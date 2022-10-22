ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg Connection

Historians invite community to all-nighter

Do you want to spend time in a historic building with sleep-deprived museum professionals?. If the answer is yes, you might be craving Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center’s 24 Hours on the Ridge. The center in Gettysburg’s historic Schmucker Hall will be open from 5 p.m., Nov. 2...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Fred Schutt

High Flight, my name is Fred Schutt of Aspers, PA and I have departed this earth on Friday, October 21, 2022 at age 87 to be with my God and Savior and my loving and forgiving wife, Barbara. I was born Oliver Frederick Schutt, Jr. on September 9, 1935 in Gettysburg, PA, son of the late Oliver Frederick and Jessie Pearle (Shealer) Schutt. As you can see, I have written my own obituary as all of my family is now gone. My wife of 54 years, Barbara Joan (Sadler) Schutt predeceased me on October 26, 2017. She always encouraged me, helped me, and never left me down. Over the past years without her, I miss her more and more and love her so much. Gettysburg has been my home all of my life except for our retirement years in Texas. The reason for the title High Flight is I had flown my airplane to Kerrville, Texas for a Mooney Aircraft convention on October, 1989. I had earlier broken my Barbaras heart and shattered our marriage. In January, 1990 she and I decided to visit Kerrville and when we arrived back home a few weeks later, we had a new certificate of marriage, new wedding ring son our fingers, and a 5 acre ranchette reserved. In June, 1990 we were Texans. God, Jesus, and my Barbara had not given up on me. We had our second chance of a wonderful life together. I knew my Barbara all through grade school and the first time we talked flying was when we were at the bus terminal in Baltimore waiting to come home from a trip with our mothers for shopping and a show. We were 13 at the time and I had purchased a flying magazine to look at. We both graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1953. We both went our separate ways in life. But we both found each other later and started our life together in 1963. I guess I talked too much about flying because one day in 1966, she called me at work and said When you get off, go out to the airport, you have a flying lesson. That started my experiences and a love for flight. God has been good to me all of my life with jobs and health. Ive worked in super markets, truck driving and in 1962, I began a 27 year career with the United States Post Office as a letter carrier. With my wifes help, I took the test and became a Battlefield Guide in 1970. She had become the first woman guide in 1968 and now we were the first man and wife guides. History repeats itself, my grandfather, Martin C. Shealer, was one of the first guides from 1915 to 1922. I also owned the Gettysburg Cycle Center for 10 years as a bicycle dealer and motorcycle inspection station. My hobby of motorcycling gave me the opportunity of testing motorcycle tires for Harley-Davidson when we moved to Texas and also delivering aircraft for customers. Then a got a position with QVC, the television shopping channel as a customer rep. and later training new employees. Barbara became manager and post-mistress of historic Camp Verde, the site of the pre-civil war US Army camel experiment. Barbara and I said many times that our 12 years in Texas were some of the best years of our life. We had got our life back together with a new marriage. My last jobs returning to Pennsylvania were tool department manager at Lowes and I drove a school van transporting students for Jacoby Transportation for 11 years. I served in the Pennsylvania National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves for 8 years and was an advisor for Explorer Scout Post #79. My motorcycle hobby gave me tours through 48 states, Mexico, Canada, two trips to England and 8 European countries. As an accomplished pilot, I earned my private, commercial and ground instructors tickets. I was a member of the Gettysburg Elks, BMW M/C Owners, AMA, Mooney Pilot Aircraft Owners and Experimental Pilots. I was predeceased by my brother, Wayne in 1958, my son-in-law, Howard Worden in 1991 and my grandson, Justin Redding in 2008. I am survived by my half-brother, Jeffrey Goddard of Poulsboro, Washington and my adopted daughter, Suzette Schutt Redding of Gettysburg. I was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. Memorial Contributions can be made to a favorite charity or St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery with Ben Leese, officiating. Well, thats about it, my Barbara is looking down on me. When I finish my Final High Flight, she is going to say, Where have you been? Ive been waiting for you and Ill say, Here I am, I flew as fast as I could.
ASPERS, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Vibe captures Best of Show at Gettysburg Halloween Parade

Vibe Performing Arts captured Best of Show in the annual Gettysburg Halloween Parade, hosted by Businesswomen Influencing Gettysburg and presented by Gettysburg Trading Post. Hundreds of people packed borough streets to watch more than 60 entries travel west on York Street, through Lincoln Square and south on Baltimore Street. Bill O’Brien from Rocky 98.5 served as emcee for the evening.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Roger M. Nelson

Roger M. Nelson, 79, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at his home in Gettysburg. Born January 19, 1943 in Staten Island, NY, Roger was the son of the late Arthur J. and Margot Sylvia Nelson. Roger received his Bachelor of Science degree in physical therapy (PT) from New York...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Libraries and Quality of Life

I cannot imagine living in a community without a library. Can you?. This is something that I think about on a regular basis now that I work for the Adams County Library. The reason for that is because as the Development Director, I coordinate our fundraisers and reach out to our residents in Adams County to raise money for our library. Each year we need to raise between 25% and 30% of our budget in donations to provide services at our six branch locations.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

A letter from Mayor Frealing

In keeping with my commitment to reach out to the community as an ambassador for Gettysburg Borough, I continue to meet with residents and groups about their concerns and, when my schedule permits, attend events held to recognize their causes that they have put time and effort into promoting for the benefit of our community.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Mildred M. Hull

Mildred Hull, 97, of Waynesboro, PA formerly of York, PA passed away Thursday October 20, 2022 at Cross Keys Brethren Home. Millie was the daughter of the late Robert C. Ness and Mary Strickler Ness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Hull and her siblings Wilson Ness, Elmer Ness, Anna Ness Snyder, and Robert Ness, Jr.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Chamber Prayer Breakfast scheduled

The annual Adams County Prayer Breakfast offers an invitation to everyone in our business community. The breakfast is a popular event sponsored by The Chamber Gettysburg & Adams, and the local chapter of CBMC (Christian Business Men’s Connection). The breakfast, located at the Comfort Suites, 945 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Alexandra ‘Ali’ Lorain Wise

Alexandra (Ali) Lorain Wise, 22, of Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. She was born May 1, 2000 the daughter of Brandi and Jim Swaskoski and Edward A. Wise. Ali was a graduate of Biglerville High School. She enjoyed painting and spending time at the beach....
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg discusses policing

Borough Manager Charles Gable said the proposed 2023 budget would include the possibility of hiring an additional 2 full-time police officers. If approved, the officers would cost the borough about $100,000 each. If approved, the new officers would bring the force to a total of 14 full-time officers. Glenny reminded...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Dorothy S. Riley

Dorothy S. Riley, 88, of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday evening, October 16, 2022 at the York Hospital. Born June 24, 1934 in Emmitsburg, MD she was the daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Stoner) Lingg. She was the wife of the late John F. Riley who died in 2005.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

“False Social Reality” Hides Strong Support

Most people think they are in the minority in wanting to do something to slow, if not stop, climate warming and to protect our land, air, and water. The journal Nature Communications in August, quoting a recently released study, reported a “false social reality” in which about 80 percent of Americans support climate change policies but believe that only about 40 percent of their fellow citizens also support them.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Deer Baiting and Chronic Wasting Disease

It’s fall in Adams County and the South Mountains of South Central Pennsylvania. A variety of native trees, like an artist’s brushes, color the land in oranges, yellows, and reds as though they had been spilled on an artist’s palette. As I stood talking with Pa. Forest Ranger Scott Greevy, acorns fell from the surrounding oaks, crashing like gunfire onto his truck.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Rhonda Rose recognized in LASD Staff Spotlight

Rhonda Rose was put in the Staff Spotlight at Monday night’s Littlestown Area School District (LASD) school board meeting. The Spotlight highlights the work of LASD staff who have made substantial contributions to the district. Rose has worked for the Lincoln Intermediate Unit since 1983 and has been at...
LITTLESTOWN, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

