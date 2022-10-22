ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh confirms long-term injury status of TE Erick All ahead of Week 9

Jim Harbaugh has not seen much of his TE Erick All this season. He confirmed that All will be missing some time with an undisclosed injury per WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli. All has not played since the game against UConn in Week 3, and unfortunately it looks like that will be his last game of the season for Michigan. Harbaugh stated that All won’t be back this year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Predicting the final 5 games of the 2022 season

Michigan didn’t need a bye week after unleashing 4 quarters of hell on the ground against Penn State. Then again, no one is going to say no to time off, right?. The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 B1G) look to be the leading — and perhaps only — team that can contend with Ohio State for the conference title. JJ McCarthy is playing smart, efficient football under center. The 1-2 combination of Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum should send shivers down defensive coordinators’ spines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

5 Jimbo Fisher replacements who would give Texas A&M more than false hope

The Texas A&M Aggies have very expensive Jimbo Fisher problem on their hands, alright. Nobody gets paid more to do less than Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher. If there was ever proof that throwing money at a problem doesn’t solve it, Fisher would be just that. Despite making more money than god, the Aggies head coach has his team at 3-4 on the season, potentially not heading to a bowl game. Of course, Texas A&M still has UMass on the schedule, but good luck beating Ole Miss and LSU. The Aggies must beat Florida and Auburn now.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season

Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Auburn Player Leaving Program During Middle Of Season

An Auburn defensive lineman has officially entered the transfer portal midseason, he confirmed on Monday. Defensive tackle Zykeivous Walker shared his decision in a post on Twitter. Walker had already left the program last week and his name was removed from the roster, according to a report from 247Sports. "I...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 9 AP Top 25 released

College football rankings are getting updated following the wild Week 8 action! The new AP Top 25 was released Sunday afternoon. Coming out of the weekend, Ohio State has moved to 7-0 after a dismantling of Iowa. Though the Hawkeyes came out swinging and provided some stops defensively, the Buckeyes eventually put the game away with a dominant second half.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Responds To Criticism Of Saturday's Broadcast

Kirk Herbstreit was criticized following Saturday morning's College GameDay broadcast in Eugene, Oregon. Herbstreit and Chris Fowler, the latter of which hosts the show, took criticism for not mentioning the Jermaine Burton situation from last weekend. Burton wasn't disciplined by Alabama head coach Nick Saban after he allegedly struck a...
EUGENE, OR
saturdaytradition.com

Josh Pate says Buckeyes 'are not going to be challenged' until 'The Game'

Josh Pate, college football analyst and host of the Late Kick Podcast, has a bold claim for the remainder of Ohio State’s season. Pate believes that the Buckeyes, who have faced just one ranked team so far this season, “are not going to be challenged” in conference play until the last game of the season against rival Michigan.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Is Not Happy With Rival Big Ten Coach

Jim Harbaugh is not happy with James Franklin. Last week, the Penn State head coach expressed his frustration with the tunnel situation at Michigan Stadium. There was an incident in the tunnel between Michigan and Penn State's players during the Wolverines' victory. This week, Harbaugh has responded. The Michigan head...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Broadcast channel, crew updated for Illinois vs. Nebraska in Week 9

The No.17 Illinois football team will face off against Nebraska in Week 9 with the game airing on ABC this Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET. Both squads are coming off bye weeks. Dave Pasch is expected to handle play-by-play duties with Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill also...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Rankings After Week 8

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new top six rankings following the eighth week of the 2022 regular season. Herbstreit has Ohio State at No. 1. Ohio State. Georgia. Michigan. Alabama. Clemson. The official new top...
GEORGIA STATE

