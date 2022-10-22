ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Viewers share digital images as Las Vegas valley finds itself twisting in the wind

By Gary Dymski
8 News Now
8 News Now
 7 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dust storms so strong that vehicles struggled to maintain their lanes. Downed trees. Debris swirling on streets and sidewalks.

Viewers shared their video and photographs Saturday as the Las Vegas valley was hit by high winds.

The Las Vegas Strip covered in dust as strong winds make their way through the valley

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning from 11 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday for the valley and expanded it to California by early afternoon.

Clark County’s highest recorded wind speed on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, was 82 mph at Angel Peak. Most spots in the city fell under 60 mph, but Allegiant Stadium saw 68 mph. Winds at the Hoover Dam Bridge reached 69 mph and 65 mph at the Red Rock National Conservation Area.

At Harry Reid International Airport, the service said winds reached 53 mph; speeds at Henderson Executive Airport reached 58 mph and 52 mph at North Las Vegas Airport.

Dust blowing on the eastbound 215 Beltway near East Warm Springs Road.

On its Twitter page, the service said the winds started to build around 2 p.m., with its radar near Las Vegas “picking up several streams of dust blowing north into Clark County and northern Mohave County from eastern San Bernardino County.”

A drone captures the dust in the hovering over the northwest valley near Sante Fe Station. (Duncan Phenix/KLAS)

The high wind watch was expanded to include the California county, plus Interstates 15 and 40 and U.S. 95, the service said.

Brandy Minnick
7d ago

The wind is making a horrible dust storm in Pahrump. It really sucks. You walk out your door for a second and the dirt is in your eyes and mouth. Definitely NOT HEALTHY.

