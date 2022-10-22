Hit-and-Run Accident near Snell Avenue Left One Woman Badly Hurt. SAN JOSE, CA (October 25, 2022) – Friday evening, a hit-and-run crash near Blossom Hill Road left one woman hospitalized. The incident happened on October 21st, shortly before 7:00 p.m., near the intersection of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Road. According to reports, a pedestrian was walking in the road when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the involved vehicle then fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim. Responding officers arrived at the scene shortly after. There, they found the woman on the highway with life-threatening injuries. Medics transported her to a local hospital for treatment where her condition has stabilized. Officials then closed down the area around Blossom Hills Road and Snell Avenue to perform cleanup and preliminary duties. Meanwhile, the police have not released any further information about the involved vehicle. Any witnesses to the hit-and-run crash near Blossom Hill Road are encouraged to contact the San Jose Police Department. A driver must stop and take certain actions when involved in a motor vehicle accident that results in property damage or injury to another party. If you ever get involved in an accident, call 911 and render aid to anyone who may be injured while waiting for the police to arrive. Remain at the scene. If able, exchange particulars with the other parties involved and document the crash.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO