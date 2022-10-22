Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Boys soccer: Bay cruises past Mogadore Field to District title round
With near-perfect weather gracing Northeast Ohio in recent days, the Bay Rockets looked to punch their ticket to a district championship match during their Oct. 25 Division II Akron 3 District semifinal at home against Mogadore Field. The Rockets easily dispatched the Falcons, winning by a final score of 6-0,...
Morning Journal
Amherst advances, Avon Lake falls in Division I Grafton District semifinal volleyball
Midview played host to two volleyball district semifinals and four powerhouse teams on Oct. 25. Anchoring the two matchups was fourth-seeded Amherst Steele (20-4) taking on fifth-seeded Medina (19-4). The Comets won in straight sets, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21. “I am very proud of them,” Amherst coach Felicia Sanchez said about...
Morning Journal
Avon Lake football team set to navigate rough waters of Region 6 bracket
It’s no secret that Avon Lake has a tough road for their 2022 playoff campaign. The 8-2 Shoremen open the postseason as the No. 6 seed in Division II, Region 6, and host No. 11 seed Southview on Oct. 28. Southview also finished 8-2 this season, so the tough...
Benedictine parting with Jarritt Goode as football coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jarritt Goode will not return next year as Benedictine’s football coach. The school announced Monday in a release that it is parting with Goode, who will remain at Benedictine as its director of student life. The Bengals’ season ended Thursday last week with a 33-19...
What prompted melee at high school football game
"Punches get to flying, boom, boom, boom, boom they flying," said one unidentified female student in a statement to police.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland High School Volleyball State Championship Team
We were joined in the studio by the Cleveland Volleyball head coach Amy McGowen, assistant coach Kristen Michaels, and the state championship team. The girls talked about their experience during the season leading up to their undefeated tournament experience.
OHSAA Division VI football playoffs preview: Kirtland, Mogadore could be on collision course
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three defending state champions ended up in Division VI this year as a result of the OHSAA’s competitive balance and realignment. In fact, there are five state finalists when adding Kirtland, which moved down with Versailles after last season’s Division V state final matchup. Maria Stein Marion Local and defending Division VI state champion Carey, which beat Coldwater in last year’s title game, are also on hand.
OHSAA Division IV football playoffs preview: Glenville has the talent, Elyria Catholic has experience
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville’s bid for a state championship in Division IV begins with a loaded bracket in Region 14. The top five teams were ranked in last week’s Associated Press state poll. Survive that field, and plenty of state-title contenders could be in waiting. That includes Steubenville, which is favored in Region 15, and Cincinnati Wyoming with Mr. Football hopeful C.J. Hester — a Western Michigan commit — at running back.
Former dancer for Cleveland Cavaliers organization opens studio in Brecksville
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A former dancer for a Cleveland Cavaliers minor league basketball team has opened a dance studio on Ohio 21 near Snowville Road. Kylie Taylor -- who danced for the Canton Charge, now the Cleveland Charge, for one year in 2016 -- started operating Revel Dance Complex in September. The studio, which moved into a vacant building near the northeast corner of Ohio 21 and Snowville, provides instruction to children and young adults ages 3-18.
WSAZ
It’s playoff time in Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s now survive and advance for Ohio high school football teams as the playoffs begin this Friday night. The state finals in all seven divisions are the first weekend in December at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium which is located in Canton. Here are the local teams who qualified for the post-season and their first round games.
‘Jeopardy!’ super champs Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach to face off in game show’s Tournament of Champions
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three of the winningest contestants in “Jeopardy!” history -- including two Ohioans -- will finally face off against each other as the game show’s highly anticipated 2022 Tournament of Champions kicks off on October 31. But don’t expect to see Medina’s Matt Amodio, Dayton’s...
Student athlete dies after accident at Ohio cross-country meet
Tragedy struck at an OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet Saturday.
Akron says goodbye to historic homes housing generations of memories
The last homes in downtown Akron will soon be gone. An attached pair of 19th century houses are set to be demolished at South High and State Streets near St. Bernard’s Church.
City of Akron announces leaf curbside collection dates
Fall is in full swing and that means there are leaves everywhere. If you live in Akron, the city will pick up the leaves you gather.
FOX 8’s winter weather outlook is coming
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
Watch: Buck takes action against unlikely opponent
Hilarious video from the Richmond Heights Police Department shows the moment a buck saw a threat on his turf and took drastic action to defend it.
Fire, explosions level Cleveland business
Crews responded to the scene of a building explosion on Cleveland's east side Tuesday.
Moosehead closes, Railroad Brewing Company moving to the tracks: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
It was bittersweet news to hear Moosehead BBQ Grill recently closed its Avon location, 820 Center Road. The restaurant opened in 2020 and the owners have worked very hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage both the Amherst location (7660 Leavitt Road), as well as Avon. Last week the owners...
Rockin’ the RV life: 2 years on the road for the Kinzbachs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff and Patti Kinzbach are celebrating their second year of living and traveling in their motorhome. “It is hard for us to believe how fast time goes by,” Jeff said. “But we have seen a lot and experienced a lot. This podcast reflects that.”
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local places. If you find yourself downtown, you should check out this place in the Arts District. Since 1959, George's has been serving delicious burgers made with grass-fed beef. If you like your burgers simple, you can't go wrong with George's '59 Classic, which comes with the standard American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Blue Ribbon (a burger with PBR beer cheese, soaked onions, bacon, ranch, and a pretzel bun) and the King George (a burger with blue cheese bits, jerk spice, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and an egg bun) are also delicious. You can also build your own burger. They also feature a burger of the month. October's burger features creamy pumpkin habanero sauce, fried green beans, smoked gouda, and an egg bun.
