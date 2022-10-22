ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue football: Grading the Boilermakers as they hit the bye

The Boilermakers head to the bye salty, having lost an opportunity to gain a half game on Illinois in the race for a Big Ten West title. Purdue lost in all-too-familiar fashion at Wisconsin Saturday, being man-handled by the Badgers to the tune of a 35-24 loss, which broke a 4-game winning streak. However, not all is lost; Purdue still controls its destiny in the West, as it can sweep its final 4 games in November to earn itself a ticket to the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Indiana balance of power on the ballot

In Indiana, a supermajority means Republicans currently hold more than two-thirds of the seats in both chambers. Outside of a home in Zionsville, Republican Liz Childers straightened one of her political signs. To the surprise of many, one of the candidates was not a Republican, instead a Democrat hoping to become her state representative.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana’s secretary race; Marion County clerk race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Indiana’s secretary of state race as it is entering into the final weeks of election. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Democratic candidate, Destiny Wells about the race. He also speaks with Republican candidate Andrew Harrison and Democratic candidate Kate Sweeney Bell about the election for the Marion County clerk.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development

To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

$50K Powerball ticket sold in Hamilton County

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One lucky Hoosier Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket worth $50,000 in Noblesville. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in the Monday, Oct. 24 Double Play $10 million jackpot drawing. The winning numbers are 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26. The...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis food news: Popular Zionsville restaurant’s renovation and new Fishers granola bar spot

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis food scene is always changing. This week, Indy Now’s go-to food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, told us about a popular Boone County restaurant renovation along with some new spots to check out. A popular Zionsville restaurant is closed for remodeling. Cobblestone closed on October 9th for a complete kitchen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern

Boone County, Indiana – The projected high-tech development in Boone County by the state has received more than 3,000 signatures of opposition. The 91 other counties in Indiana are receiving a warning from the citizen committee that is leading the opposition. “This is a pilot program, so they want...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Four HSE School Board candidates earn endorsement of Fishers FOP

HSE District 1 – Tiffany Pascoe. The endorsement came after reviewing an independent investigation of a “Defund the Police” poster that had been displayed in the classroom of the younger brother of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Officer Shahnavaz, a Fishers High School graduate, was killed in the line of duty this past summer. The FOP statement read that the HSE response to the investigation “failed to address the root cause of the issue, which is that the school district allows anti-police sentiment to be posted in their school buildings.”
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Three people injured in Miami County crash

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Three people from Peru were injured in a two car crash Tuesday morning, according to Indiana State Police. Just before 8 a.m., police responded to a two car crash at the intersection of Miami County Roads 850 South and 300 East. That’s just south of Pipe Creek on the southeast side of Miami County.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the status of the owner’s kangaroo permits. PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Elder abuse report in Rockville lands two behind bars

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police made two arrests after a report of possible elder abuse. It happened on Monday, just before 2:30 P.M. Rockville police pulled a car over with people suspected of elder abuse. The traffic stop happened at College and Elm Streets. The driver, 57-year-old Shane McIntosh, told...
ROCKVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy