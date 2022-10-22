Read full article on original website
Related
Look: James Franklin Has 5-Word Response To Jim Harbaugh
October 15th's Big Ten battle between Michigan and Penn State featured a conflict in The Big House tunnel. The conference rivals jawed at each other in a standoff as they made their way to their respective locker rooms at halftime. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh feels the conflict was caused...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Predicting the final 5 games of the 2022 season
Michigan didn’t need a bye week after unleashing 4 quarters of hell on the ground against Penn State. Then again, no one is going to say no to time off, right?. The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 B1G) look to be the leading — and perhaps only — team that can contend with Ohio State for the conference title. JJ McCarthy is playing smart, efficient football under center. The 1-2 combination of Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum should send shivers down defensive coordinators’ spines.
saturdaytradition.com
Josh Pate says Buckeyes 'are not going to be challenged' until 'The Game'
Josh Pate, college football analyst and host of the Late Kick Podcast, has a bold claim for the remainder of Ohio State’s season. Pate believes that the Buckeyes, who have faced just one ranked team so far this season, “are not going to be challenged” in conference play until the last game of the season against rival Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: The one key thing everybody is missing about No. 2 Ohio State ...
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. I don’t want to be the guy who has to point this out, but maybe, just maybe, Ohio State — a Playoff lock in the minds of many — is a product of one of the easiest schedules in the nation.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction
Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI decides winner of Illinois-Nebraska B1G West showdown
Illinois and Nebraska are set to face off in Week 9 after having a bye week to rest up. The Fighting Illini have their highest ranking since the 2007 season, while the Huskers are searching for their next head coach. Bret Bielema has Illinois in a great position to contend...
No. 23 Illinois puts versatility on display in opener with E. Illinois
No. 23 Illinois gets a chance to reveal a new identity in its season opener with Eastern Illinois. Gone is
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin hoops lands 2024 commitment from SF out of Minnesota
Wisconsin basketball and head coach Greg Gard landed a nice commitment Tuesday, edging out multiple B1G programs in the process. The commitment comes from Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Robison also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, USF and St. Thomas at the time of his commitment.
saturdaytradition.com
Broadcast channel, crew updated for Illinois vs. Nebraska in Week 9
The No.17 Illinois football team will face off against Nebraska in Week 9 with the game airing on ABC this Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. ET. Both squads are coming off bye weeks. Dave Pasch is expected to handle play-by-play duties with Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill also...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh confirms long-term injury status of TE Erick All ahead of Week 9
Jim Harbaugh has not seen much of his TE Erick All this season. He confirmed that All will be missing some time with an undisclosed injury per WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli. All has not played since the game against UConn in Week 3, and unfortunately it looks like that will be his last game of the season for Michigan. Harbaugh stated that All won’t be back this year.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Is Penn State the Buckeyes' proving ground? Kinda.
When Ohio State faces Penn State on Saturday, much of the college football world is convinced that it’ll answer a question as yet unposed — what happens when the Buckeyes play a good team?. Yes, Ohio State is 7-0, and yes, they’re a solid No. 2 in the...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says Buckeyes will use tried and true method to prepare for raucous Penn State crowd
Ryan Day is in the process of preparing his Ohio State Buckeyes for a huge B1G matchup at Penn State. Day recently spoke on the volume in Beaver Stadium, saying “you can’t communicate with anybody” in the stadium due to the intense crowd noise. To prepare his...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa makes long-awaited change to depth chart following Week 8 loss to Ohio State
Well Iowa fans, you might have finally got what you wanted. Iowa football announced that there’s going to be an open competition at quarterback between Alex Padilla and Spencer Petras. 247Sports’ David Eickholt released the news. After how Petras played Saturday changes are going to be made to the...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph confirms season-ending injury to key Nebraska LB
Mickey Joseph confirmed the news Nebraska was fearful of during his Tuesday press conference. Star linebacker Nick Henrich is officially out for the remainder of the 2022 season due to a knee injury. Henrich had 8 tackles and a TFL in the loss to Purdue and will be out for the final 5 games.
Daily Digest | Illini ‘got exactly what we wanted’ from KU scrimmage; Illini favored to win West
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Illini ‘got exactly what we wanted’ from KU scrimmage. No. 23-ranked Illinois competed in a closed scrimmage against No. 5 Kansas, the defending NCAA...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State's win over Iowa was 'scary' for rest of the country
Joel Klatt talked Ohio State-Iowa on his show on Monday, putting the win in perspective for everyone. The Buckeyes dominated Iowa 54-10, completely shutting down Iowa’s offense and steamrolling the defense. A dominant win for Ohio State is nothing new, but Klatt argues that the Buckeyes didn’t even play...
saturdaytradition.com
Desmond Howard has Ohio State on list of rising, falling stocks following Week 8 action
Desmond Howard put out his list of teams that are trending in the right and wrong directions after what happened in Week 8. Ohio State was the only B1G team to make his list. After the 54-10 win over Iowa Howard sees Ohio State as a team that is trending upwards. His other risers were Oregon, Tulane, and Liberty. The flip side had Syracuse, Ole Miss, UCLA, and UCF.
A look at Iowa's five remaining opponents as the Hawkeyes sit at 3-4
Iowa sits in a unique position after seven games. The Hawkeyes sit at 3-4 with five games remaining on the schedule. The Hawkeyes have not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and it seems that Iowa is in jeopardy of ending that streak if things can't turn around in the next couple of weeks.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G bowl projections following Week 8
Just not a lot going on in the B1G this week. Perhaps the most notable result from Week 8 in terms of bowl-projecting relevance was Wisconsin’s win over Purdue. For now, that grants the Badgers a strong likelihood of hitting the required 6-win mark. Iowa is set to squeak...
Comments / 0