Wolf administration insists undated mail ballots will be valid this November as counties proceed with caution

Guy Bloom
3d ago
Wow, Wolf administration assures improper ballots will be counted. Here we go again.
Pennsylvania Governor: Josh Shapiro vs. Doug Mastriano
Pennsylvania’s governor leads the executive branch of the state government. The governor can veto bills passed by the General Assembly, requiring a two-third majority to override. The governor also staffs state agencies. Current Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has reached his term limit and is not eligible to seek re-election.
Divide in Pennsylvania voters as Senate election draws closer
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — "I really like this guy though 'cause you know he's legit, you know he's been around, and he's doing his thing for Pennsylvania," said Joe Carr of East Stroudsburg about Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate John Fetterman. The battle between Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate, and...
GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano meets with York voters
YORK, Pa. — With the election just two weeks away, Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano brought his Restore Freedom Tour to Windsor Township, York County on Tuesday. “He’s genuine, he’s the real deal, and I’m praying that he wins," Susan Allison, a Mastriano supporter in attendance told FOX43....
PA Senate unanimously passes drivers license reform bill
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987 and it passed unanimously 49-0. The Pennsylvania State Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House Bill 987. House Bill 987 aims to provide retroactive relief for citizens of the commonwealth whose licenses were suspended for non-driving […]
Poll: Who won the Pennsylvania Senate debate?
Did Democrat John Fetterman do enough to win your support and secure the seat? Did Mehmet Oz have the big night he hoped for to gain the support from enough voters to send him to Washington?
Pennsylvania General Election 2022: Ballot questions explained
Ballot questions can present challenges for voters seeing them for the first time on election day. Often full of confusing legal language, the questions deserve time and consideration ahead of Election Day. This year all Allegheny County residents will be asked whether they believe county council members should be allowed to retain their seats while running for other offices. Wilkinsburg residents will also be asked whether they want to establish a home rule study commission.
In purple Pa., ‘polite’ conversation no longer includes divisive politics: Election 2022
EASTON – You want diversity? Just stroll into the Precision Cuts Barber Shop on South 18th Street.
‘I want you all to run for office’: Pennsylvania State Rep. advocates for diversity in politics
When Pennsylvania State Rep. Brian Sims was 11 years old, he told everyone he wanted to be a “feminist lawyer” when he grew up. What he didn’t predict is that he would climb the ladder as a civil rights attorney and go on to advocate for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians in the State House of Representatives.
Retiring Pa. Senate leader urges colleagues to ‘keep the faith’ in farewell remarks
Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, fought back tears as he delivered his farewell speech on the Senate floor on Tuesday. He urged his fellow senators to respect the institution they serve and to remember when they walk into the chamber...
2022 General Election Guide: Information For Pennsylvania Voters
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the state's General Election. There are a lot of big races this year, so here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. (postmarks are not enough).If you are headed to the polls, look below for more...
More than one million mail-in, absentee ballots requested in Pennsylvania
Nearly 1.3 million mail-in and absentee ballots have been requested in Pennsylvania. More than 40 percent of them have already been returned. With some post offices dealing with mail delays, how can you make sure your vote counts?. WGAL has received several emails and messages asking us about post office...
Pa. acting secretary of state deals with threats as election approaches
Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said Monday that her office has received threats over the upcoming election. “It is the misinformation that is really fueling these threats,” said Chapman in a press call. She said the Department of State has been in communication with the FBI...
Senate debate; Phillies merch; hummingbirds’ decline: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. High: 67; Low: 52. Showers. Senate debate: John Fetterman’s speech problems during the U.S. Senate debate with Dr. Mehmet Oz last night overshadowed sniping over well-covered issues. Fetterman said his stroke “knocked me down, but I’m going to keep coming back up.”
What's on the minds of Pennsylvania Swing Voters?
Republican, Democrat and Independent voters sound off on the midterms, sharing which candidate traits resonate and what will/won't motivate them to pull that lever at the polls next month.
Most outside spending on Pennsylvania’s governor’s race has one aim: to defeat Doug Mastriano
Groups that can’t directly coordinate with political campaigns have spent $2.5 million on ads, polls, knocking on doors, and more to influence Pennsylvania’s 2022 gubernatorial election. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Angela Couloumbis/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The...
Track how your Pennsylvania municipality is using federal stimulus funding
Pennsylvania counties, cities, and local governments have received $6.15 billion in stimulus money as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
How to watch Pa.’s highly anticipated Senate debate between Fetterman, Oz
Pennsylvania’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race will have its only televised debate Tuesday in a highly anticipated event that could play an important role in deciding the outcome. Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz will square off for an hour starting at 8 p.m. in a live...
Abortion expected to play critical role in Pennsylvania governor's race
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Representative Elizabeth Fiedler (D-Philadelphia) hosted an abortion rights rally on the steps of the Capitol in Harrisburg Monday morning. She was joined by representatives from Planned Parenthood, Lancaster Stands Up, Pa. Stands Up, Working Families Party, DSA, Make the Road, and We The People.
Gov. Wolf Announces Nearly $45 Million in New Funding to Support the Success of Communities Across Pennsylvania
Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding to support community improvements that will help enhance the quality of life for residents. “This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” said Gov. Wolf. “Whether...
In red Pa., voting has become a choice of ‘good vs. evil’: Election 2022
Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from bright-red Fulton County.
