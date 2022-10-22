Celtics And Magic's Starting Lineups

The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic have announced their starting lineups for Saturday's game.

The Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic are facing off in Florida on Saturday evening, and for the game, each team has announced their starting lineups as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics will start Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Vonleh on Saturday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Magic will start Anthony, Ross, Franz Wagner, Banchero, Carter Jr. on Saturday."

The Celtics come into the night with a 2-0 record after beating the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat in their first two games.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 32.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest in the two wins.

Last season, they were the second seed in the Eastern Conference and made it to the NBA Finals before losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

They have one of the best rosters in the NBA and will likely be a contender to make the 2023 NBA Finals.

The Magic began their season with two losses against the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks.

They are a very young team but have many players with serious potential.

Paolo Banchero, the first overall pick out of Duke in the 2022 NBA Draft, is averaging 23.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest in his first two games in the NBA.

Last season, they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference, and it would be hard to see them making the playoffs this season.

That being said, they will likely be more competitive than they were during the 2021-22 season.