Foodlink’s Fall Festival celebrates the autumn season

By George Gandy, Zach Adams
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Foodlink is celebrating the autumn season Saturday with the Fall Festival.

The festival comes at the end of the growing season at Foodlink’s Community Garden at Lexington Avenue — which provides fresh fruits and vegetables in a community largely made up of resettled refugees.

The festival features free pumpkins, cider, donuts, children’s games, and activities — Foodlink officials say this festival looks to be the beginning of something new for Rochester.

“We believe in leveraging the power of food to build healthier communities,” said Foodlink’s Chief Partnerships Officer Mitch Gruber. “You can see how many people are out here right now having fun, eating some food, drinking apple cider, playing games. This is a great way to engage families and we’re going to be doing it year-round non-stop at this place for years to come.”

