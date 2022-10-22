Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Rival school honors fallen San Jose State football player with moment of silence
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose State University community is still reeling from the death of a freshman football player who was hit and killed by a school bus. But support for the team, and the school, is also coming from a surprising place, rivals at the school which the team was supposed to play just one day after the tragedy.
thecomeback.com
Pac-12 team introduces unique plan to combat poor attendance
While Stanford’s football team spent much of the 2010s as a ranked team and even a national championship contender, the last few seasons have not gone as well. Since the start of the 2019 season, the Cardinal have gone 14-23. And to try to get some interest in the program back, Stanford has introduced an interesting concept.
Videos, photos capture 5.1-magnitude San Jose earthquake as it shook Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area was rocked by a large earthquake on Tuesday afternoon. The 5.1-magnitude quake was centered south of Mt. Hamilton in the hills east of San Jose in Seven Trees, a census-designated place. Viewer video and photos captured the moment the quake struck and the aftermath of the tremblor, which […]
KTVU FOX 2
Family seeks answers in death of 16-year-old killed on San Jose freeway
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The family of a 16-year-old girl, who was struck and killed on Interstate 680 in San Jose earlier this month, was making a desperate plea to the public to help them find answers. Danielle Jasmine Lopez was killed on Oct. 3 in the southbound direction of...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose man arrested on suspicion of Saturday stabbing death
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man has been arrested in San Jose on suspicion of stabbing and killing a man on Saturday, the San Jose Police Department announced on Tuesday. Nhan Vinh Chi, 44, of San Jose, was arrested on Sunday at a residence in Sunnyvale. On Saturday morning at...
KTVU FOX 2
Fire ignites at warehouse in East Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Firefighters on Monday afternoon battled a blaze at a warehouse in East Oakland, fie officials said. The fire broke out around 2:29 po.m. in the 9900 block of Medford Avenue, close to 98th Avenue and San Leandro Street. The fire was quickly contained around 2:49 p.m.
Lazy Dog Coming Soon to San Jose
The American casual-dining restaurant chain is coming to 5305 Almaden Expressway.
San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct
San Jose this summer hired a firefighter recruit about three years after he lost his paramedic license for trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with a patient, raising serious questions about the city’s hiring process for public safety workers. Brian Turner, 32, was hired by San Jose on June 26 as a firefighter recruit —... The post San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake
SAN JOSE, Calif., - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to the USGS. The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. It was centered along the Calaveras Fault and was described as a "moderate earthquake" by Richard Allen, the director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly 100,000 Bay Area residents were alerted about earthquake seconds before they felt it
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook much of the Bay Area Tuesday morning. The epicenter was near San Jose. The Governor's Office of Emergency Services says about 90,000 people received an alert on their phones seconds before they felt the quake. The earthquake early warning system is...
‘Young man will likely never walk again’ after collision: San Jose Police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A young man may be permanently paralyzed after a collision late Sunday, according to the San Jose Police Department. “These are the consequences of speeding and driving recklessly on our city streets,” police stated in a tweet that included photos of damaged vehicles. Police stated that the pictures were taken […]
kblx.com
Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour
HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
18-year-old killed by school bus while riding scooter identified as SJSU football player
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Students were on board a school bus when it was involved in a fatal collision with a man on a scooter Friday morning, according to police. Units with the San Jose Police Department and the California Highway Patrol are on the scene of the crash which occurred at South 10th […]
5.1-magnitude earthquake, largest in 8 years, shakes San Francisco Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Bay Area just before noon Tuesday. While it was the region’s largest quake in eight years — since a 6.0-magnitude shaker hit Napa in 2014 — multiple agencies throughout the Bay Area reported that there was no reported damage or even emergency calls. The quake […]
San Jose house fire turns fatal
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The body of a 65-year-old woman was found in a house fire that injured three people in San Jose’s Berryessa district early Tuesday. The call reporting the fire came in at 3:33 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department. Firefighters got to the scene, at 3009 Via Montez, within […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man stabbed at San Jose restaurant, suspect at-large, police say
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said a man was stabbed Friday night, and the suspect is at-large. The incident allegedly happened at Rose Restaurant on the 1700 block of McKee Rd. Details were not given on the victim's identity or condition. ALSO: San Jose State football player dies...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Injured after Hit-and-Run near Blossom Hill Road [San Jose, CA]
Hit-and-Run Accident near Snell Avenue Left One Woman Badly Hurt. SAN JOSE, CA (October 25, 2022) – Friday evening, a hit-and-run crash near Blossom Hill Road left one woman hospitalized. The incident happened on October 21st, shortly before 7:00 p.m., near the intersection of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Road. According to reports, a pedestrian was walking in the road when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the involved vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim. Responding officers arrived at the scene shortly after. There, they found the woman on the highway with life-threatening injuries. Medics transported her to a local hospital for treatment where her condition has stabilized. Officials then closed down the area around Blossom Hills Road and Snell Avenue to perform cleanup and preliminary duties. Meanwhile, the police have not released any further information about the involved vehicle. Any witnesses to the hit-and-run crash near Blossom Hill Road are encouraged to contact the San Jose Police Department. A driver must stop and take certain actions when involved in a motor vehicle accident that results in property damage or injury to another party. If you ever get involved in an accident, call 911 and render aid to anyone who may be injured while waiting for the police to arrive. Remain at the scene. If able, exchange particulars with the other parties involved and document the crash.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Family Creates Unique Halloween Display for Terminally Ill Son
For one San Jose family, their Halloween display is more than just a showcase for their neighborhood. It’s a way to bring joy to their terminally ill son. Hundreds of people have come from as far as Fresno to see a spooky pumpkin patch on Vernon Avenue in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood.
NBC Bay Area
CHP Seeks Help in Case of 16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck on I-680 in San Jose
The California Highway Patrol is seeking details about a collision earlier this month that killed a 16-year-old girl walking on Interstate 680 in San Jose. Officers responded to multiple calls beginning at 12:37 a.m. on Oct. 3 about a collision on southbound I-680 just south of the Jackson Street interchange, according to the CHP.
South Bay earthquake elicits surprised reactions from Midpeninsula residents
Midpeninsula residents were jolted by an earthquake that struck the south bay late Tuesday morning. The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. Oct. 25 and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.
