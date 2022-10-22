ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics And Magic's Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nl1ly_0ijCP6Ky00

The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineups for Saturday's game.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic are facing off in Florida on Saturday evening, and for the game, each team has announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Vonleh on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Magic will start Anthony, Ross, Franz Wagner, Banchero, Carter Jr. on Saturday."

The Celtics come into the night with a 2-0 record after beating the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat in their first two games.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 32.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest in the two wins.

Last season, they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference and made it to the NBA Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

They have one of the best rosters in the NBA and will likely be a contender to make the 2023 NBA Finals.

The Magic began their season with two losses against the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks.

They are a very young team but have many players with serious potential.

Paolo Banchero, the first overall pick out of Duke in the 2022 NBA Draft, is averaging 23.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest in his first two games in the NBA.

Last season, they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference, and it would be hard to see them making the playoffs this season.

That being said, they will likely be more competitive than they were during the 2021-22 season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers

Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
42K+
Followers
6K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy