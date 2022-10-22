ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

New details in Misrach Ewunetie search revealed as mystery surrounds phone & 6-day hunt to find Princeton student’s body

By Forrest McFarland, Rachel Dobkin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A PRINCETON student was found dead after cops swarmed the area where the missing 20-year-old's phone was last located, neighbors have revealed.

Misrach Ewunetie, a junior at the university in New Jersey, was missing for six days before her body was found on Thursday by a campus facilities employee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQFw6_0ijCOeOK00
Princeton University student, Misrach Ewunetie, 20, disappeared for six days until her body was found on campus Credit: Universe Ewunetie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xf01B_0ijCOeOK00
Ewunetie's phone was last pinged near a flower shop, several miles away from campus Credit: Colin MacFarlane for The US Sun

The student's family revealed to The U.S. Sun that her phone last pinged on a quiet street 1.7 miles from campus two days after she was last seen.

The U.S. Sun spoke with the neighbors surrounding the spot where Ewunetie's phone was last located.

They said the police showed up at their doors to ask if they had seen her, but they couldn't provide any helpful information.

"It's upsetting to hear about the news of the body," said neighbor Allen Cohen, who lives right across from the flower shop where Ewunetie's phone was pinged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267JaP_0ijCOeOK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLzkU_0ijCOeOK00

Cohen said the cops swarmed his neighbor's home, prompting him to call her and check if she was okay.

There was a helicopter flying overhead and police cars surrounding the quiet neighborhood of idyllic family homes worth around $500,000.

Cohen emphasized that stuff like this doesn't happen in Princeton and the only crime he could recall was when someone abandoned a stolen truck across the street two years ago.

Ewunetie's last appearance was on Friday, October 14, around 3am near Scully Hall on campus after coming in from a night with friends at the university's Terrace Club.

It's still unclear how Ewunetie's phone ended up several miles away from where her body was found.

Her body was discovered near a set of tennis courts at the edge of the Princeton campus - a more remote area restricted to authorized vehicles.

Ewunetie's brother Universe, 30, previously told The U.S. Sun: "Unfortunately, we didn't check [her last location] until we realized she wasn't answering the phone.

"We were not a hundred percent sure she was missing, but we did report it on Sunday night to Princeton University's Public Safety department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eqv89_0ijCOeOK00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sogCV_0ijCOeOK00

"She was talking with my parents to go back home in Ohio [earlier in the week], but then they couldn't reach her, but her phone was ringing.

"We thought she might be busy and that she wasn't answering us. But when her phone stopped ringing, we tried to locate her, my brother shares location with her on iPhone."

Universe said that her disappearance was out of character and described his little sister as "a very principled, smart girl."

"I cannot explain, it's a nightmare that I cannot wake up from," he said during the search for Ewunetie.

Hope Littwin, a Princeton graduate student, told The U.S. Sun that it's "f***ed up" that it took six days to find the missing student's body.

"It's a very public place. It's completely out in the open … why didn't they find her?," Littwin said of the area where the remains were discovered.

Littwin also noted that "Princeton is the safest place I ever lived," she said after noting that she's lived in Chicago and New York.

The U.S. Sun reached out to Princeton University and their public safety office inquiring about the details of the search and why it took so long to find Ewunetie's body, but they didn't respond by the time of publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AiT7Y_0ijCOeOK00
Ewunetie's body was found near a set of tennis courts on the university's campus Credit: Colin MacFarlane for The US Sun

Comments / 63

Bob La
3d ago

high profile universities like Princeton do not want bad press. they control the local police and will control all information. this will be passed off as suicide or an overdose and that will be the end of it.

Reply(2)
34
Jessica Soto
2d ago

Sounds like a cover up to me. So they looked "Everywhere" then all of a sudden her body is found at the campus tennis court? Hmm someone is trying to hide something. Hope she gets justice!

Reply
21
Brittany Gordon
3d ago

apparently this is what "nothing suspicious" looks like to the Princeton police department, as they said in another article....

Reply(5)
33
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Haunting clip shows Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie share her hopes & dreams for college before tragic death

HAUNTING footage shows Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie sharing her aspirations for college before her tragic death. University officials and law enforcement announced that the body of the 20-year-old undergraduate was discovered at around 1pm on Thursday by a facilities employee. Misrach was last seen on Friday, October 14, at approximately...
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Mail

High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
DUNLAP, TN
Daily Mail

Friends could hear the screams of murdered Purdue student through their headsets while playing online video game with victim the moment he was stabbed by roommate

Purdue University student Varun Manish Chheda was playing video games with friends who heard his chilling screams as he was murdered through their gamer headsets. Chheda, 20, suffered multiple sharp force injuries to his body inside his dorm room at McCutcheon Hall after midnight on October 5. His roommate, Gji Min Sha, 22, has since been arrested for the crime.
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Mary Holman

Man Posts Disturbing Content Two Hours After Wife Dies

A Nigerian man has left the internet divided after sharing disturbing content following the tragic death of his wife. Earlier this past week, the wife of popular businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD, was taken to the hospital after allegedly setting herself on fire over domestic issues. According to close sources, the two got into a heated argument after Bimbo, the wife, confronted her husband over the constant beatings she received, and a fight ensued; however, it’s unclear what set the house ablaze with her inside.
The Independent

Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride

The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
OKMULGEE, OK
The US Sun

Bizarre location Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie was found dead revealed as family find it suspicious

THE heartbroken family of tragic Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie has revealed the "suspicious" location where her body was found on campus - six days after she disappeared. The 20-year-old junior, who was last seen at the university in New Jersey on Friday, October 14, was discovered almost a week later behind the tennis courts by a facilities employee.
PRINCETON, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Body of Woman Missing Four Years Found Beneath North Carolina Home

The body of a Virginia woman who had been missing for four years was found underneath a vacant site in North Carolina this week. Sarah Ashley Hill was 33 when she disappeared in June 2018 in Mount Airy, North Carolina—just about 10 miles from where her body was found, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. An autopsy was performed, which confirmed the remains were Hill. Police have yet to make an arrest in the case or reveal a cause of death, and the investigation into her death is still ongoing. Officials also didn’t say what led them to the site where they found her body.Read it at The Charlotte Observer
STOKES COUNTY, NC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
841K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy