed the last three nights. The Thunder flew home Wednesday night after its season opener at Minnesota. Thursday was an off day and Friday was a practice day.

The Thunder rarely comes home between road games, but it made sense given the schedule break and the ease of flying from Oklahoma City to Denver.

Oddly enough, the Thunder is in the same boat as the Nuggets.

Like Denver, OKC’s home opener will come on the second night of a road/home back-to-back.

Thunder tip-ins

• Thunder center Jaylin Williams snuck up behind Eric Musselman and squeezed the shoulders of his college coach. Musselman, the Arkansas hoops coach, sat courtside three hours before tip-off to greet two of his former Razorbacks — Williams and Thunder guard Isaiah Joe.

Both Williams and Joe played two seasons at Arkansas under Musselman. Their college careers didn’t overlap, but Williams and Joe were high school teammates at Northside High School in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and now they’re Thunder teammates.

“The biggest thing with both Isaiah and Jaylin is the quality of people they are,” Musselman told The Oklahoman. “The work ethic that they have, they’re as good of culture-type players as anyone could have.”

Folks in Fayetteville will be cheering on the Thunder.

“Arkansas is on fire right now with the Thunder,” Musselman said. “Everyone in Fayetteville, Northwest Arkansas and really the entire state is watching the Thunder really, really closely. I promise that.”

• Jaylin Williams and Joe were the only Thunder players who didn’t play.

• Daigneault made one change to his starting lineup Saturday, going with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl over Kenrich Williams.

• You don’t just hear the music at Ball Arena. You feel it vibrate in your chest. Denver has the loudest music in the NBA by my rankings.

• Ousmane Dieng looked like a supersized Tre Mann from where I was sitting. Dieng and Mann have the same hairstyle and headband.

• The Nuggets are the 13th team point guard Ish Smith has played for. He had a 30-game stint with the Thunder in 2014-15.

• Lindy Waters III made his season debut midway through the second quarter. Waters was inactive Wednesday night in Minnesota.

• “Gilgeous-Alexander” didn’t fit on the Nuggets’ scoreboard. Only “Gilgeous-Ale.” Ball’s in your court, OKC breweries.

• The lights went out at one point in the second half. Mann, clearly caught off guard, turned the ball over but play was stopped and the Thunder retained possession.

• Nuggets forward Jeff Green made a corner 3-pointer over Dort early in the fourth quarter. Dort was called for a foul, but he immediately signaled for a review because he thought Green kicked his foot out on the shot. Daigneault challenged, but the call was upheld. Green finished the four-point play.

• Nuggets wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13 of his 21 points in the first quarter. KCP was dialed in from 3-point range (6-of-10).

• Thunder sideline reporter Paris Lawson filled in for host John Rhadigan on the Bally Sports studio show Saturday night. Lawson shared the desk with hall of famer Nancy Lieberman.

