Wisconsin State

Michigan football: Predicting the final 5 games of the 2022 season

Michigan didn’t need a bye week after unleashing 4 quarters of hell on the ground against Penn State. Then again, no one is going to say no to time off, right?. The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 B1G) look to be the leading — and perhaps only — team that can contend with Ohio State for the conference title. JJ McCarthy is playing smart, efficient football under center. The 1-2 combination of Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum should send shivers down defensive coordinators’ spines.
Josh Pate says Buckeyes 'are not going to be challenged' until 'The Game'

Josh Pate, college football analyst and host of the Late Kick Podcast, has a bold claim for the remainder of Ohio State’s season. Pate believes that the Buckeyes, who have faced just one ranked team so far this season, “are not going to be challenged” in conference play until the last game of the season against rival Michigan.
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season

Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
ESPN's FPI decides winner of Illinois-Nebraska B1G West showdown

Illinois and Nebraska are set to face off in Week 9 after having a bye week to rest up. The Fighting Illini have their highest ranking since the 2007 season, while the Huskers are searching for their next head coach. Bret Bielema has Illinois in a great position to contend...
Wisconsin hoops lands 2024 commitment from SF out of Minnesota

Wisconsin basketball and head coach Greg Gard landed a nice commitment Tuesday, edging out multiple B1G programs in the process. The commitment comes from Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Robison also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, USF and St. Thomas at the time of his commitment.
Broadcast channel, crew updated for Illinois vs. Nebraska in Week 9

The No.17 Illinois football team will face off against Nebraska in Week 9 with the game airing on ABC this Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET. Both squads are coming off bye weeks. Dave Pasch is expected to handle play-by-play duties with Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill also...
Jim Harbaugh confirms long-term injury status of TE Erick All ahead of Week 9

Jim Harbaugh has not seen much of his TE Erick All this season. He confirmed that All will be missing some time with an undisclosed injury per WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli. All has not played since the game against UConn in Week 3, and unfortunately it looks like that will be his last game of the season for Michigan. Harbaugh stated that All won’t be back this year.
Mickey Joseph confirms season-ending injury to key Nebraska LB

Mickey Joseph confirmed the news Nebraska was fearful of during his Tuesday press conference. Star linebacker Nick Henrich is officially out for the remainder of the 2022 season due to a knee injury. Henrich had 8 tackles and a TFL in the loss to Purdue and will be out for the final 5 games.
Desmond Howard has Ohio State on list of rising, falling stocks following Week 8 action

Desmond Howard put out his list of teams that are trending in the right and wrong directions after what happened in Week 8. Ohio State was the only B1G team to make his list. After the 54-10 win over Iowa Howard sees Ohio State as a team that is trending upwards. His other risers were Oregon, Tulane, and Liberty. The flip side had Syracuse, Ole Miss, UCLA, and UCF.
B1G bowl projections following Week 8

Just not a lot going on in the B1G this week. Perhaps the most notable result from Week 8 in terms of bowl-projecting relevance was Wisconsin’s win over Purdue. For now, that grants the Badgers a strong likelihood of hitting the required 6-win mark. Iowa is set to squeak...
