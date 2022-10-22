Baylor survives late Kansas run to get back in the win column

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — It looked easy early for the Bears but no conference game in 2022 ever ends that way.

Baylor jumped out to an early 28-3 lead and the Bears were clicking on both sides of the ball. Kansas only tallied 58 total yards of offense in the first half.

However, where’s the fun in a blowout?

Kansas came all the way back, scoring 20-unanswered points in the second half and pulling within 5 points on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Jason Bean to Quentin Skinner at the start of the fourth quarter.

Baylor wouldn’t let the lead slip away in the late stages, as Richard Reese put the Bears out of reach with a two-yard touchdown run to seal the win at McLane.

Reese finished the day with 31 carries, 212 total yards and two scores.

Baylor now travels to Lubbock for a showdown with the Red Raiders on Saturday, October 29th at 6:30 p.m.

