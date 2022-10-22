Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football: Grading the Boilermakers as they hit the bye
The Boilermakers head to the bye salty, having lost an opportunity to gain a half game on Illinois in the race for a Big Ten West title. Purdue lost in all-too-familiar fashion at Wisconsin Saturday, being man-handled by the Badgers to the tune of a 35-24 loss, which broke a 4-game winning streak. However, not all is lost; Purdue still controls its destiny in the West, as it can sweep its final 4 games in November to earn itself a ticket to the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.
WTHR
Indiana balance of power on the ballot
In Indiana, a supermajority means Republicans currently hold more than two-thirds of the seats in both chambers. Outside of a home in Zionsville, Republican Liz Childers straightened one of her political signs. To the surprise of many, one of the candidates was not a Republican, instead a Democrat hoping to become her state representative.
Current Publishing
A numbers guy: Retiring Northview pastor reflects on church’s expansive growth, leadership transition
Since Steve Poe became senior pastor of Northview Church in 1999, it’s grown from a single Carmel campus and 500 weekly worshipers to become one of Indiana’s largest churches, with 13 campuses and 10,000 people attending or tuning in to services each week. And, as he prepares to...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana’s secretary race; Marion County clerk race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Indiana’s secretary of state race as it is entering into the final weeks of election. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Democratic candidate, Destiny Wells about the race. He also speaks with Republican candidate Andrew Harrison and Democratic candidate Kate Sweeney Bell about the election for the Marion County clerk.
Inside Indiana Business
Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development
To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
Following the general election in Cass County
On November 8, voters in Cass County will decide who will take a county-wide position.
Taxpayers spent $330,000 to defend man accused of killing Lt. Aaron Allan
When a prosecutor files death penalty charges in Indiana, that decision comes with a hefty price tag.
$50K Powerball ticket sold in Hamilton County
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One lucky Hoosier Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Noblesville. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in the Monday, Oct. 24 Double Play $10 million jackpot drawing. The winning numbers are 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26. The...
Indianapolis food news: Popular Zionsville restaurant’s renovation and new Fishers granola bar spot
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis food scene is always changing. This week, Indy Now’s go-to food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, told us about a popular Boone County restaurant renovation along with some new spots to check out. A popular Zionsville restaurant is closed for remodeling. Cobblestone closed on October 9th for a complete kitchen […]
Kokomo PD uncover multi-state auto theft ring that targeted high-performance vehicles
KOKOMO, Ind. — A multi-month investigation into the theft of two Dodge Chargers in March led the Kokomo Police Department to discover a larger auto theft ring that spanned multiple states and targetted high-performance vehicles. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the investigation began after two Dodge Chargers were stolen from Kokomo on March 11 […]
mdmh-bloomington.com
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
WLFI.com
Police: Mom says daughter with dwarfism dumped in 'white trash' Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Why was an adopted Ukrainian woman with dwarfism allegedly abandoned in a North 11th Street apartment?. A detective says the woman's mother saw the city as a "white trash town" where no one would notice. An Indiana State Police detective was among many witnesses to...
Plans for new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County move forward
Plans for construction on a new Eli Lilly facility in Boone County are expected to move forward after the Lebanon City Council approved an agreement to provide water to the facility Monday night.
The outside group trying to influence Central Indiana School Board elections
On Wednesday, WRTV reported Free to Learn Coalition, national group, created a deceptive and unofficial school board candidate website for Carmel Clay's School Board Candidates.
readthereporter.com
Four HSE School Board candidates earn endorsement of Fishers FOP
HSE District 1 – Tiffany Pascoe. The endorsement came after reviewing an independent investigation of a “Defund the Police” poster that had been displayed in the classroom of the younger brother of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Officer Shahnavaz, a Fishers High School graduate, was killed in the line of duty this past summer. The FOP statement read that the HSE response to the investigation “failed to address the root cause of the issue, which is that the school district allows anti-police sentiment to be posted in their school buildings.”
WISH-TV
Three people injured in Miami County crash
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Three people from Peru were injured in a two car crash Tuesday morning, according to Indiana State Police. Just before 8 a.m., police responded to a two car crash at the intersection of Miami County Roads 850 South and 300 East. That’s just south of Pipe Creek on the southeast side of Miami County.
Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the status of the owner’s kangaroo permits. PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the […]
WTHI
Elder abuse report in Rockville lands two behind bars
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police made two arrests after a report of possible elder abuse. It happened on Monday, just before 2:30 P.M. Rockville police pulled a car over with people suspected of elder abuse. The traffic stop happened at College and Elm Streets. The driver, 57-year-old Shane McIntosh, told...
Carroll County kangaroo missing, neighbors helping search for it
It's not your typical lost pet, but a kangaroo is on the loose in northwest Carroll County.
WL man arrested on preliminary charges of strangulation, domestic battery
A West Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly strangling his wife following an argument. The woman called the police Wednesday to report that Alder Arana-Calero, 26, was hitting her, according to Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith. Goldsmith said the couple had an argument that escalated into a physical fight, and...
