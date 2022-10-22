ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor survives late Kansas run to get back in the win column

By Parker Rehm
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ff6PR_0ijCOnKr00

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — It looked easy early for the Bears but no conference game in 2022 ever ends that way.

Baylor jumped out to an early 28-3 lead and the Bears were clicking on both sides of the ball. Kansas only tallied 58 total yards of offense in the first half.

However, where’s the fun in a blowout?

Kansas came all the way back, scoring 20-unanswered points in the second half and pulling within 5 points on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jason Bean to Quentin Skinner at the start of the fourth quarter.

Baylor wouldn’t let the lead slip away in the late stages, as Richard Reese put the Bears out of reach with a two-yard touchdown run to seal the win at McLane.

Reese finished the day with 31 carries, 212 total yards and two scores.

Baylor now travels to Lubbock for a showdown with the Red Raiders on Saturday, October 29th at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 44 News

Scott Drew named to Texas Sports HOF Class of 2023

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor Men’s Basketball Head Coach Scott Drew is one of eight new members of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, announced as a member of the class of 2023 on Wednesday. Drew is a two-time national coach of the year, and joins Robert Brazile (Houston Oilers), Jose Cruz (Houston Astros), Carlette […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Averi Carlson earns third Big 12 Rookie of the Week

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference announced that freshman setter Averi Carlson was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week. This past week, Carlson led the Big 12 with 102 assists, while recording her second and third straight double-double. She becomes the first Bear since Yossiana Pressley to record […]
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

TCU comes alive in second half to take down Baylor, 2-0

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Offensive execution continued to be a problem for Baylor soccer, only getting four shots on goal in a 2-0 loss to TCU on Sunday. Madison Martin showed out in goal, tallying six saves and holding TCU scoreless in the first half. However, TCU generated more chances in the second half, […]
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not

I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
WACO, TX
FOX 44 News

Waco Chamber of Commerce holds annual Tip Off Luncheon

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Tuesday, the Baylor and McLennan Basketball coaches had a chance to preview their upcoming seasons at the Waco Chamber of Commerce’s Tip Off Luncheon. The luncheon takes place every year at the Baylor Club inside of McLane Stadium. This season, all four teams are ranked in their respective preseason […]
WACO, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
fox44news.com

Multiple departments responding to Robinson fire

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the Robinson area. The Waco Fire Department said Tuesday morning that it is assisting in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 1004 Woodcock Drive. Neighbors are telling FOX 44 News that the house...
ROBINSON, TX
KWTX

Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning. Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Overnight storm leaves numerous local power outages

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX44) – Overnight storms with high straight line winds have resulted in numerous power outages throughout Central Texas. ONCOR’s outage reporting system indicates most of these outages are in individual neighborhoods or areas of town – rather than wide spread outages. Around 1,100 customers in...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Falls County shooting

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Falls County. Marlin Police officers were dispatched to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic at approximately 1:10 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim. Police say a verbal disagreement turned into a shooting. The victim was taken to the Falls Community Hospital and Clinic, and later air flighted to Hillcrest hospital in Waco.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
WIBW

15-year-old driver injured when vehicle rolls on Kansas highway

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old was injured when she rolled the vehicle she had been driving on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, emergency crews were called to the area of Somerset Rd. and Kansas 68 Highway in Miami Co. with reports of an injury accident.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
fox44news.com

Waco fire forces people out of homes

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of a Waco townhome have been displaced after a Sunday evening fire. Crews were dispatched around 5:25 p.m. Sunday to a second-alarm structure fire in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Additional units were requested. The fire occurred inside of a two-unit townhome....
WACO, TX
Little Apple Post

2 hospitalized in Manhattan after head-on crash

RILEY COUNTY —Two people were injured in an crash just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Tyler Boyd, 32, Wamego, was northbound on North 4th at Laramie in Manhattan. The Ford and a southbound 2004 Volkswagen...
MANHATTAN, KS
fox44news.com

Waco PD surprises kids for Red Ribbon Week

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — This week is a national Red Ribbon Week, so schools across the country are learning about how to say no to drugs and how to live a drug free life. “It’s not good to do drugs, and you can say no to it,” student Kylie Hamilton said.
WACO, TX
WIBW

Topeka newlywed couple loses pet in fire while out of town

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Joseph and Winter Lemery received a text message on their way home from St. Louis Sunday night saying their building at The Pines was on fire. They arrived home to find their apartment ruined. “I thought it might be some damage in the kitchen and that everything...
TOPEKA, KS
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

514
Followers
598
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX44news.com is your news now and is certified by WeatheRate as the Most Accurate Forecast in Central Texas.

 https://fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy