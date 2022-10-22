New details in Misrach Ewunetie search revealed as mystery surrounds phone & 6-day hunt to find Princeton student’s body

A PRINCETON student was found dead after cops swarmed the area where the missing 20-year-old's phone was last located, neighbors have revealed.

Misrach Ewunetie, a junior at the university in New Jersey, was missing for six days before her body was found on Thursday by a campus facilities employee.

Princeton University student, Misrach Ewunetie, 20, disappeared for six days until her body was found on campus Credit: Universe Ewunetie

Ewunetie's phone was last pinged near a flower shop, several miles away from campus Credit: Colin MacFarlane for The US Sun

The student's family revealed to The U.S. Sun that her phone last pinged on a quiet street 1.7 miles from campus two days after she was last seen.

The U.S. Sun spoke with the neighbors surrounding the spot where Ewunetie's phone was last located.

They said the police showed up at their doors to ask if they had seen her, but they couldn't provide any helpful information.

"It's upsetting to hear about the news of the body," said neighbor Allen Cohen, who lives right across from the flower shop where Ewunetie's phone was pinged.

Cohen said the cops swarmed his neighbor's home, prompting him to call her and check if she was okay.

There was a helicopter flying overhead and police cars surrounding the quiet neighborhood of idyllic family homes worth around $500,000.

Cohen emphasized that stuff like this doesn't happen in Princeton and the only crime he could recall was when someone abandoned a stolen truck across the street two years ago.

Ewunetie's last appearance was on Friday, October 14, around 3am near Scully Hall on campus after coming in from a night with friends at the university's Terrace Club.

It's still unclear how Ewunetie's phone ended up several miles away from where her body was found.

Her body was discovered near a set of tennis courts at the edge of the Princeton campus - a more remote area restricted to authorized vehicles.

Ewunetie's brother Universe, 30, previously told The U.S. Sun: "Unfortunately, we didn't check [her last location] until we realized she wasn't answering the phone.

"We were not a hundred percent sure she was missing, but we did report it on Sunday night to Princeton University's Public Safety department.

"She was talking with my parents to go back home in Ohio [earlier in the week], but then they couldn't reach her, but her phone was ringing.

"We thought she might be busy and that she wasn't answering us. But when her phone stopped ringing, we tried to locate her, my brother shares location with her on iPhone."

Universe said that her disappearance was out of character and described his little sister as "a very principled, smart girl."

"I cannot explain, it's a nightmare that I cannot wake up from," he said during the search for Ewunetie.

Hope Littwin, a Princeton graduate student, told The U.S. Sun that it's "f***ed up" that it took six days to find the missing student's body.

"It's a very public place. It's completely out in the open … why didn't they find her?," Littwin said of the area where the remains were discovered.

Littwin also noted that "Princeton is the safest place I ever lived," she said after noting that she's lived in Chicago and New York.

The U.S. Sun reached out to Princeton University and their public safety office inquiring about the details of the search and why it took so long to find Ewunetie's body, but they didn't respond by the time of publication.